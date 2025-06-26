Sports Mole takes a look back at the greatest British & Irish Lions Tours of All Time: South Africa 1997 and New Zealand 2017

The British and Irish Lions represent one of rugby’s most cherished traditions. Formed in 1888, the Lions tour one of the southern hemisphere giants, South Africa, New Zealand, or Australia every four years, and while these tours began as exhibition matches, they have evolved into gladiatorial Test series.

With a legacy stretching back centuries, Lions Test series have provided some of rugby’s most dramatic and defining moments, and among the dozens of tours since the Lions’ inception, some stand out as epoch-defining.

Below, Sports Mole takes a look back at two of the most memorable Lions' tours.

South Africa - 1997: The benchmark tour of the professional era

When the British and Irish Lions touched down in South Africa in 1997, they were not just set to take on the reigning world champions; they were stepping into the unknown. It was the first Lions tour of the professional era, and many feared the commercialised and fragmented world of modern rugby would erode the traditions that made the Lions great.

As it turned out, the 1997 tour became the blueprint for everything that followed. Led by Sir Ian McGeechan in his third stint as head coach and captained by England lock Martin Johnson, the Lions faced a South African side still brimming with confidence from their iconic 1995 World Cup triumph.

McGeechan, ever the strategist, surrounded himself with a backroom team steeped in experience, including the famously hard-nosed Jim Telfer, who delivered the now-legendary "Everest" speech that became a rallying cry for the pack.

Lions vs. South Africa 1997: Greatest tour of all time

The tour kicked off with a series of bruising provincial matches that tested the Lions’ depth and mettle, while the standout moment came against the Gauteng Lions when John Bentley surged to an 85-metre try. A dominant 64–14 win over Mpumalanga and a gritty victory over Natal followed, but the tour was not without setbacks as injuries ravaged the squad, with scrum-half Rob Howley and lock Doddie Weir suffering tour-ending blows.

First Test – Cape Town, 25–16 Win

In front of over 50,000 fans in Cape Town, the Lions silenced their doubters. Matt Dawson’s unforgettable blindside dummy and try, followed by Alan Tait’s corner finish, turned a cagey encounter into a breakthrough win. Neil Jenkins’ metronomic kicking kept the Lions ahead, and the pack, led by Johnson, Keith Wood and Lawrence Dallaglio, held firm against the Springboks' onslaught.

Second Test – Durban, 18–15 Win

In one of the most iconic finishes in Lions history, Jeremy Guscott’s nerveless drop goal clinched the series. Despite South Africa scoring three tries, their failure to convert any kicks proved costly, while Jenkins capitalised on every Bok misstep. With tactical precision and incredible composure, the Lions pulled off a stunning smash-and-grab that shocked the rugby world.

Third Test – Johannesburg, 35–16 Loss

With the series already secured, the Lions fielded a patched-up team and succumbed to a spirited South African side in the final Test in Johannesburg, but the defeat did not dampen celebrations. The Lions had done what many thought impossible: defeat the world champions on their home soil.

Honourable Mention: 2017 – New Zealand

If 1997 was the Lions' greatest triumph, then 2017 in New Zealand was perhaps their most valiant near-miss. Facing the double world champions in their own backyard, Warren Gatland’s side produced a series of performances that blended resilience with glimpses of brilliance.

After losing the first Test 30-15, the Lions turned the tide in Wellington in the second match, which was played in torrential rain and defined by Sonny Bill Williams' red card. Tries from Taulupe Faletau and Conor Murray, along with a flawless kicking display, secured a 24–21 win and set up a tantalising decider.

The final Test was a tense, tactical chess match. With the score tied 15–15 late on, controversy struck when referee Romain Poite reversed a penalty that could have sealed it for New Zealand. Neither side managed a winning drop goal, and the series ended in a draw, leaving the Lions unbeaten but without the series victory.