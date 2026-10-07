How to watch the Rugby League World Cup in the UK: TV channel, fixtures and kickoff times

The Rugby League World Cup will be shown live in the UK and Ireland on Premier Sports, with the BBC notably not covering the sport's biggest tournament on TV.

The men's competition begins on Thursday, October 15, when Australia take on New Zealand in a battle of the co-hosts at Allianz Stadium in Sydney.

England will then open their campaign against Tonga in Perth on Saturday, October 17.

With the tournament being jointly hosted by Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea, the matches will take place in the morning for UK viewers, with kickoff times ranging from 4:30am to 10:05am.

Here, Sports Mole runs you through exactly how to watch the games, as well as breaking down the unusual format and England's possible path to the final.

Rugby League World Cup 2026: Key facts Dates Thursday, October 15 to Sunday, November 15, 2026 Hosts Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea Men's tournament 10 teams, 18 matches Format Pool A (four teams) and a combined Pool B and Pool C table (six teams); four teams reach the semi-finals Opening match Australia vs. New Zealand, Allianz Stadium, Sydney (10:05am UK time) England's first match England vs. Tonga, HBF Park, Perth, Saturday, October 17 (10:05am UK time) Semi-finals Saturday, November 7 and Sunday, November 8 (9:05am UK time) Final Sunday, November 15, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane (8:35am UK time)

How to watch the Rugby League World Cup in the UK

Premier Sports holds exclusive rights to the Rugby League World Cup in the UK and Ireland, so the tournament is available on subscription television only.

The broadcaster will show all 18 men's matches live, including the semi-finals and the final.

Coverage of the women's and wheelchair tournaments is more limited. Premier Sports will show every England match in both competitions, along with the semi-finals and finals, and may add further matches depending on scheduling.

The men's and women's finals are due to be played as a double-header on Sunday, November 15.

Premier Sports also plans full studio presentation around every England fixture, with analysis and reaction throughout the tournament.

Viewers will need a Premier Sports subscription, which can be arranged through the broadcaster's website.

Where to watch the Rugby League World Cup in the UK Last updated: October 6, 2026 Broadcaster Premier Sports (exclusive rights in the UK and Ireland) Free-to-air options None. The BBC is not covering the tournament Men's tournament All 18 matches live Women's and wheelchair All England matches, plus the semi-finals and finals Studio coverage Full presentation around every England fixture Kickoff times Between 4:30am and 10:05am UK time for every men's match

Is the Rugby League World Cup on the BBC or free-to-air?

No. The BBC showed the 2022 World Cup and all three Ashes Tests in 2025, but it opted against covering this tournament.

Premier Sports showed matches from the 2013 and 2017 World Cups before the BBC took over, and the broadcaster now returns with exclusive rights.

Because those rights are exclusive, there is no free-to-air live coverage for UK viewers.

Rugby League World Cup 2026 fixtures and UK kickoff times

Rugby League World Cup 2026: Men's fixtures and UK kickoff times All times are UK times (BST until 2am on October 25, then GMT). Rugby League World Cup 2026 men's fixtures with UK kickoff times UK time Match Venue Thursday, October 15 (BST) 10:05am Australia vs. New Zealand Round 1, Pool A Allianz Stadium, Sydney Friday, October 16 (BST) 7:45am Samoa vs. France Round 1, Pool B CommBank Stadium, Sydney Saturday, October 17 (BST) 5:25am Papua New Guinea vs. Lebanon Round 1, Pool B Santos National Football Stadium, Port Moresby 10:05am England vs. Tonga England Round 1, Pool B HBF Park, Perth Sunday, October 18 (BST) 6:05am Fiji vs. Cook Islands Round 1, Pool A McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle Friday, October 23 (BST) 10:05am Tonga vs. Lebanon Round 2, Pool B CommBank Stadium, Sydney Saturday, October 24 (BST) 5:25am Papua New Guinea vs. Samoa Round 2, Pool B Santos National Football Stadium, Port Moresby 7:35am England vs. France England Round 2, Pool B HBF Park, Perth Sunday, October 25 (GMT) 5:05am New Zealand vs. Cook Islands Round 2, Pool A One NZ Stadium, Christchurch 9:05am Australia vs. Fiji Round 2, Pool A Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane Friday, October 30 (GMT) 9:05am England vs. Papua New Guinea England Round 3, Pool B WIN Stadium, Wollongong Saturday, October 31 (GMT) 4:30am New Zealand vs. Fiji Round 3, Pool A Cbus Super Stadium, Gold Coast 9:05am Australia vs. Cook Islands Round 3, Pool A Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville Sunday, November 1 (GMT) 6:40am Lebanon vs. France Round 3, Pool B CommBank Stadium, Sydney 9:05am Tonga vs. Samoa Round 3, Pool B CommBank Stadium, Sydney Saturday, November 7 (GMT) 9:05am TBA vs. TBA Semi-final McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle Sunday, November 8 (GMT) 9:05am TBA vs. TBA Semi-final Allianz Stadium, Sydney Sunday, November 15 (GMT) 8:35am TBA vs. TBA Final Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane Every men's match is live on Premier Sports. Kickoff times and venues are subject to change.

Kickoff times and broadcast details can change, so it is worth checking with Premier Sports closer to each match.

England's Rugby League World Cup fixtures

England are in the combined Pool B and Pool C group alongside France, Lebanon, Papua New Guinea, Samoa and Tonga.

