Preview: Cameron Norrie vs. Rafael Jodar - Barcelona Open prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

By Ben Knapton | 16 Apr 2026 14:14

Just two sets away from a first semi-final of the season, British number one Cameron Norrie clashes with Rafael Jodar in the last eight of the Barcelona Open on Friday.

The 2022 Wimbledon semi-finalist conquered Ethan Quinn in three sets to set up a showdown with the Spaniard, who enjoyed a much more straightforward triumph over Camilo Ugo Carabelli.

Match preview

Scrapping with opponents at both ends of the tennis experience scale, Norrie followed up his gruelling three-set triumph over a 41-year-old Stanislas Wawrinka with an equally gritty success over 22-year-old American representative Quinn in round two.

As was the case in his opening Barcelona battle, Norrie overcame a second-set blip to progress on the clay, getting the better of Quinn 6-3 4-6 6-4 in exactly two and a half hours in the Spanish sunshine.

The British number one had certainly had better days on serve, posting five double faults and winning 70% of his first-serve points, but his top-notch defending came to the fore with six of eight break points saved.

Norrie also benefitted from a whopping 53 unforced errors from his more juvenile foe, as the former SW19 semi-finalist reached his second quarter-final of the 2026 season; his first ended in Indian Wells heartache against Carlos Alcaraz.

Only one of Norrie's five quarter-final ATP Tour appearances last season came on clay, although he triumphed over Alexei Popyrin in Geneva on that day, before falling to Novak Djokovic's superiority in the semis.

© Iconsport / Alejandro van Schermbeek / AVS Photo Report/Alamy

Just to make Norrie's first-round opponent Wawrinka feel a little older, the Swiss veteran is the same as the Briton's second-round and quarter-final opponents combined, as 19-year-old Jodar aims to achieve what 22-year-old Quinn could not.

The 2006-born home favourite has made incredibly light work of his foes at the tournament so far, dropping just three games against compatriot Jaume Munar first up before a confident 6-3 6-3 victory over Argentina's Camilo Ugo Carabelli on Wednesday.

Losing serve in the first game of the match did not deter Jodar, who returned the favour four times against his South American counterpart, while registering 21 winners to Carabelli's paltry nine.

Evidently still on cloud nine after clinching his first ATP Tour title in Marrakech earlier this month, the 19-year-old has won each of his last seven matches at the top level - including retirements - and is on the verge of breaking into the top 50 as a result.

Whoever comes up trumps in Friday's battle can look ahead to a fascinating semi-final matchup, as any of Corentin Moutet, Lorenzo Musetti, Brandon Nakashima or Arthur Fils could await the victor in the final four.

Tournament so far Cameron Norrie: First round: vs. Stan Wawrinka 6-4 6-7[5] 6-4 Second round: vs. Ethan Quinn 6-3 4-6 6-4 Rafael Jodar: First round: vs. Jaume Munar 6-1 6-2 Second round: vs. Camilo Ugo Carabelli 6-3 6-3

Head To Head

Mexican Open (2026) - First round: Jodar wins 6-3 6-2

Friday's quarter-final is a swift rematch of the maiden meeting between Norrie and Jodar, which took place just a couple of months ago at the Mexican Open.

Norrie was seeded seventh for that tournament - as he is for Barcelona - but wild-card Jodar made light work of the 30-year-old in a 6-3 6-2 victory on the outdoor hard court.

The Spaniard did not face a single break point against Norrie that day, while also winning a staggering 85% of his second-serve points compared to just 43% for the Briton.

We say: Jodar to win in three sets

There is no stopping the Jodar juggernaut on clay courts right now, and the youngster ran into few difficulties in his inaugural clash with Norrie just a couple of months ago.

The resurgent Briton should put up more of a fight this time, but Jodar's youthful exuberance should shine through as the Spanish starlet reaches the semi-finals.