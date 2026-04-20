Preview: Madrid Open: Marin Cilic vs. Zizou Bergs - prediction, head-to-head

By Joel Lefevre | 20 Apr 2026 23:56

Meeting for the first time on clay, Marin Cilic and Zizou Bergs will begin their respective Madrid Open campaigns when the two square off in the round of 128 on Wednesday.

A straight-sets 2-6, 3-6 defeat to Daniel Altmaier eliminated the Croatian from the Munich Open, while Bergs reached the round of 16 of that tournament before Flavio Cabolli ousted him by that same score.

Match preview

The once-mighty Marin Cilic has fallen on hard times of late, failing to make it beyond the round of 32 in his last five singles events.

Three times in 2026, he has exited a singles tournament after his opening match, boasting a record of 9-8 overall.

So far this year, he has failed to lose a match in which he won the opening set, doing so on eight separate occasions.

Two of his three matches on clay this year ended in defeat for him, including his straight-sets loss to Altmaier in Germany.

On the clay surface, the former US Open champion has won 69% of his first serve points, while saving 50% of his break points.

Cilic has converted 57% of his break point opportunities on clay this year, but has won only 29% of his return games.

© Imago / APL

Heading into this event, Zizou Bergs will be full of confidence, having made the last 16 of his last two singles events on the ATP circuit.

Belgium’s highest-ranked men’s player is hoping for a little redemption at this tournament after exiting in his opening match of 2025 versus Canada’s Gabriel Diallo (1-6, 2-6).

Named after legendary French footballer Zinedine Zidane, this top-50 player has not lost any of his opening singles matches on clay this year.

All his singles losses this year occurred after dropping the opening set, while he has yet to lose on tour in 2026 after winning set one.

Born in Lommel, the Belgian has registered 24 double faults in 2026 on clay, with just 19 aces on that surface.

While those are far from impressive numbers, Bergs has won 72% of his service games on that surface throughout 2026.

Head To Head

Davis Cup (2024) - Qualification: Bergs wins 6-4 4-6 6-4

When these two went toe-to-toe at the Davis Cup two years ago, Bergs overpowered the Croatian with 15 aces while winning over 93% of his first serve points to earn a point for the Belgians in that series.

We say: Bergs to win in three sets

Cilic still hits the ball well, but it feels as though he’s lacked precision and stamina, whereas Bergs has had some solid showings recently and is more than capable of upsetting this seasoned veteran.