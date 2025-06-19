Sports Mole provides our Royal Ascot 2025 race-by-race tips and picks for Day 3 of the Royal Meeting.

Day 3 of Royal Ascot 2025 promises another thrilling day of top-class flat racing, headlined by the prestigious Ascot Gold Cup at 16:20. Traditionally Ladies’ Day, this is when the festival’s fashion meets form, and the racing rises to a peak.

Last year, the Ascot Gold Cup was won in commanding fashion by Courage Mon Ami, who fended off strong challenges from Coltrane and Sweet William. The victory was a major success for the Gosden team, reinforcing their mastery over the staying ranks.

Below, Sports Mole provides our top tips for each race on Day 3 of Royal Ascot 2025.

14:30 - Norfolk Stakes (Group 2)

Charles Darwin - Despite the low odds, Charles Darwin stands head and shoulders above the field in the Day 3 opener. Aidan O’Brien’s charge was dominant last time out, beating Cardiff By The Sea, who subsequently ran a solid fourth in the Queen Mary on Wednesday. His early speed, coupled with a professional attitude, makes him the standout juvenile of the week.

15:05 - King George V Stakes (Handicap)

Guship - Trained by James Ferguson, this looks a serious runner here. He showed staying power and tactical speed on his prep run, and this 1m4f trip seems tailor-made. He is lightly raced and open to further improvement, which is crucial in a race where unexposed horses tend to thrive.

Ralph Beckett is no stranger to success in this race, and Sing Us A Song fits his successful profile. With two wins in the last four editions, Beckett targets this race, and this colt should relish a stamina test in a big field. Each-way backers should be encouraged.

15:40 - Ribblesdale Stake (Group 2)

Catalina Delcarpio - At 10/3, unbeaten and visually impressive at Leopardstown, Catalina Delcarpio showed a superb turn of foot to crush a strong maiden field. Carrying the Lope De Vega bloodline, she represents strong Irish form and is likely to improve further over this trip.

The Gosdens are flying at Royal Ascot this week, and Life Is Beautiful adds another layer of depth to their impressive stable. After a solid season bow and clear signs of improvement, she may not be far off the principles and provides decent place value in a field of 11.

16:20 - Ascot Gold Cup (Group 1)

Illinois - The pick of the stayers this season, heading into the Ascot Gold Cup with top-level form form is Illinois. His stamina is proven, and this son of Galileo looks ready to cement his place in Cup racing history, with a bold ride expected from Ryan Moore.

At long odds, Sweet William was last year's third, and while he is often overlooked, he rarely disappoints. His strong late running style suits this gueling trip, with the Gosdens orchestrating his campaign to peak now, he could be right there again this time, closer to the winner.

17:00 - Britannia stakes (Handicap)

Fearnot - After a spellbinding win over the course and distance in May, Fearnot was hit hard by the handicapper but still looks ahead of his mark. The draw has been kind, and he seems ideally positioned to strike again. This is our NAP of the day.

Parole D’Oro comes from the shrewd Michael Bell stable, and with Callum Shepherd aboard, this gelding could fly under the radar. He has been steadily progressive and will relish the straight mile, making him a tempting each-way shout in this 30-runner cavalry charge.

17:35 - Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3)

Detain - After narrowly beating Trinity College in Chantilly, Detain looks to hold a tactical edge in the Hampton Court Stakes. The switch in jockeys - with Colin Keane aboard - could be significant. The Gosdens have fine-tuned his campaign, and this looks like his day to shine.

Jackknife, a half-brother to the elite stater Defoe, is bred for Group success. His Listed third at Sandown showed a big leap in form, and with a clearer run expected, he has the potential to grab this prize at a fair price.

18:10 Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap)

Gleneagle Bay - Stephen Thorne’s runner in the lucky last has strong figures and form in the book. His only concern is a less-than-ideal draw in stall nine, but with a clear run, he should be bang in there at the finish.

Holguin, who was once rated 111, has returned to UK soil after a stint abroad and looks a solid dark horse for the final curtain on Day 3. If he recaptures even 90% of his former ability, he will be flying and could outrun his odds in this wide-open finale.

Day 3 of Royal Ascot 2025 is shaping up to be one of the best of the week, with the Gold Cup poised to deliver a spectacle. Whether you’re siding with short-priced favourites like Charles Darwin and Illinois, or chancing your luck in the big handicaps, there is plenty of value to be found across the card.