How to watch the Rugby League World Cup in the UK: TV channel, fixtures and kickoff times

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How to watch the Rugby League World Cup 2026: UK TV, kickoff times
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The Rugby League World Cup will be shown live in the UK and Ireland on Premier Sports, with the BBC notably not covering the sport's biggest tournament on TV.

The men's competition begins on Thursday, October 15, when Australia take on New Zealand in a battle of the co-hosts at Allianz Stadium in Sydney.

England will then open their campaign against Tonga in Perth on Saturday, October 17.

With the tournament being jointly hosted by Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea, the matches will take place in the morning for UK viewers, with kickoff times ranging from 4:30am to 10:05am.

Here, Sports Mole runs you through exactly how to watch the games, as well as breaking down the unusual format and England's possible path to the final.

Rugby League World Cup 2026: Key facts
Dates
Thursday, October 15 to Sunday, November 15, 2026
Hosts
Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea
Men's tournament
10 teams, 18 matches
Format
Pool A (four teams) and a combined Pool B and Pool C table (six teams); four teams reach the semi-finals
Opening match
Australia vs. New Zealand, Allianz Stadium, Sydney (10:05am UK time)
England's first match
England vs. Tonga, HBF Park, Perth, Saturday, October 17 (10:05am UK time)
Semi-finals
Saturday, November 7 and Sunday, November 8 (9:05am UK time)
Final
Sunday, November 15, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane (8:35am UK time)

How to watch the Rugby League World Cup in the UK

Premier Sports holds exclusive rights to the Rugby League World Cup in the UK and Ireland, so the tournament is available on subscription television only.

The broadcaster will show all 18 men's matches live, including the semi-finals and the final.

Coverage of the women's and wheelchair tournaments is more limited. Premier Sports will show every England match in both competitions, along with the semi-finals and finals, and may add further matches depending on scheduling.

The men's and women's finals are due to be played as a double-header on Sunday, November 15.

Premier Sports also plans full studio presentation around every England fixture, with analysis and reaction throughout the tournament.

Viewers will need a Premier Sports subscription, which can be arranged through the broadcaster's website.

Where to watch the Rugby League World Cup in the UKLast updated: October 6, 2026
Broadcaster
Premier Sports (exclusive rights in the UK and Ireland)
Free-to-air options
None. The BBC is not covering the tournament
Men's tournament
All 18 matches live
Women's and wheelchair
All England matches, plus the semi-finals and finals
Studio coverage
Full presentation around every England fixture
Kickoff times
Between 4:30am and 10:05am UK time for every men's match

Is the Rugby League World Cup on the BBC or free-to-air?

No. The BBC showed the 2022 World Cup and all three Ashes Tests in 2025, but it opted against covering this tournament.

Premier Sports showed matches from the 2013 and 2017 World Cups before the BBC took over, and the broadcaster now returns with exclusive rights.

Because those rights are exclusive, there is no free-to-air live coverage for UK viewers.

Rugby League World Cup 2026 fixtures and UK kickoff times

Rugby League World Cup 2026: Men's fixtures and UK kickoff timesAll times are UK times (BST until 2am on October 25, then GMT).
Rugby League World Cup 2026 men's fixtures with UK kickoff times
UK time Match Venue
Thursday, October 15 (BST)
10:05am Australia vs. New ZealandRound 1, Pool A Allianz Stadium, Sydney
Friday, October 16 (BST)
7:45am Samoa vs. FranceRound 1, Pool B CommBank Stadium, Sydney
Saturday, October 17 (BST)
5:25am Papua New Guinea vs. LebanonRound 1, Pool B Santos National Football Stadium, Port Moresby
10:05am England vs. TongaEnglandRound 1, Pool B HBF Park, Perth
Sunday, October 18 (BST)
6:05am Fiji vs. Cook IslandsRound 1, Pool A McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle
Friday, October 23 (BST)
10:05am Tonga vs. LebanonRound 2, Pool B CommBank Stadium, Sydney
Saturday, October 24 (BST)
5:25am Papua New Guinea vs. SamoaRound 2, Pool B Santos National Football Stadium, Port Moresby
7:35am England vs. FranceEnglandRound 2, Pool B HBF Park, Perth
Sunday, October 25 (GMT)
5:05am New Zealand vs. Cook IslandsRound 2, Pool A One NZ Stadium, Christchurch
9:05am Australia vs. FijiRound 2, Pool A Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
Friday, October 30 (GMT)
9:05am England vs. Papua New GuineaEnglandRound 3, Pool B WIN Stadium, Wollongong
Saturday, October 31 (GMT)
4:30am New Zealand vs. FijiRound 3, Pool A Cbus Super Stadium, Gold Coast
9:05am Australia vs. Cook IslandsRound 3, Pool A Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville
Sunday, November 1 (GMT)
6:40am Lebanon vs. FranceRound 3, Pool B CommBank Stadium, Sydney
9:05am Tonga vs. SamoaRound 3, Pool B CommBank Stadium, Sydney
Saturday, November 7 (GMT)
9:05am TBA vs. TBASemi-final McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle
Sunday, November 8 (GMT)
9:05am TBA vs. TBASemi-final Allianz Stadium, Sydney
Sunday, November 15 (GMT)
8:35am TBA vs. TBAFinal Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
Every men's match is live on Premier Sports. Kickoff times and venues are subject to change.

Kickoff times and broadcast details can change, so it is worth checking with Premier Sports closer to each match.

