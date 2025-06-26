Sports Mole previews Saturday's British and Irish Lions match against the Western Force, including predictions, team news and lineups.

The British and Irish Lions will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing start to their 2025 campaign when they face the Western Force at Optus Stadium on Saturday.

This marks the first of nine matches of the Lions’ six-week tour Down Under, which features six warm-up games ahead of their three pivotal Tests against the Wallabies.

Match preview

The British & Irish Lions arrive in Perth this weekend, aiming to swiftly recover from their frustrating 28-24 defeat to a slightly shorthanded Argentina team in a historic farewell match in Dublin, where they surrendered the 1888 Cup last week.

Despite tries from Bundee Aki, Tadhg Beirne, and a penalty try, the Lions were outmatched by a spirited and precise Los Pumas side that capitalised on early tour rust and unfamiliar combinations.

While the Lions’ showing was understandably disjointed at times, having come together for the first time after just a few weeks of training and without several players who featured in club competition a week earlier, there were still positives to take from the match, such as the performance of England prop Ellis Genge, who was sensational in the front row.

Still, Andy Farrell’s sharp response - questioning his team’s desire and pointing to their high error rate - sent a clear message to his players: a major improvement in standards is now demanded.

Not since 1971 had the Lions suffered defeat in the opening match of a tour, and fittingly, that legendary team went on to make history as the only Lions side to win a Test series against the All Blacks in New Zealand.

Before arriving in Perth, the British & Irish Lions management made it clear they expect Wallabies players to be available for the four tour matches against Super Rugby sides in the lead-up to the Test series.

In response, Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has released five members of his squad to feature for the Western Force on Saturday, which allows the home team to blend Super Rugby experience with international talent.

Although they finished in a disappointing ninth place in the Super Rugby Pacific standings, the Force displayed flashes of potential throughout the season and will be eager to seize the chance to challenge themselves against one of rugby’s most legendary touring sides.

The last meeting in 2013 saw the Lions dominate 69-17, with Brian O’Driscoll, the captain on the day, scoring two tries and Leigh Halfpenny impressing with a flawless 24-point kicking performance.

Western Force form (all competitions): DLLLLL

British and Irish Lions form (all competitions): LWWLLL

Team News

The Western Force’s matchday 23 against the Lions includes six current Wallabies, including Tom Robertson, Darcy Swain, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Nic White, Dylan Pietsch and Ben Donaldson.

Veteran Nic White will captain the team from scrum-half, partnering with Alex Haford in the halves, while De Crespigny starts at number seven, flanked by Vaiolini Ekuasi at number eight and Will Harris to complete the loose trio.

Former Wallabies lock Sam Carter, who announced his retirement last month, will play the final match of his distinguished career this weekend, starting in the second row alongside Swain.

Expectedly, coach Farrell has overhauled the team that lost to Argentina last Friday, retaining only Sione Tuipulotu and Tadhg Beirne, though Beirne shifts from lock to blindside flanker in the starting 15 this week.

Tour captain Maro Itoje has been rested for this match, with Dan Sheehan assuming captaincy, and he is joined by four Leinster teammates, Garry Ringrose, James Lowe, Joe McCarthy and Josh van der Flier, in the starting lineup in Perth.

Leicester Tigers lock Ollie Chessum, Glasgow Warriors centre Huw Jones, Leinster prop Andrew Porter, and England and Bath prop Will Stuart are all in line to make their debuts off the bench.

Western Force starting lineup: 15 Ben Donaldson, 14 Mac Grealy, 13 Matt Proctor, 12 Hamish Stewart, 11 Dylan Pietsch, 10 Alex Harford, 9 Nic White (c), 8 Vaiolini Ekuasi, 7 Nick Champion de Crespigny, 6 Will Harris, 5 Darcy Swain, 4 Sam Carter, 3 Ollie Hoskins, 2 Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 1 Tom Robertson

Replacements: 16 Nic Dolly, 17 Marley Pearce, 18 Tiaan Tauakipulu, 19 Lopeti Faifua, 20 Reed Prinsep, 21 Henry Robertson, 22 Max Burey, 23 Bayley Kuenzle

British and Irish Lions starting lineup: 15 Elliot Daly, 14 Mack Hansen, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 11 James Lowe, 10 Finn Russell, 9 Tomos Williams, 8 Henry Pollock, 7 Josh van der Flier, 6 Tadhg Beirne, 5 Joe McCarthy, 4 Scott Cummings, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 2 Dan Sheehan (c), 1 Pierre Schoeman

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Andrew Porter, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Ollie Chessum, 20 Jack Conan, 21 Alex Mitchell, 22 Huw Jones, 23 Marcus Smith

We say: Western Force 24-47 British and Irish Lions

While the Lions suffered a disappointing loss to Argentina last week, they were missing several players who have returned to the squad for this match. The Force will provide a tough challenge, but the Lions’ quality should be enough to secure a sizable win in Perth.

