Preview: Madrid Open: Joao Fonseca vs. Marin Cilic - prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

By Seye Omidiora | 22 Apr 2026 19:53

Fresh off his first Madrid Open victory since 2022, Marin Cilic takes on Joao Fonseca in the second round on Friday, aiming to reach the tournament’s third round for the first time since 2019.

However, the 21-time ATP champion must defeat his teenage opponent, whose only defeats in the last two months have come against the tour’s elite players.

Match preview

When Zizou Bergs took the opening set against Cilic on Wednesday, the veteran former world No. 3 must have anticipated another Madrid disappointment.

Cilic had not won in the Spanish capital since 2022’s three-set success over Albert Ramos, with that year’s exit coming at the hands of Alexander Zverev.

Having missed the following two years, the 2019 quarter-finalist then exited at the first hurdle against Benjamin Bonzi in straight sets 12 months ago, marking a short-lived return to the Masters event.

However, this time around, the 37-year-old 21-time ATP champion rallied in sets two and three to overpower his Belgian opponent for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory, and recorded only his 15th career victory at the ATP 1000 tournament, where he holds a 15-11 record.

Only his second success on clay this season, Wednesday’s win ended a losing streak that had seen the former world No. 3 lose to Felix Auger-Aliassime and Daniel Altmaier in Monte-Carlo and Munich.

Now, the experienced Croat bids to record consecutive triumphs on the surface for the first time since the 2022 French Open, when he reeled off five to reach the Roland Garros semi-final before falling to Casper Ruud in four sets.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Defeating this version of Fonseca will be easier said than done, however, with the Brazilian slowly climbing up the rankings and increasingly showing he can compete with the very best on the tour.

In the last two months, the Brazilian teenager has taken world No. 1 Jannik Sinner to two tie-breaks in Indian Wells, produced some of his best tennis against Carlos Alcaraz and forced Zverev to three sets at the Monte-Carlo Country Club, showcasing his undeniable talent.

Having reached the quarter-finals in Munich last week, Fonseca exited against eventual champion Ben Shelton, marking a fourth consecutive defeat to a top-10 player in his last four tournaments.

Entering the Madrid Masters as a seeded player for the first time, the teenage sensation aims to reach the tournament’s third round for the first time, a feat that seems achievable considering his ability to dispatch players outside the elite 10.

Sixty per cent of Fonseca’s 10 victories in 2026 have come on the dirt, underlining his fondness for the surface, and he will back himself to improve a 6-4 clay-court record against a veteran player 18 years his senior.

Tournament so far

Joao Fonseca:

First round: Bye

Marin Cilic:

First round: vs. Zizou Bergs 4-6 6-3 6-4

Head To Head

Both men will face off for the first time on the ATP Tour, and the victor will take a 1-0 lead in their head-to-head.

Cilic enters their encounter holding a 10-8 record for the season, boosted by a semi-final run in Dallas in February; however, only two of those victories have come on clay.

By contrast, Fonseca carries a 6-4 record into Friday’s meeting — 10-7 overall — and arrives on the back of quarter-final runs in consecutive clay-court events in Monte-Carlo and Munich.

We say: Fonseca to win in two sets

Fonseca’s last four defeats on the men’s tour have come against top-10 players, but he has taken care of business against every opponent outside the elite since his February loss to Ignacio Buse.

Thus, the Brazilian teenager ought to see off his veteran opponent and reach the third round in Madrid for the first time.