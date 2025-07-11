Sports Mole previews Saturday's British and Irish Lions match against the AUNZ Invitational XV, including predictions, team news and lineups.

A star-studded Test clash is on the cards this weekend, with the British and Irish Lions set to take on an Australia-New Zealand Invitational XV at the Adelaide Oval.

This weekend’s encounter marks the Lions' final warm-up match Down Under before their eagerly anticipated first Test against the Wallabies in Brisbane next weekend.

Match preview

After an early setback against Argentina in Dublin, the renowned British and Irish Lions’ touring side has cruised past most of the Australian Super Rugby Pacific teams, with only the Waratahs and Brumbies offering any real resistance.

Last week, the touring side notched up their fourth win on Australian soil, defeating the Brumbies 36-24 in Canberra, with tries from Ollie Chessum, James Lowe, Marcus Smith, Garry Ringrose and back-rower Josh van der Flier.

Fly-half Finn Russell contributed 11 points with the boot, slotting one penalty and four conversions, but the Brumbies disrupted the tourists consistently at the breakdown, forcing multiple turnovers and managing to score four tries of their own, despite being without the bulk of their Wallabies contingent.

Indeed, the breakdown has been a recurring theme throughout the tour, and it is an area where the Lions coaches will be keen to see significant improvement this weekend before they face the Australian national team next week.

Unlike their previous encounters with the clubs, though, where Andy Farrell and co had an entire season's worth of footage to analyse, this time they face a Barbarians-style challenge in the form of the AUNZ Invitational XV, a side packed with Wallabies and All Blacks, offering far less in the way of scouting material.

Meanwhile, this marks the first time since 1989 that the ANZAC side will face the Lions, and they will be aiming to deliver a far more convincing performance than the four-point loss they endured over three decades ago.

Queensland Reds lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and Crusaders centre David Havili will co-captain the home side this weekend, which boasts a starting lineup composed entirely of players with international experience.

Future Wallabies head coach and current leader of the AUNZ XV, Les Kiss, has urged his players to embrace what he called a “most unique opportunity” as they prepare to face the Lions.

This is only the second time a composite side of this nature has been assembled to take on the famous touring team, and despite the odds stacked against them, Kiss revealed in the lead-up that there is a strong sense of confidence within the camp ahead of the contest.

AUNZ Invitational XV form (all competitions):

British and Irish Lions form (all competitions): LWWWW

Team News

The AUNZ XV co-captains missed out on selection for the Wallabies and All Blacks squads facing the Lions and France this month, but Havili will now team up with All Black Ngani Laumape in a strong midfield, while Folau Fakatava and Tane Edmed start as the halfback pairing.

In the pack, Salakaia-Loto will partner fellow Queensland Reds player Angus Blyth in the second row, while the tight five is rounded out by hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa and front-rowers Jeffery Toomaga-Allen and Aidan Ross.

Another player left out of the New Zealand Test squad, Hoskins Sotutu, will start at number eight, flanked by fellow All Black Shannon Frizell and Wallaby Pete Samu, who fill the starting flanker positions.

Owen Farrell was added to the Lions’ squad following a tour-ending injury to compatriot Elliot Daly during their match against the Reds, and the former England captain is poised to make his first appearance of the 2025 tour after being named on the bench for this weekend’s game.

The Lions’ backline features a back three made up of wings Duhan van der Merwe and Mack Hansen, along with full-back Hugo Keenan, while Ben White earns his first start of the tour at scrum-half.

Up front, coach Farrell has chosen a dynamic loose trio with Jac Morgan and Henry Poole at flanker, and Ben Earl at number eight, while the front row consists of Will Stuart, Luke Cowan-Dickie, and Pierre Schoeman.

AUNZ Invitational XV starting lineup: 15 Shaun Stevenson, 14 AJ Lam, 13 Ngani Laumape, 12 David Havili (cc), 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Tane Edmed, 9 Folau Fakatava, 8 Hoskins Sotutu, 7 Pete Samu, 6 Shannon Frizell, 5 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (cc), 4 Angus Blyth, 3 Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, 2 Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 1 Aidan Ross

Replacements: 16 Kurt Eklund, 17 Joshua Fusitu’a, 18 George Dyer, 19 Matt Philip, 20 Joe Brial, 21 Kalani Thomas, 22 Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, 23 Jock Campbell

British and Irish Lions starting lineup: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Mack Hansen, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 10 Fin Smith, 9 Ben White, 8 Ben Earl, 7 Jac Morgan, 6 Henry Pollock, 5 Tadhg Beirne (c), 4 James Ryan, 3 Will Stuart, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 1 Pierre Schoeman

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Andrew Porter, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 Scott Cummings, 20 Josh van der Flier, 21 Alex Mitchell, 22 Marcus Smith, 23 Owen Farrell

We say: AUNZ Invitational XV 21-32 British and Irish Lions

Although the Lions still have areas to refine in their game, the advantage of having trained and played together for nearly a month gives them a clear edge - something their upcoming opponents lack.

We are anticipating an exciting showdown in Adelaide this weekend, but the Lions are favoured to emerge victorious by the final whistle.

