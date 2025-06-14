Bath Rugby survive a monumental late scare to triumph 23-21 over Leicester Tigers in the Gallagher Premiership final and complete a terrific treble.

Bath Rugby survived a monumental late scare to edge out Leicester Tigers 23-21 in the Gallagher Premiership final and complete a terrific treble.

Seeking to add a first Premiership title since 1996 to their Premiership Rugby Cup and European Challenge Cup honours, Johann van Graan's men had to do it the hard way when Jack van Poortvliet crashed over the line in the sixth minute.

Bath were far from their merciless best in the sizzling sunshine, but a Thomas du Toit try and two Finn Russell penalties turned the tide in their favour before the half-time whistle blew.

Max Ojomoh had seemingly put Bath out of sight, but after a Guy Pepper try was controversially disallowed for a Will Muir knock-on, Solomone Kata made things interesting.

The Tigers turned to the departing Dan Cole for late inspiration, but on the 38-year-old's last-ever professional appearance, he was swiftly sent to the sin bin for clattering into Russell.

Even with a numerical disadvantage, Leicester heroically reduced the deficit to two with five minutes remaining, as Emeka Ilione barged his way through and Handre Pollard's successful kick set up a mesmerising finish.

However, after one final inexplicable Ben Youngs box-kick, Bath could revel in their first Gallagher Premiership title since 1996, coming full circle after finishing bottom of the division in 2022.