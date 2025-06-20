Sports Mole provides our Royal Ascot 2025 race-by-race tips and picks for Day 4 of the Royal Meeting.

As Royal Ascot enters Day 4, the energy remains electric with another glittering lineup of competitive races. Friday traditionally pays host to some of the festival’s most intriguing contests, and the 2025 edition is no exception.

Last year's highlight was the Coronation Stakes, where Tahiyra stamped her class in resounding fashion for Dermont Weld and Chris Hayes, surging past her rivals to land the Group 1 mile contest for three-year-old fillies. The race demonstrated the international flavour of Ascot, with Tahiyra flying the flag for Ireland in style.

Below, Sports Mole provides our top tips for each race on Day 4 of Royal Ascot 2025.

14:30 - Albany Stakes (Group 3)

Gold Digger - Richard Spencer’s filly, made a sparkling debut at Yarmouth, quickening impressively in the final furlong to put the race to bed in style. The daughter of Mehmas appears to have a rapid cruising speed and a decisive turn of foot - ideal for this 6f juvenile contest. Stall 14 might seem wide, but it has not been a major disadvantage this week, and her natural speed should keep her well-positioned.

Signora, thrown straight into Group company on debut, showed resilience and promise to finish third. That performance suggests she is held in high regard by connections, and the expected improvement second-time-out could see her take a major step forward. With a strong pace likely, she could pounce late and reward each-way backers.

15:05 - Commonwealth Cup (Group 1)

Shadow of Light - A potential banker for many punters in the Commonwealth Cup is Shadow of Light, who has long been considered a standout talent. He returned with a big performance in the 2000 Guineas, staying on strongly over a mile. However, connections have wisely reverted him to sprinting, which looks like his true calling. A dual Group 1-winning juvenile, his class could simply outshine the field over six furlongs.

Elite Status - If there is a challenger to the favourite, it might be Elite Status, a proven Group 2 performer over sprint distances. He generally has excellent speed out the gates, and if the market leader falters in any way, Elite Status will be poised to take advantage.

15:40 - Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap)

Ethical Diamond - Last year's fourth returns with a more favourable draw (stall seven), and that could make all the difference. Trained by Willie Mullins, he has been sharp through hurdling campaigns and ran a fine race in the Country Hurdle at Cheltenham. He is clearly adaptable and brings proven Ascot form to the table, which makes him very hard to ignore.

Mount Atlas represents connections who know how to target this meeting effectively. His course-and-distance success is a huge positive, and he shaped very well in a tough Group race at Chester. He is battle-hardened, versatile and well-suited to the demands of this race.

16:20 - Coronation Stakes (Group 1)

Falakeyah - Hailing from a powerful yard, Falakeyah has progressed with each start and arrives with a big reputation. Her draw in stall 2 allows for a handy position early, and she should get a smooth passage in the race, barring any surprises. With her pedigree suggesting more to come, she is a prime contender for this major fillies’ Group 1.

Zarigana is immensely talented, and her late-running style could suit a well-run Coronation Stakes perfectly. If the leaders burn each other out, she will be the one to swoop. A strong traveller with finishing speed, she looks a solid each-way proposition.

17:00 - Sandringham Stakes (Handicap)

Never Let Go - Ed Walker's charge brings experience and race sharpness into the field of unexposed types. Dropping in distance, she will enjoy the expected strong pace and could come storming through late. The fact that Kieran Shoemark makes the effort to do 8st 10lb speaks volumes about her chance.

Dash Of Azure gave an impressive debut at Kempton. She is lightly raced and open to plenty of improvement. While she is taking a step up in class, her visual performance suggests she has more to offer. The switch of turf should not be an issue.

17:35 - King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2)

Amiloc - Ralph Beckett’s unbeaten colt is aiming for five straight wins and has passed every test so far with flying colours. He steps into Group 2 company now, but his relaxed running style and stamina-laden pedigree give every indication he will thrive at this level.

Johnny Murtagh has a real talent in Zahrann - a listed winner at Leopardstown and already proven over the trip. The Aga Khan silks are often carried to success at Ascot, and this colt looks to be waking at the right time. Zahrann each-way.

18:10 - Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes (Handicap)

Realign - This colt’s juvenile form has worked out superbly, and his recent comeback win was achieved with minimal fuss. A drop to the minimum trip should be within his comfort zone, especially with how strongly he travels. His sire, BluePoint, was a Royal Ascot specialist, and Realign might follow in those winning hoofprints.

Jorge Alvares is experienced and consistent. Trained by Ger Lyons and partnered with the reliable Colin Keane, his run at the Curragh was eye-catching, as he stayed on well from off the pace. With conditions likely to suit, he is a live outsider in a competitive field.

Day 4 of Royal Ascot promises drama, speed, and perhaps a few surprise results. From juvenile fillies in the Albany to the potential coronation of Falakeyah in the feature, there is plenty of action to get in on.