When is the French Open 2026? Schedule, draw date, how to watch, prize money for Roland Garros

By Ben Knapton | 20 May 2026 17:45 , Last updated: 20 May 2026 17:46

Grand Slam number two of the 2026 tennis season is almost upon us, as the world's best will soon descend onto Roland-Garros for the 2026 edition of the French Open.

While most of the main contenders will be gunning for clay-court glory over the two-week period, there will be no defending men's singles champion Carlos Alcaraz, whose absence with a wrist injury has dashed his chances of a clay-court three-peat.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up everything you need to know about the 2026 French Open.

When is the French Open 2026?

Qualifying for the 2026 French Open has already started, and the main draw will get underway on May 24, running until the men's singles final on June 7.

French Open 2026 full schedule All times UK Sunday, May 24: Men's Singles First Round | Women's Singles First Round (from 10am) Monday, May 25: Men's Singles First Round | Women's Singles First Round (from 10am) Tuesday, May 26: Men's Singles First Round | Women's Singles First Round (from 10am) Wednesday, May 27: Men's Singles Second Round | Women's Singles Second Round (from 10am) Thursday, May 28: Men's Singles Second Round | Women's Singles Second Round (from 10am) Friday, May 29: Men's Singles Third Round | Women's Singles Third Round (from 10am) Saturday, May 30: Men's Singles Third Round | Women's Singles Third Round (from 10am) Sunday, May 31: Men's Singles Fourth Round | Women's Singles Fourth Round (from 10am) Monday, June 1: Men's Singles Fourth Round | Women's Singles Fourth Round (from 10am) Tuesday, June 2: Men's Singles Quarter-Finals | Women's Singles Quarter-Finals (from 10am) Wednesday, June 3: Men's Singles Quarter-Finals | Women's Singles Quarter-Finals (from 10am) Thursday, June 4: Women's Singles Semi-Finals (not before 2pm) Friday, June 5: Men's Singles Semi-Finals (not before 1.30pm) Saturday, June 6: Women's Singles Final (not before 2pm) Sunday, June 7: Men's Singles Final (not before 2pm)

Where is the French Open 2026?

The French Open 2026 tournament is being held at the Stade Roland Garros - named after the first pilot to complete a solo flight across the Mediterranean sea - in Paris.

The complex contains a total of 20 courts, including the 15,255-seater Court Philippe Chatrier, the largest clay-court stadium in the world.

French Open 2026 draw date

The draw for the French Open 2026 is set to take place on Thursday, May 21 at 1pm UK time (2pm local time), before qualifying has concluded.

The Roland Garros YouTube channel will show a livestream of the draw for free.

How to watch the French Open 2026 in the UK

The French Open 2026 will be streamed live on TNT Sports and HBO Max for viewers in the UK.

A TNT Sports subscription via HBO Max costs £30.99 per month, and the streaming service can be accessed on phones, games consoles and computers.

French Open 2026 prize money

The total prize pot for the French Open 2026 has risen to a staggering €61.7m (£53.4m), up by 9.5% from the 2025 competition.

The men's and women's singles champions will each pocket a healthy €2.8m (£2.4m), while even players who go out in the first round of qualifying will receive just over £20,000.

French Open 2026 singles prize money breakdown Winner: €2.8m (£2.4m) Finalist: €1.4m (£1.2m) Semi-finalist: €750k (£648k) Quarter-finalist: €470k (£406k) Fourth round: €285k (£246k) Third round: €187k (£161k) Second round: €130k (£112k) First round: €87k (£75k) Qualifying third round: €48k (£41k) Qualifying second round: €33k (£28k) Qualifying first round: €24k (£20k)

Who won the French Open 2025?

© Imago

The aforementioned Alcaraz took home the men's 2025 French Open singles title following one of the most extraordinary contests the sport has ever seen.

Following a five-hour and 29-minute marathon with Jannik Sinner - the longest French Open final in history - Alcaraz triumphed in five sets to win his fifth major title and defend his crown from 2024, when he bested Alexander Zverev in the showpiece.

The day before, the USA's Coco Gauff came from a set down to defeat Aryna Sabalenka in the women's singles final - a repeat of her victory over the Belarusian in the 2023 US Open championship match.

En route to the trophy, Gauff defeated French wild card Lois Boisson in the semi-finals, ending the magical run of a player who entered the tournament ranked 361st in the world.

Who is playing at the French Open 2026?

With Alcaraz on the treatment table, Jannik Sinner is the overwhelming favourite to finally add a first French Open title to his CV and complete the Career Grand Slam, having already triumphed in Melbourne, Wimbledon and the USA.

Zverev and 25-chasing Novak Djokovic will be Sinner's main challengers in the men's singles, which Great Britain's Cameron Norrie enters as the 20th seed, while Gael Monfils and Stan Wawrinka will make their final Roland-Garros appearances.

In the women's singles section, Gauff is seeded fourth behind Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina - both of whom are also competing for the world number one ranking - and Iga Swiatek.

Emma Raducanu - who recently lost on her comeback appearance to Diane Parry in Strasbourg - Katie Boulter and Francesca Jones have also made the women's singles entry list for Great Britain.

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