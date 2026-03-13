Cheltenham 2026: Horses that died during this year's festival, including legendary Envoi Allen

By Darren Plant | 13 Mar 2026 16:39

The legendary Envoi Allen is among three horses to have tragically died during the 2026 Cheltenham Festival.

Envoi Allen, at 12 years old, was participating in his final Cheltenham Festival and had finished ninth in the Gold Cup, over 50 lengths behind winner Gaelic Warrior.

However, the Henry de Bromhead horse collapsed on the way back to the stables and sadly passed awat.

Since 2000, at least one horse has died at every single festival, a statistic that has consistently led to animal rights organisations calling for the boycott on the Cheltenham Festival.

The opening two days of the 2026 meeting were overshadowed by the deaths of Hansard and HMS Seahorse.

In the second race on Tuesday, eight-year-old Hansard suffered a a fall while running on the flat during the Singer Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase.

© Imago / Galoppfoto

A spokesperson from the Cheltenham Festival said: "While running on the flat in the second race of the day, Hansard sustained a fatal injury.

"He was quickly dismounted and immediately attended to by a team of expert veterinary professionals.

"In their assessment, it was concluded that the best course of action for the horse's welfare was for him to be put down and our heartfelt condolences are with his connections."

At the final hurdle of the BetMGM Cup Handicap Hurdle which was ran on Wednesday, HMS Seahorse suffered a fall. Despite being immediately attended to by vets, it was announced shortly afterwards that the horse could not be saved.

Animal rights organisations say that 81 horses have now died at the festival since 2000.