Frenchwoman Lois Boisson achieved an unprecedented feat by stunning sixth seed Mirra Andreeva to reach the semi-finals of the French Open on Wednesday. The world number 361 had already made waves at Roland-Garros by eliminating world number three Jessica Pegula in the last 16, prior to which she took down Anhelina Kalinina, Elise Mertens and Elsa Jacquemot against the odds. Once again unfazed by the test Andreeva presented, Boisson wowed the home crowd in an astonishing 7-6[6] 6-3 victory over the Russian, writing her own chapter of history in the process. The 22-year-old is now the first-ever wild card to reach the women's singles semi-finals of the French Open in the Open Era, and she emulated a young Serena Williams at the same time. Having bested both Pegula and Andreeva, Boisson is the first WTA player ranked outside the top 300 to beat two top-10 players in one tournament since Williams defeated Mary Pierce and Monica Seles in Chicago in 1997. The wild card now faces another daunting task against world number two Coco Gauff in the semi-finals for the chance to meet defending champion Iga Swiatek or world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

First blood went to the aggressive Andreeva on Wednesday, as the juvenile Russian broke for a 2-1 lead in the first set, but she wasted an opening for a double break and allowed Boisson to get back on serve at 3-3. Andreeva immediately responded with a second break for a 4-3 advantage, but after missing a set point on the Boisson serve, she lost her own while trying to serve out the set before a tie-breaker ensued. An early mini-break for the world number six proved inconsequential, as Boisson went from 2-0 down to 4-2 up in a flash and saved one set point before taking a precious 1-0 lead in the match. The wild card unsurprisingly faced a vengeful Andreeva after the restart as the Russian stormed into a 3-0 lead in the second set, but Boisson's opponent capitulated in catastrophic fashion. Capitalising on a spate of double faults from Andreeva, Boisson incredibly won six games on the spin, including a break to love in the final game before she collapsed onto the court in euphoria. The 22-year-old made 28 unforced errors compared to Andreeva's 43 and managed to save six of the nine break points her Russian foe fashioned, further enhancing her credentials for a shock Grand Slam crown.