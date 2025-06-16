Royal Ascot 2025 is set to be the richest renewal in the event’s history, with a record-breaking £17.75m in prize money on offer across the season. Of this, a staggering £10m has been allocated exclusively for the prestigious Royal Meeting, taking place over five days from Tuesday, June 17, to Saturday, June 21.
All 35 races carded will carry a minimum purse of £110,000, and for the first time ever, every Group 1 contest will be run for no less than £650,000. Several headline races offer prize funds of £1m or more, including the Prince of Wales’s Stakes and Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, while the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes (run in late July) will reach an all-time high of £1.5m.
Below, Sports Mole provides a full breakdown of the Royal Ascot 2025 prize money, day-by-day, followed by a closer look at the iconic Gold Cup, one of the meeting’s most prestigious races.
Royal Ascot 2025: Race-by-race prize money breakdown
Tuesday, 17th June
Queen Anne Stakes (G1) – £750,000
Coventry Stakes (G2) – £175,000
King Charles III Stakes (G1) – £650,000
St James’s Palace Stakes (G1) – £650,000
Ascot Stakes (Handicap) – £110,000
Wolferton Stakes (Listed) – £120,000
Copper Horse Stakes (Handicap) – £110,000
Wednesday, 18th June
Queen Mary Stakes (G2) – £150,000
Queen’s Vase (G2) – £265,000
Duke of Cambridge Stakes (G2) – £225,000
Prince of Wales’s Stakes (G1) – £1,000,000
Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap) – £175,000
Kensington Palace Stakes (Handicap) – £110,000
Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed) – £110,000
Thursday, 19th June
Norfolk Stakes (G2) – £150,000
King George V Stakes (Heritage Handicap) – £110,000
Ribblesdale Stakes (G2) – £250,000
Gold Cup (G1) – £650,000
Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) – £120,000
Hampton Court Stakes (G3) – £150,000
Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap) – £110,000
Friday, 20th June
Albany Stakes (G3) – £125,000
Commonwealth Cup (G1) – £650,000
Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap) – £110,000
Coronation Stakes (G1) – £650,000
Sandringham Stakes (Handicap) – £110,000
King Edward VII Stakes (G2) – £250,000
Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes (Handicap) – £110,000
Saturday, 21st June
Chesham Stakes (Listed) – £110,000
Hardwicke Stakes (G2) – £250,000
Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (G1) – £1,000,000
Jersey Stakes (G3) – £150,000
Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap) – £175,000
Golden Gates Stakes (Handicap) – £110,000
Queen Alexandra Stakes (Handicap) – £110,000
Gold Cup at Royal Ascot 2025 - Prize money and insights
The Gold Cup, which will run on June 19, is one of the cornerstones of Royal Ascot and the undisputed highlight of the meeting for stayers. For 2025, the Group 1 contest boasts a prize fund of £650,000, maintaining its reputation as the ultimate test of stamina over 20 furlongs.
Gold Cup Prize Money (2025): Total Purse: £650,000
Winner’s Share: Typically around 56% (approx. £364,000), with the remainder distributed among the placed finishers.
Key Trends (Past 12 Renewals):
Age Factor: All 12 winners were between four and six years old.
Market Confidence: Eight were favourites or joint-favourites; 10 came from the top three in the antepost betting.
Ascot Experience: Nine winners had run at Ascot before, while eight had already won at the venue.
Stamina Proven: Nine winners had prior form over 16 furlongs or longer, with seven having done so multiple times.
Official Ratings: Nine of the last 12 Gold Cup winners had a rating of 117 or higher.
For trainers, jockeys, owners and punters alike, the Royal Meeting is the crown jewel of the British flat racing season, and 2025 promises five days of high-stakes action backed by record-breaking rewards.