Sports Mole provides our Royal Ascot 2025 race-by-race tips and picks for Day 2 of the Royal Meeting.

Day 2 of Royal Ascot 2025 opens with the Queen Mary Stakes (14:30), a five-furlong sprint for juvenile fillies. Last year’s renewal saw Leovanni, a 22/1 outsider trained by Karl Burke, surge clear by 1 ¾ lengths, launching Wathnan Racing into prominence.

With Leovanni’s breakthrough, the race reaffirmed its unpredictability and showcased the potential of debut-winning juveniles in big fields. Below, Sports Mole provides our top tips for each race on Day 2 of Royal Ascot 2025.

14:30 - Queen Mary Stakes (G2)

Harry’s Girl - Trained by Richard Hannon and ridden by Sean Levey, she justified the favourite’s tag on her Newmarket debut and followed up with a Listed second. With a 102 RPR, she clearly possesses the class to go against top contenders. Hannon’s strong record in two-year-old sprints - especially at this course - makes Harry’s Girl a serious runner in this one.

An eye-catching winner on debut at Newmarket, Spicy Marg clocked swift fractions and hails from a smart pedigree. At 16/1 and jumping from stall five, she should be able to make the most of her early speed.

15:05 - Queen's Vase (G2)

Carters - The only unbeaten runner, with victories over 1m5f (maiden and listed), showcasing a rare mix of speed and stamina. Paddy Twomey has opted to install blinkers on Carters for this race, suggesting she is still improving, and the extra 1f at Ascot will only enhance her staying credentials.

Although rated below some, Pinhole’s fourth in the Chester Vase came behind horses that later finished first and second in the Derby. That form gives him a solid base, stepping back into pattern company suits his profile, and if he gets a good start, we are expecting to see him in the frame at the line.

15:40 Duke of Cambridge Stakes (G2)

One Look - Another consistent and progressive Paddy Twomey-trainer stayer, One Look finished as the runner-up to Porta Fortuna in a highly-rated Group 2 at Curragh. That performance marked her best yet, and we make her the standout chance in this older fillies' mile contest.

Cinderella’s Dream was a strong Newmarket Group 2 winner, penalised but still dangerous. Seeping down from 1m1f to a mile will not hinder her chances in the slightest, and her turn of foot could see her outpace rivals who prefer longer trips down the final stretch.

16:20 Prince of Wales's Stakes (G1)

Ombudsman - Dropped in distance but is rising fast - he was narrowly beaten by Brigadier Gerard at Sandown off 3lb higher. That performance, combined with a freshened attitude, makes him the key danger to Los Angeles in this one.

John Gosden's colt has shown guts and front-running courage in Group races in France and Ireland, and although this is his first crack at Group 1, he ticks all the boxes. He handled ground testing last time and should control the race on a strong gallop. We make the above our NAP for the day.

17:00 Royal Hunt Cup (Handicap)

Qirat - Connections have massive belief in Qirat for the Royal Hunt Cup, which is a major positive. He is consistently backed and running well, finishing a close second in the Victoria Cup. A favourite in six straight races ahead of this one - his proven form at Ascot and recent progression suggest that this could be when he finally makes his big breakthrough.

Tony Montana was dropped in trip to a mile for the first time since his debut, and he has been in explosive form over straight courses, including victory here at Ascot. Experienced handicappers know that one burst of pace in the Royal Hunt Cup can be decisive, and that is what we are expecting from Michael Bell’s runner in this race. Solid E/W punt.

17:35 Kensington Palace Stakes (Handicap)

Rainbows Edge - A battling winner over course and distance recently, she picked her way through under hand-tight reins to get up - the kind of gritty performance you want in a Royal Ascot handicap. William Buick gets the ride and led her to the winner’s enclosure at 10/3 on May 10.

Jessica Harrington’s filly Serialise was runner-up in a strong mile handicap at Curragh off an 88 mark last time out. Dropping 3lbs to 85 in a similarly big field contest on a big race day is a huge benefit and gives her a solid each-way angle.

18:10 Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed)

Rogue Supremacy - David O'Meara’s Rogue Supremacy produced a dominating victory on debut, winning easily as an odds-on favourite, while showing professionalism in how he handled pressure as a first-timer. In a large field, it could be a bit tougher for him this time, but that head-turning experience suggests that he has the class and ability to claim another winner’s stake on Wednesday evening.

Unlucky at Epsom’s Woodcote after stumbling out of the gate, Havana Hurricane battled on strongly late. If he handles fast ground better this time, he ticks all the boxes at each-way odds.