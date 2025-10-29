Sports Mole rounds up everything you need to know about the 2025 WTA Finals, including how to watch, schedule and prize money.

The destiny of the Grand Slam, Masters, WTA 500 and WTA 250 titles have been decided - now, all that is left to do is crown this year's WTA Finals champion.

Once again, the planet's finest have descended onto the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh for this season's year-end championships, where an elite eight-strong crowd will battle for the coveted singles title.

The USA's Coco Gauff conquered the competition in the Middle East last year and is vying to defend her title this time around too, although three fellow Americans and four international stars all intend to rip the trophy from her grasp.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up everything you need to know about this year's WTA Finals.

When and where are the 2025 WTA Finals?

The 2025 WTA Finals are being held in the city of Riyadh, which will host the competition for the second of three straight years, having agreed a deal that runs from 2024 to 2026.

The competition commences on Saturday, November 1 and runs until the following Saturday, November 8, where the doubles final will precede the singles championship match.

2025 WTA Finals format

The eight singles players have been divided into two groups of four, and every competitor in the group will face each of their three rivals once during the round-robin phase.

The top two from each section advance to the semi-finals - in the event of there being a two-way tie on wins at the end of the group, head-to-head results are used as a tie-breaker.

Alternatively, if three players cannot be separated on victories or matches played, the next tie-breaker will be the highest percentage of sets won, followed by the highest percentage of games won.

Who is playing at the 2025 WTA Finals?

The two groups for the 2025 WTA Finals have been designated Group Steffi Graf and Group Serena Williams, and the former hosts Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Jasmine Paolini.

Sabalenka is the top seed for the tournament after winning the 2025 US Open, while Gauff claimed the French Open crown, Pegula reached two WTA 1000 finals and Paolini clinched the Italian Open title.

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek, Amanda Anisimova, Madison Keys and Elena Rybakina will all go head-to-head in Group Serena Williams.

Swiatek memorably obliterated Anisimova 6-0 6-0 in the Wimbledon final, and the American also lost on home soil to Sabalenka in the US Open showpiece, but she won WTA 1000 tournaments in Qatar and China.

Keys notably stunned Sabalenka in the final of the Australian Open in January, while Rybakina was the last to qualify after winning this month's Ningbo Open.

The alternates for the singles event are Russian duo Mirra Andreeva and Ekaterina Alexandrova.

2025 WTA Finals singles schedule

All times UK

Saturday, November 1



Round Robin: Iga Swiatek vs. Madison Keys (3pm)



Round Robin: Amanda Anisimova vs. Elena Rybakina (4.10pm)



Sunday, November 2



Round Robin: Aryna Sabalenka vs. Jasmine Paolini (2pm)



Round Robin: Coco Gauff vs. Jessica Pegula (3.30pm)



Monday, November 3



Round Robin: TBC (2pm)



Round Robin: TBC (3.30pm)



Tuesday, November 4



Round Robin: TBC (2pm)



Round Robin: TBC (3.30pm)



Wednesday, November 5



Round Robin: TBC (2pm)



Round Robin: TBC (3.30pm)



Thursday, November 6



Round Robin: TBC (2pm)



Round Robin: TBC (3.30pm)



Friday, November 7



Semi-final 1 (3pm)



Semi-final 2 (TBC)



Saturday, November 8



Final (4pm)



How to watch the 2025 WTA Finals

Viewers in the UK can catch the 2025 WTA Finals on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+, which can also be accessed via the NOW TV subscription service.

NOW costs £34.99 a month for a rolling subscription, or fans can alternatively purchase a day pass for £14.99.

A full list of international broadcasters can be found here.

2025 WTA Finals prize money and ranking points

A total prize pot of $12.4m (£9.4m) is on offer in the singles event at the 2025 WTA Finals, while one round-robin win secures 200 ranking points, a semi-final victory 400 and a final triumph 500.

Should a player win the tournament undefeated, they would collect the maximum prize of 1,500 rankings points and a mammoth cheque totalling close to £4m.

2025 WTA Finals prize money breakdown:



Undefeated champion : $5.2m (£3.9m)

: $5.2m (£3.9m)

Final win: $2.5m (£1.9m)

$2.5m (£1.9m)

Runner-up: $1.3m (£983,528)

$1.3m (£983,528)

Round-robin win: $355,000 (£268,578)

$355,000 (£268,578)

Participant fee: $340,000 (£257,230)



WTA Finals previous winners

2024: Coco Gauff (USA)

2023: Iga Swiatek (POL)

2022: Caroline Garcia (FRA)

2021: Garbine Muguruza (ESP)

2020: Not held due to COVID-19 pandemic

2019: Ashleigh Barty (AUS)

2018: Elina Svitolina (UKR)

2017: Caroline Wozniacki (DEN)

2016: Dominika Cibulkova (SVK)

2015: Agnieszka Radwanska (POL)

2014: Serena Williams (USA)

2013: Serena Williams (USA)

2012: Serena Williams (USA)

2011: Petra Kvitova (CZE)

2010: Kim Clijsters (BEL)

2009: Serena Williams (USA)

2008: Venus Williams (USA)

2007: Justine Henin (BEL)

2006: Justine Henin (BEL)

2005: Amelie Mauresmo (FRA)

2004: Maria Sharapova (RUS)

2003: Kim Clijsters (BEL)

2002: Kim Clijsters (BEL)

2001: Serena Williams (USA)

2000: Martina Hingis (SUI)

1999: Lindsay Davenport (USA)

1998: Martina Hingis (SUI)

1997: Jana Novotna (CZE)

1996: Steffi Graf (GER)

1995: Steffi Graf (GER)

1994: Gabriela Sabatini (ARG)

1993: Steffi Graf (GER)

1992: Monica Seles (SER)

1991: Monica Seles (YUG)

1990: Monica Seles (YUG)

1989: Steffi Graf (GER)

1988: Gabriela Sabatini (ARG)

1987: Steffi Graf (GER)

1986: Martina Navratilova (USA)

1985: Martina Navratilova (USA)

1984: Martina Navratilova (USA)

1983: Martina Navratilova (USA)

1982: Sylvia Hanika (GER)

1981: Martina Navratilova (USA)

1980: Tracy Austin (USA)

1979: Martina Navratilova (USA)

1978: Martina Navratilova (USA)

1977: Chris Evert (USA)

1976: Evonne Goolagong (AUS)

1975: Chris Evert (USA)

1974: Evonne Goolagong (AUS)

1973: Chris Evert (USA)

1972: Chris Evert (USA)