Preview: Monte-Carlo Masters: Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner - prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

By Seye Omidiora | 11 Apr 2026 23:54

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will face off in a winner-takes-all showdown for the No. 1 ranking in Sunday's Monte-Carlo Masters final.

While a victory for Sinner would mark his first major clay title, he must take down his biggest nemesis and defending champion in these parts, who twice denied him last year in Rome and Paris, to supplant the Spanish sensation.

Match preview

More records tumbled after Alcaraz ended Valentin Vacherot's dream run in Monte-Carlo, where the Monegasque had made history by reaching the tournament's last four.

Giving little away to the home hope on serve and converting three of his four chances on the 27-year-old's deliveries, the world No. 1 claimed his 301st victory on the ATP Tour to seal a 6-4, 6-4 victory, extending his winning streak on the dirt.

Not since Holger Rune stopped him in Barcelona 12 months ago has Alcaraz suffered a loss on any clay court, having won the title in Rome, successfully defended his French Open crown last year and advanced to another final at the Monte Carlo Country Club in 2026.

The above results mean that the top seed enters Sunday's mouthwatering final looking to claim his 18th consecutive triumph on the surface, to potentially improve a 26-1 record on the surface since 2025.

Alcaraz's 26th win on the dirt in the last 12 months saw the 22-year-old emulate Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic's feat of reaching 10 title matches at Masters 1000 level before turning 23, and the top seed, whose latest success saw him improve to 21-2 for the season, aims to take down his friendly rival to retain his spot atop the men's ranking.

© Iconsport / ABACAPRESS

Facing Sinner is usually no easy task; facing a motivated one is doubly challenging for anyone — even Alcaraz — especially when the Italian is playing top-drawer tennis.

Alexander Zverev was on the receiving end of breathtaking play from the world No. 2 on Saturday, with the 24-year-old outplaying the third seed 6-1, 6-4 to reach his maiden final in Monte Carlo.

Sinner faced zero break points against his top-10 opponent, won 87% of first-serve points and impressively claimed 75% of points on his second deal en route to an eighth consecutive triumph over the German superstar.

Saturday's win marked the world No. 2's 21st on the spin at Masters tournaments, 16 of which have been in 2026, thus emulating the Big Three — Roger Federer (2006), Nadal (2011) and Djokovic (2015) — as the fourth player to reach the title matches at Indian Wells, Miami and Monte Carlo in a single season.

Still far from reaching Djokovic's 25-match run of wins at ATP 1000 events to start a year, Sinner will seek his 17th consecutive success on Sunday, one which guarantees a return to the pinnacle of the men's game.

Indeed, it feels fitting that the second seed must take down his rival to reclaim the crown.

Tournament so far

Carlos Alcaraz:

First round: Bye

Second round: vs. Sebastian Baez 6-1 6-2

Third round: vs.Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-1 4-6 6-3

Quarter-final: vs. Alexander Bublik 6-3 6-0

Semi-final: vs. Valentin Vacherot 6-4 6-4

Jannik Sinner:

First round: Bye

Second round: vs. Ugo Humbert 6-3 6-0

Third round: vs. Tomas Machac 6-1 6-7(3) 6-3

Quarter-final: vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3 6-4

Semi-final: vs. Alexander Zverev 6-1 6-4

Head To Head

© Iconsport / Frederic Dides

ATP Finals (2025) - Final: Sinner 7-6(4) 7-5

US Open (2025) - Final: Alcaraz 6-2 3-6 6-1 6-4

Cincinnati Masters (2025) – Final: Alcaraz 5-0 ret

Wimbledon (2025) – Final: Sinner 4-6 6-4 6-4 6-4

French Open (2025) – Final: Alcaraz 4–6 6–7(4) 6–4 7–6(3) 7–6 (10–2)

Italian Open (2025) – Final: Alcaraz 7-6(5) 6-1

China Open (2024) - Final: Alcaraz 6-7(6) 6-4 7-6(3)

French Open (2024) - Semi-final: Alcaraz 2-6 6-3 3-6 6-4 6-3

Indian Wells Masters (2024) - Semi-final: Alcaraz 1-6 6-3 6-2

China Open (2023) - Semi-final: Sinner 7-6(4) 6-1

Miami Open (2023) - Semi-final: Sinner 6-7(4)6-4 6-2

Indian Wells Masters (2023) - Semi-final: Alcaraz 7-6(4) 6-3

US Open (2022) - Quarter-final: Alcaraz 6-3 6-7(7) 6-7(0) 7-5 6-3

Croatia Open (2022) - Final: Sinner 6-7(5) 6-1 6-1

Wimbledon (2022) – Fourth round: Sinner 6-1 6-4 6-7(8) 6-3

Paris Masters (2021) - Second round: Alcaraz 7-6(1) 7-5

Alcaraz leads Sinner 10-6 in their head-to-head, but the rivalry's tightness is evident in both men earning 1651 points each of 3302 played across 16 meetings.

For good measure, they have both spent 66 weeks as No. 1 and enter their 17th meeting tied on 26 tour-level titles, with the victor edging ahead.

Sunday's final will mark their first meeting on clay since the Spanish star saved three championship points in the fourth set to deny his rival a first big title on the dirt and reclaim his French Open crown.

That success was Alcaraz's third consecutive triumph over Sinner on clay, with the Italian's last win coming in the pair's very first meeting on the surface in the 2022 Umag final.

Overall, the top seeds have faced off in eight finals, with the Spanish superstar winning five to the Italian No. 1's three.

Strikingly, Sinner has never won consecutive title matches against his rival, having claimed the most recent at the ATP Finals in Turin to close out the 2025 season.

Digging deeper across all surfaces, Sinner last won consecutive meetings against Alcaraz in 2023 — Miami and Beijing — with those victories preceding a five-match losing sequence against the seven-time Grand Slam champion, before winning two of the most recent four encounters.

We say: Sinner to win in three sets

One player's winning streak will end on Sunday: Alcaraz is 17-0 on clay since last year, while Sinner has secured 21 consecutive wins at Masters 1000 events.

The motivated Italian has looked businesslike since the Sunshine Swing and has steadily improved after an understandably slow start in Monte-Carlo, producing top-level tennis to beat Auger-Aliassime and Zverev.

While Alcaraz is often his kryptonite, the Italian star is primed to return to the top of the men's game by winning Sunday's showdown.