England's Rugby League World Cup fixtures

England are in the combined Pool B and Pool C group alongside France, Lebanon, Papua New Guinea, Samoa and Tonga.

Each team plays three group matches, so Brian McDermott's side will not face Samoa or Lebanon.

They begin against Tonga at HBF Park in Perth on Saturday, October 17 (10:05am) before meeting France at the same ground a week later.

Their final group match is against Papua New Guinea at WIN Stadium in Wollongong on Friday, October 30.

The top two teams from the combined Pool B and Pool C table progress to the semi-finals.

England's Rugby League World Cup fixturesLast updated: October 6, 2026
Round 1, Pool B
England vs. Tonga
10:05am BST
Saturday, October 17
HBF Park, Perth
Round 2, Pool B
England vs. France
7:35am BST
Saturday, October 24
HBF Park, Perth
Round 3, Pool B
England vs. Papua New Guinea
9:05am GMT
Friday, October 30
WIN Stadium, Wollongong
All times are UK times. Every England match is live on Premier Sports.

How does the Rugby League World Cup format work?

The men's tournament features 10 teams in two sections.

Pool A is a conventional four-team group, with Australia, Cook Islands, Fiji and New Zealand each playing the other three once.

The remaining six teams, from Pool B and Pool C, are handled differently.

How the Pool B and Pool C merge works

Pool B and Pool C are combined into a single six-team table.

England, Samoa and Lebanon do not play one another, and neither do Tonga, France and Papua New Guinea, but each team in the first trio plays each team in the second.

That produces nine group matches, and every one of them counts towards the same table.

Pool B and Pool C: Who plays whom?Teams in the same three-team group do not meet. UK times.
Pool B and Pool C fixtures: each team plays all three teams in the other group
Team Tonga France Papua New Guinea
England Saturday, October 1710:05am Saturday, October 247:35am Friday, October 309:05am
Samoa Sunday, November 19:05am Friday, October 167:45am Saturday, October 245:25am
Lebanon Friday, October 2310:05am Sunday, November 16:40am Saturday, October 175:25am
All nine matches count towards one combined six-team table. The top two teams progress to the semi-finals.

The top two teams on that combined table progress to the semi-finals. The semi-finals have four places in total, so the other two go to teams from Pool A.

In other words, only two of the six teams in the combined table go through, compared with two of the four in Pool A.

The merge also means that a team's rivals for qualification include sides it never plays.

For example, England face Tonga, France and Papua New Guinea, but their position will also depend on how Samoa and Lebanon perform against those same opponents.

Rugby League World Cup 2026 knockout stage

The group stage ends on Sunday, November 1.

The semi-finals are scheduled for Saturday, November 7 at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle and Sunday, November 8 at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, with the final on Sunday, November 15 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Rugby League World Cup 2026 groups

Rugby League World Cup 2026: Men's group standingsLast updated: October 7, 2026
Pool A
Pool A standings
Pos Team
1 Australia
2 Cook Islands
3 Fiji
4 New Zealand
Pool B and Pool C (combined table)
Combined Pool B and Pool C standings
Pos Team
1 England
2 France
3 Lebanon
4 Papua New Guinea
5 Samoa
6 Tonga
The top two teams from the combined Pool B and Pool C table progress to the semi-finals.

Rugby League World Cup 2026 venues

The men's matches are being played at 10 stadiums across nine cities in Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

  • Sydney: Allianz Stadium and CommBank Stadium
  • Perth: HBF Park
  • Newcastle: McDonald Jones Stadium
  • Brisbane: Suncorp Stadium
  • Wollongong: WIN Stadium
  • Gold Coast: Cbus Super Stadium
  • Townsville: Queensland Country Bank Stadium
  • Christchurch: One NZ Stadium
  • Port Moresby: Santos National Football Stadium

Women's and wheelchair tournaments

The women's and wheelchair tournaments are staged alongside the men's event.

Premier Sports will show all England matches in both, plus the semi-finals and finals, and the wheelchair final is due on Friday, November 13.

Full schedules are available on the official tournament website.

Rugby League World Cup 2026 FAQs

What channel is the Rugby League World Cup on in the UK?

Premier Sports has exclusive rights to show the tournament in the UK and Ireland.

Is the Rugby League World Cup on the BBC?

No. The BBC is not covering the 2026 tournament.

Is the Rugby League World Cup free to watch in the UK?

No. Viewers need access to Premier Sports, as the rights are exclusive and there is no free-to-air coverage.

When does the Rugby League World Cup start?

The tournament begins on Thursday, October 15, 2026, with Australia vs. New Zealand in Sydney, and finishes with the final on Sunday, November 15.

Where is the 2026 Rugby League World Cup being held?

Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea are co-hosting, with matches in nine cities.

When is the Rugby League World Cup final?

The final is on Sunday, November 15 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, with a UK kickoff of 8:35am.

When do England play at the Rugby League World Cup?

England face Tonga on Saturday, October 17 (10:05am), France on Saturday, October 24 (7:35am) and Papua New Guinea on Friday, October 30 (9:05am). All times are UK times.

How many teams are in the men's Rugby League World Cup?

There are 10 teams: Australia, Cook Islands, England, Fiji, France, Lebanon, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Samoa and Tonga.

How does the Rugby League World Cup format work?

Pool A has four teams who each play one another once. Pool B and Pool C are merged into one six-team table, in which every team plays the three teams from the other group. The top two on the combined table reach the semi-finals, with the other two places going to Pool A teams.

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