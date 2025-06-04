Sports Mole previews Friday's Gallagher Premiership clash between Bath Rugby and Bristol Bears, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

The semi-final week of the Gallagher Premiership is here, and kicking off the action is Bath Rugby hosting their derby rivals Bristol Bears at the Recreation Ground on Friday night.

The hosts were head-and-shoulders the best team in the Premiership this season, finishing 11 points clear at the top of the standings, while the visitors ended in fourth place with 58 points.

Match preview

© Imago

The 2024â€“25 season has been remarkable for Bath Rugby, who now stand just two wins away from achieving a stunning treble - the likes of which we have not seen since the 2000-01 campaign.

Having already secured the Premiership Rugby Cup and the EPCR Challenge Cup, Bath now set their sights on the Premiership title - and if they manage to complete the treble, it would undoubtedly rank among the greatest seasons in English club rugby history.

Johann Van Graan's side topped the Premiership standings at the end of the league phase, recording 14 wins from 18 matches and had already secured their playoff spot with three games to play.

The South African was named the Director of Rugby of the Season in England this year, and his side will be well-rested coming into the crucial battle, as he was able to rotate personnel against Harlequins in North London last week.

The strength in depth developed under van Graan's leadership has been a major factor in Bath's sensational season, and they are the clear favourites to go on to win this competition for the first time since 1996.

© Imago

Meanwhile, Bristol secured their place in the Premiership semi-finals by dismantling the Harlequins' defence at Ashton Gate last week, scoring eight tries to record a 52-26 victory.

George Kloska and lock Joe Batley got Bristol off to a strong start, followed by tries from wing Kalaveti Ravouvou and number eight Viliame Mata, with fly-half AJ MacGinty contributing three successful conversions in the first half.

Pat Lam's side finished their league campaign just two points ahead of both Gloucester and Saracens and 14 points behind their upcoming opponents, but they do have a psychological edge in this contest, having beaten Bath twice in the league this season.

Although Bristol are four-time RFU Championship winners and have an EPCR Challenge Cup title to their name, they have never reached the pinnacle of winning the Premiership, with their best performance being a semi-final appearance.

Bath Rugby Gallagher Premiership form:

W

W

W

L

W

L



Bristol Bears Gallagher Premiership form:

L

L

L

W

L

W

Team News

© Imago

Cameron Redpath has been out of action in recent weeks due to an ankle injury, but reports suggest that he could be available for this match, though it remains to be seen if he will be tossed straight back into the starting lineup.

Max Ojomoh and Will Butt have impressed whenever called upon this season and are likely to retain their midfield partnership, while the more experienced Tom de Glanville may be preferred over Ciaran Donoghue at full-back.

For Bristol, Lam confirmed in the week that Rich Lane is unlikely to recover from his ankle injury in time for this weekend's clash, paving the way for Noah Heward to make his second consecutive start at full-back.

In the pack, England star Ellis Genge is likely to start this weekend, provided he has recovered from the knock that ruled him out of the Harlequins match, while Max Lahiff, who is in the form of his life, is expected to start ahead of George Kloska at tighthead.



Bath Rugby predicted starting lineup: 15 Tom de Glanville, 14 Joe Cokanasiga, 13 Max Ojomoh, 12 Will Butt, 11. Will Muir, 10 Finn Russell, 9 Ben Spencer, 8 Miles Reid, 7 Guy Pepper, 6 Ted Hill, 5 Charlie Ewels, 4 Quinn Roux, 3 Will Stuart, 2 Tom Dunn, 1 Beno Obano



Replacements: 16 Kepu Tuipulotu, 17 Arthur Cordwell, 18 Kieran Verden, 19 Will Jeanes, 20 Tom Cowan, 21 Tom Carr-Smith, 22 Ruaridh McConnochie, 23 Ciaran Donoghue



Bristol Bears starting lineup: 15 Noah Heward, 14 Kalaveti Ravouvou, 13 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 12 James Williams, 11 Gabriel Ibitoye, 10 AJ MacGinty, 9 Harry Randall, 8 Viliame Mata, 7 Fitz Harding, 6 Steven Luatua, 5 Joe Batley, 4 Pedro Rubiolo, 3 Max Lahiff, 2 Gabriel Oghre, 1 Ellis Genge



Replacements: 16 Will Capon, 17 Andrew Turner, 18 George Kloska, 19 Paddy Pearce, 20 Jake Heenan, 21 Sam Wolstenholme, 22 Sam Worsley, 23 Santiago Grondona

© PA Photos

We say: Bath Rugby 34-21 Bristol Bears



Bath have been incredible this season, finishing top of the league table and on course to claim a sensational treble, having already secured the Premiership Rugby Cup and the EPCR Challenge Cup.

While Bristol have recorded two wins over their derby rivals this season, we feel that they will struggle to do so again this weekend.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email