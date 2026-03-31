Monte Carlo Masters 2026: Schedule, draw, dates, how to watch, prize money, is Novak Djokovic playing?

By Ben Knapton | 31 Mar 2026 10:20

The Sunshine Double has been and gone, with Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka conquering both the Indian Wells and Miami Opens in a quadruple dose of Masters glory.

Now, the build-up has already begun for the ATP Tour's next 1000-level tournament - the Monte Carlo Masters - an early warm-up event for the French Open on the clay courts of Roquebrune-Cap-Martin.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up everything you need to know about the Monte Carlo Masters 2026 tournament.

When and where is the Monte Carlo Masters 2026?

The Monte Carlo Masters 2026 will be held from April 4 to April 12, with qualifications kicking off on the former date and the final taking place eight days later.

The competition is taking place on clay courts at the Monte Carlo Country Club, which is actually based in the French commune of Roquebrune-Cap-Martin rather than Monaco.

Monte Carlo Masters 2026 singles schedule

All times UK

Saturday, April 4

Qualifications (from 10am)

Sunday, April 5

Qualifications | First round (from 10am)

Monday, April 6

First round (from 10am)

Tuesday, April 7

First and second rounds (from 10am)

Wednesday, April 8

Second and third rounds (from 10am)

Thursday, April 9

Third round (from 10am)

Friday, April 10

Quarter-finals (from 10am)

Saturday, April 11

Semi-finals (not before 12.30pm and 2.30pm)

Sunday, April 12

Final (2pm)

Monte Carlo Masters 2026 prize money

According to the official Monte Carlo Masters website, the total prize pot for the 2026 competition is €6,791,465 (£5,895,942), but a breakdown of prize money by round has not yet been announced.

However, here is how last year's pot was divided:

Winner: €946,610 (£821,790)

€946,610 (£821,790) Runner-up: €516,925 (£448,763)

€516,925 (£448,763) Semi-finalist: €282,650 (£245,379)

€282,650 (£245,379) Quarter-finalist: €154,170 (£133,841)

€154,170 (£133,841) Last 16: €82,465 (£71,591)

€82,465 (£71,591) Second round: €44,220 (£38,389)

€44,220 (£38,389) First round: €24,500 (£21,269)

We will update this article when the 2026 prize money breakdown has been announced.

Monte Carlo Masters 2026 draw date

The draw date for the Monte Carlo Masters 2026 has not yet been revealed, but it will most likely be held two days before the main draw starts on Friday, as was the case in 2025.

How to watch the Monte Carlo Masters 2026

Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the Monte Carlo Masters on Sky Sports, or via the online subscription service Tennis TV.

Who won the Monte Carlo Masters 2025?

The 2025 Monte Carlo Masters singles competition was won by Carlos Alcaraz, who came from a set down to defeat Italy's Lorenzo Musetti 3-6 6-1 6-0 in the final.

Who has won the most Monte Carlo Masters titles?

© Imago

Unsurprisingly, the king of clay Rafael Nadal boasts the most Monte Carlo Masters men's singles titles, winning the tournament a staggering 11 times throughout his career, including eight in a row from 2005 to 2012.

In contrast, Nadal's great rival Djokovic has only conquered the clay on two occasions, and not since 2015, when he bested Tomas Berdych in the final.

Who is playing at the Monte Carlo Masters 2026?

© Iconsport / Dubreuil/ABACAPRESS.COM

World number one Alcaraz will be defending his 2025 crown at the Monte Carlo Masters 2026, where Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev will pose a serious threat to his champion status, but the tournament has been hit by some high-profile withdrawals.

Two-time winner Djokovic and USA number one Taylor Fritz have pulled out of the competition, as has Great Britain's Jack Draper, whose withdrawal was only announced on Tuesday morning.

However, Cameron Norrie will be flying the flag high for GB, while veterans Gael Monfils and Stan Wawrinka have both been awarded wild cards for the tournament.

Monfils was defeated by Nadal in three sets in the 2016 championship match, while Wawrinka became Monte Carlo champion two years before, stunning Roger Federer in the final.