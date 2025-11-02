Paris Masters: Past winners

Following the 2025 Paris Masters, Sports Mole takes a look back at all of the previous winners of the ATP 1000 event.

Often the last mandatory ATP 1000 event for the best male tennis players on the planet, the Paris Masters sees the globe's finest flock to the French capital in late October and early November for a week of absorbing action.

An indoor competition formerly held on the now seldom-seen carpet courts, the Paris Masters has been an event for the hard-court specialists since 2007, and the champion takes home an incredibly unique tree-shaped trophy with the names of former winners engraved on its branches.

Once the destiny of the Grand Slam titles have been decided, the Paris gathering acts as a final chance for players to take home a high-profile crown before the year-ending ATP Finals, and 56 men go for glory in the current format.

The top eight seeds all earn byes into the second round, and the usual suspects have dominated the Paris field ever since the tournament's inception in 1969, but there have been a few surprise victors along the way too.

Following this year's Paris Masters, Sports Mole takes a look at all of the past winners of the ATP 1000 tournament, as well as the current champion and the player to have won the most titles.

Who is the current Paris Masters champion?



Merci Paris ??? What an amazing week, unforgettable moments ❤️ Thank you for all the support! pic.twitter.com/uw82eWqrzp

— Jannik Sinner (@janniksin) November 2, 2025

Jannik Sinner is the current Paris Masters champion, having overcome Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4 7-6[4] in the final on November 2 to win the ATP 1000 competition for the first time in his career.

Not only did the Italy international conquer the French capital for the first time, he also reclaimed the world number one ranking from Carlos Alcaraz, who suffered a shock defeat to Great Britain's Cameron Norrie in his opening match of the competition.

Meanwhile, Sinner - who entered the competition as the second seed - did not drop a single set in any of his matches, easing past Zizou Bergs, Francisco Cerundolo, Ben Shelton, defending champion Alexander Zverev - incredibly demolishing the German 6-0 6-1 in his semi-final - and Auger-Aliassime.

Prior to hoisting the trophy aloft, the world number one wrote another chapter of tennis history for his nation, becoming the first Italian man to reach the quarter-finals of all nine Masters tournaments.

Sinner's success sets him up incredibly well for the upcoming ATP Finals, where he will be bidding to defend the title he won against Taylor Fritz in the 2024 final.

Who has won the most Paris Masters titles?

Novak Djokovic's crowning in 2023 saw the Olympic gold medallist win the Paris Masters for the seventh time, and he unsurprisingly sits head and shoulders above the rest when it comes to overall triumphs in the tournament.

The former world number one also came up trumps in the 2009, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019 and 2021 editions, and he has only been beaten in the final twice, losing to Rune in 2022 and Karen Khachanov in 2018.

Having also conquered Paris every year from 2013 to 2015, Djokovic is the only player in history to win back-to-back Paris Masters crowns, while he also holds the overall records for matches played (59), matches won (50) and consecutive victories (17) at the tournament.

Paris Masters past winners

2025: Jannik Sinner

2024: Alexander Zverev

2023: Novak Djokovic (7)

2022: Holger Rune

2021: Novak Djokovic (6)

2020: Daniil Medvedev

2019: Novak Djokovic (5)

2018: Karen Khachanov

2017: Jack Sock

2016: Andy Murray

2015: Novak Djokovic (4)

2014: Novak Djokovic (3)

2013: Novak Djokovic (2)

2012: David Ferrer

2011: Roger Federer

2010: Robin Soderling

2009: Novak Djokovic

2008: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

2007: David Nalbandian

2006: Nikolay Davydenko

2005: Tomas Berdych

2004: Marat Safin (3)

2003: Tim Henman

2002: Marat Safin (2)

2001: Sebastien Grosjean

2000: Marat Safin

1999: Andre Agassi (2)

1998: Greg Rusedski

1997: Pete Sampras (2)

1996: Thomas Enqvist

1995: Pete Sampras

1994: Andre Agassi

1993: Goran Ivanisevic

1992: Boris Becker (3)

1991: Guy Forget

1990: Stefan Edberg

1989: Boris Becker (2)

1988: Amos Mansdorf

1987: Tim Mayotte

1986: Boris Becker

1985: Not held

1984: Not held

1983: Not held

1982: Wojciech Fibak

1981: Mark Vines

1980: Brian Gottfried (2)

1979: Harold Solomon

1978: Robert Lutz

1977: Corrado Barazzutti

1976: Eddie Dibbs

1975: Tom Okker (2)

1974: Brian Gottfried

1973: Ilie Nastase

1972: Stan Smith

1971: Not held

1970: Arthur Ashe

1969: Tom Okker