Sports Mole brings you details on how to watch Royal Ascot starting from June 17, including which television broadcaster is showing the event and the start times of each race.

The latest edition of Royal Ascot is upon us as one of horse racing's most prestigious festivals takes place at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire.

As many as 35 races will be run across the five days, including eight Grade 1 races, while over £10m of prize money will be on offer.

Here, Sports Mole brings you the details on how you can watch the festival and the start times of every race.

When does Royal Ascot start and finish?

The meeting will commence at 2,30pm on Tuesday, June 17 and conclude on Saturday, June 21.

How can you watch Royal Ascot?

ITV and Sky Sports Racing have the broadcasting rights in the United Kingdom and will be showing each of the 35 races.

With regards to streaming, ITVX will be providing the same coverage, while Royal Ascot's official website will be delivering live updates throughout.

Those who prefer Radio coverage can follow BBC Radio 5 Live.

What are the start times of every race at Royal Ascot?

Tuesday, June 17

14:30: Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1)

15:05: Coventry Stakes (Group 2)

15:40: King Charles III Stakes (Group 1)

16:20: St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1)

17:00: Ascot Stakes (Heritage Handicap)

17:35: Wolverton Stakes (Listed)

18:10: Copper Horse Stakes

Wednesday, June 18

14:30: Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2)

15:05: Queen’s Vase (Group 2)

15:40: Duke Of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2)

16:20: Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1)

17:00: Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap)

17:35: Kensington Palace Stakes

18:10: Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed)

Thursday, June 19

14:30: Norfolk Stakes (Group 2)

15:05: King George V Stakes (Heritage Handicap)

15:40: Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2)

16:20: Gold Cup (Group 1)

17:00: Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap)

17:35: Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3)

18:10: Buckingham Palace Stakes

Friday, June 20

14:30: Albany Stakes (Group 3)

15:05: Commonwealth Cup (Group 1)

15:40: Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes

16:20: Coronation Stakes (Group 1)

17:00: Sandringham Stakes

17:35: King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2)

18:10: Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes

Saturday, June 21

14:30: Chesham Stakes (Listed)

15:05: Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2)

15:40: Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (Group 1)

16:20: Jersey Stakes (Group 3)

17:00: Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap)

17:35: Golden Gates Stakes

18:10: Queen Alexandra Stakes