Preview: Madrid Open: Aryna Sabalenka vs. Jaqueline Cristian- prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

By Joel Lefevre | 24 Apr 2026 02:51

In a rematch from their round of 32 clash at the Indian Wells Open last month, Aryana Sabalenka and Jaqueline Cristian will meet in that same phase of the Madrid Open on Saturday.

A 7-5 6-3 triumph over Peyton Stearns sent the top-seeded Belarusian into this stage of the tournament, with Cristian ousting Yuliia Starobubtseva 3-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-4.

Match preview

The quest for a fourth singles title at the Madrid Open began successfully for Sabalenka, who overcame a nervy first set to advance on Thursday.

Although she uncharacteristically committed five double faults, she also broke her opponent four times while winning 70% of her second serves.

She has gone on to win her last two singles tournaments on tour, while reaching the final in each of her previous five such events.

Only once this decade have we seen the four-time Grand Slam singles champion fail to reach the last 16 of this tournament, when Amanda Anisimova upset her in the opening round in 2022.

So far this year, the Belarusian has 100 aces with just 32 double faults, while winning 88.4% of her service games.

It’s her second serves which have let her down, winning just 56.3% of those in 2026, though she has managed to save 70.7% of her break points.

© Imago / Newscom World

Wednesday was far from a masterclass performance, but Jaqueline Cristian showed plenty of resilience coming back from a set down.

Four double faults nearly ended her tournament, though she fought back thanks to a solid second serve percentage of 69%.

The Romanian has advanced beyond the round of 32 in two of her previous three appearances at this stage of a singles event, including a three-set win over Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah at the Open de Rouen earlier this year.

Five of her last six singles matches on tour went to a decisive third set, with Cristian losing in three of those instances.

While she boasts a powerful serve, accuracy has been an issue as the 27-year-old has committed 79 double faults this year, with 58 aces.

Overall, she has won 61.5% of her service games in 2026 while converting a respectable 45.3% of her return points.

Tournament so far

Aryna Sabalenka:

Round of 64: vs. Peyton Stearns- Sabalenka wins 7-5 6-3

Jaqueline Cristian:

Round of 64: Yulia Starobubtseva- Cristian wins 3-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-4

Head To Head

Indian Wells (2026) - Round of 32: Sabalenka wins 6-4 6-1

The only prior meeting between these ladies took place in California earlier this year, when Cristian registered seven double faults, and Sabalenka was clicking at 89% on her first serves.

We say: Sabalenka to win in two sets

Watching Cristian is rarely boring, though against a player as seasoned and well-rounded as Sabalenka, we expect the Romanian will be forced into committing her share of errors by trying to be a little too perfect against a superior opponent.