Each team plays three group matches, so Brian McDermott's side will not face Samoa or Lebanon.

They begin against Tonga at HBF Park in Perth on Saturday, October 17 (10:05am) before meeting France at the same ground a week later.

Their final group match is against Papua New Guinea at WIN Stadium in Wollongong on Friday, October 30.

The top two teams from the combined Pool B and Pool C table progress to the semi-finals.

England's Rugby League World Cup fixtures Last updated: October 6, 2026 Round 1, Pool B England vs. Tonga 10:05am BST Saturday, October 17 HBF Park, Perth Round 2, Pool B England vs. France 7:35am BST Saturday, October 24 HBF Park, Perth Round 3, Pool B England vs. Papua New Guinea 9:05am GMT Friday, October 30 WIN Stadium, Wollongong All times are UK times. Every England match is live on Premier Sports.

How does the Rugby League World Cup format work?

The men's tournament features 10 teams in two sections.

Pool A is a conventional four-team group, with Australia, Cook Islands, Fiji and New Zealand each playing the other three once.

The remaining six teams, from Pool B and Pool C, are handled differently.

How the Pool B and Pool C merge works

Pool B and Pool C are combined into a single six-team table.

England, Samoa and Lebanon do not play one another, and neither do Tonga, France and Papua New Guinea, but each team in the first trio plays each team in the second.

That produces nine group matches, and every one of them counts towards the same table.

Pool B and Pool C: Who plays whom? Teams in the same three-team group do not meet. UK times. Pool B and Pool C fixtures: each team plays all three teams in the other group Team Tonga France Papua New Guinea England Saturday, October 17 10:05am Saturday, October 24 7:35am Friday, October 30 9:05am Samoa Sunday, November 1 9:05am Friday, October 16 7:45am Saturday, October 24 5:25am Lebanon Friday, October 23 10:05am Sunday, November 1 6:40am Saturday, October 17 5:25am All nine matches count towards one combined six-team table. The top two teams progress to the semi-finals.

The top two teams on that combined table progress to the semi-finals. The semi-finals have four places in total, so the other two go to teams from Pool A.

In other words, only two of the six teams in the combined table go through, compared with two of the four in Pool A.

The merge also means that a team's rivals for qualification include sides it never plays.

For example, England face Tonga, France and Papua New Guinea, but their position will also depend on how Samoa and Lebanon perform against those same opponents.

Rugby League World Cup 2026 knockout stage

The group stage ends on Sunday, November 1.

The semi-finals are scheduled for Saturday, November 7 at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle and Sunday, November 8 at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, with the final on Sunday, November 15 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Rugby League World Cup 2026 groups

Rugby League World Cup 2026: Men's group standings Last updated: October 7, 2026 Pool A Pool A standings Pos Team 1 Australia 2 Cook Islands 3 Fiji 4 New Zealand Pool B and Pool C (combined table) Combined Pool B and Pool C standings Pos Team 1 England 2 France 3 Lebanon 4 Papua New Guinea 5 Samoa 6 Tonga The top two teams from the combined Pool B and Pool C table progress to the semi-finals.

Rugby League World Cup 2026 venues

The men's matches are being played at 10 stadiums across nine cities in Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

Sydney: Allianz Stadium and CommBank Stadium

Allianz Stadium and CommBank Stadium Perth : HBF Park

: HBF Park Newcastle : McDonald Jones Stadium

: McDonald Jones Stadium Brisbane : Suncorp Stadium

: Suncorp Stadium Wollongong : WIN Stadium

: WIN Stadium Gold Coast : Cbus Super Stadium

: Cbus Super Stadium Townsville : Queensland Country Bank Stadium

: Queensland Country Bank Stadium Christchurch : One NZ Stadium

: One NZ Stadium Port Moresby: Santos National Football Stadium

Women's and wheelchair tournaments

The women's and wheelchair tournaments are staged alongside the men's event.

Premier Sports will show all England matches in both, plus the semi-finals and finals, and the wheelchair final is due on Friday, November 13.

Full schedules are available on the official tournament website.

Rugby League World Cup 2026 FAQs

What channel is the Rugby League World Cup on in the UK?

Premier Sports has exclusive rights to show the tournament in the UK and Ireland.

Is the Rugby League World Cup on the BBC?

No. The BBC is not covering the 2026 tournament.

Is the Rugby League World Cup free to watch in the UK?

No. Viewers need access to Premier Sports, as the rights are exclusive and there is no free-to-air coverage.

When does the Rugby League World Cup start?

The tournament begins on Thursday, October 15, 2026, with Australia vs. New Zealand in Sydney, and finishes with the final on Sunday, November 15.

Where is the 2026 Rugby League World Cup being held?

Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea are co-hosting, with matches in nine cities.

When is the Rugby League World Cup final?

The final is on Sunday, November 15 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, with a UK kickoff of 8:35am.

When do England play at the Rugby League World Cup?

England face Tonga on Saturday, October 17 (10:05am), France on Saturday, October 24 (7:35am) and Papua New Guinea on Friday, October 30 (9:05am). All times are UK times.

How many teams are in the men's Rugby League World Cup?

There are 10 teams: Australia, Cook Islands, England, Fiji, France, Lebanon, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Samoa and Tonga.

How does the Rugby League World Cup format work?

Pool A has four teams who each play one another once. Pool B and Pool C are merged into one six-team table, in which every team plays the three teams from the other group. The top two on the combined table reach the semi-finals, with the other two places going to Pool A teams.