Royal Ascot 2025 is set to be the richest renewal in the event’s history, with a record-breaking £17.75m in prize money on offer across the season. Of this, a staggering £10m has been allocated exclusively for the prestigious Royal Meeting, taking place over five days from Tuesday, June 17, to Saturday, June 21.

All 35 races carded will carry a minimum purse of £110,000, and for the first time ever, every Group 1 contest will be run for no less than £650,000. Several headline races offer prize funds of £1m or more, including the Prince of Wales’s Stakes and Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, while the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes (run in late July) will reach an all-time high of £1.5m.

Below, Sports Mole provides a full breakdown of the Royal Ascot 2025 prize money, day-by-day, followed by a closer look at the iconic Gold Cup, one of the meeting’s most prestigious races.

Royal Ascot 2025: Race-by-race prize money breakdown

Tuesday, 17th June

Queen Anne Stakes (G1) – £750,000

Coventry Stakes (G2) – £175,000

King Charles III Stakes (G1) – £650,000

St James’s Palace Stakes (G1) – £650,000

Ascot Stakes (Handicap) – £110,000

Wolferton Stakes (Listed) – £120,000

Copper Horse Stakes (Handicap) – £110,000

Wednesday, 18th June

Queen Mary Stakes (G2) – £150,000

Queen’s Vase (G2) – £265,000

Duke of Cambridge Stakes (G2) – £225,000

Prince of Wales’s Stakes (G1) – £1,000,000

Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap) – £175,000

Kensington Palace Stakes (Handicap) – £110,000

Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed) – £110,000

Thursday, 19th June

Norfolk Stakes (G2) – £150,000

King George V Stakes (Heritage Handicap) – £110,000

Ribblesdale Stakes (G2) – £250,000

Gold Cup (G1) – £650,000

Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) – £120,000

Hampton Court Stakes (G3) – £150,000

Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap) – £110,000

Friday, 20th June

Albany Stakes (G3) – £125,000

Commonwealth Cup (G1) – £650,000

Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap) – £110,000

Coronation Stakes (G1) – £650,000

Sandringham Stakes (Handicap) – £110,000

King Edward VII Stakes (G2) – £250,000

Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes (Handicap) – £110,000

Saturday, 21st June

Chesham Stakes (Listed) – £110,000

Hardwicke Stakes (G2) – £250,000

Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (G1) – £1,000,000

Jersey Stakes (G3) – £150,000

Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap) – £175,000

Golden Gates Stakes (Handicap) – £110,000

Queen Alexandra Stakes (Handicap) – £110,000

Gold Cup at Royal Ascot 2025 - Prize money and insights

The Gold Cup, which will run on June 19, is one of the cornerstones of Royal Ascot and the undisputed highlight of the meeting for stayers. For 2025, the Group 1 contest boasts a prize fund of £650,000, maintaining its reputation as the ultimate test of stamina over 20 furlongs.

Gold Cup Prize Money (2025): Total Purse: £650,000

Winner’s Share: Typically around 56% (approx. £364,000), with the remainder distributed among the placed finishers.

Key Trends (Past 12 Renewals):

Age Factor: All 12 winners were between four and six years old.

Market Confidence: Eight were favourites or joint-favourites; 10 came from the top three in the antepost betting.

Ascot Experience: Nine winners had run at Ascot before, while eight had already won at the venue.

Stamina Proven: Nine winners had prior form over 16 furlongs or longer, with seven having done so multiple times.

Official Ratings: Nine of the last 12 Gold Cup winners had a rating of 117 or higher.

For trainers, jockeys, owners and punters alike, the Royal Meeting is the crown jewel of the British flat racing season, and 2025 promises five days of high-stakes action backed by record-breaking rewards.