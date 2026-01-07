The Heart Bingo welcome offer is 500 free bingo tickets worth up to £50 or 100 free spins on the Make Me a Millionaire slot. New UK customers in 2026 can choose between these two packages, each requiring a £10 deposit and £10 play within 7 days of registration.

Both versions of the Heart Bingo welcome offer pay winnings as withdrawable cash with no wagering requirements. This straightforward structure makes Heart Bingo one of the most transparent bingo sites for new players, though you can only claim one offer per household.

Heart Bingo welcome offers in January 2026

As one of the best bingo sites in the UK, Heart Bingo offers two distinct sign-up bonuses for new customers. Unlike many competitors that force a combined package, Heart Bingo lets you pick the offer that matches your preferences.

The available welcome offers are highlighted in the table below:

Important: You can only claim one welcome offer across Heart Bingo’s bingo and casino promotions. Choose carefully, as your decision is final — you cannot switch to the other offer once you’ve opted in.

Heart Bingo bingo welcome offer details: Play £10, get 500 free tickets

The bingo version of the Heart Bingo welcome offer provides 500 free tickets worth up to £50 — more than most UK competitors offer. You qualify by depositing £10+ and playing £10 in any bingo room (excluding video bingo) within 7 days of registration.

Complete these steps within 7 days of registration to claim this Heart Bingo welcome offer:

Create your Heart Bingo account

Opt into the bingo promotion via the Promos tab

Make your first deposit of £10 or more

Play £10 in any bingo room (video bingo excluded)

500 free bingo tickets usable on games up to 10p per ticket. The advertised £50 value assumes you use all tickets at the maximum stake.

To claim your tickets, launch any bingo room and click OK on the Free Tickets pop-up. Then click the Free Tickets button to switch to free ticket mode before purchasing entries. You can view your free tickets balance in the My Bonuses screen within the bingo client options.

Any winnings from these free tickets are credited directly to your cash withdrawable balance with no wagering requirements. This is a significant advantage over competitors that impose playthrough requirements on bonus winnings.

Key terms for the bingo offer

New customers only, one offer per household

Must opt-in and play £10 in any bingo room within 7 days

Video bingo excluded from qualifying play

Free tickets can only be used on games up to 10p

Free tickets expire after 7 days if not used

Winnings paid as withdrawable cash

Heart Bingo Make Me a Millionaire welcome bonus: 100 free spins

The slots version of the Heart Bingo welcome offer provides 100 free spins on Make Me a Millionaire, Blueprint Gaming’s progressive jackpot slot with a £1 million top prize. You qualify by depositing £10+ and playing £10 on any slot within 7 days of registration.

Complete these steps within 7 days of registration to claim this Heart Bingo welcome offer:

Create your Heart Bingo account

Opt into the slots promotion via the Promos tab

Make your first deposit of £10 or more

Play £10 on any slot game

100 free spins exclusively for the Make Me a Millionaire slot game. Each spin is valued at £0.10, giving you £10 worth of action on this popular progressive jackpot title.

To activate your spins, launch Make Me a Millionaire from the slots lobby. The free spins become available immediately once you’ve met the qualifying play requirement and must be used within 7 days.

All winnings from the free spins go straight to your withdrawable cash balance with no wagering requirements attached.

Make Me a Millionaire is a Blueprint Gaming slot with a 96.12% RTP and a progressive jackpot that has previously paid out seven-figure sums to UK players. One winner took home £2 million while betting just 40p per spin. Your free spins at 10p each still qualify for the progressive jackpot during play.

Key terms for the slots offer

Winnings paid as withdrawable cash

New customers only, one offer per household

Must opt-in and play £10 on any slot game within 7 days

Free spins valid only on Make Me a Millionaire

Spins valued at £0.10 each

Free spins expire 7 days after being credited

Do I need a Heart Bingo bonus code to claim the offers?

No, you don’t need a bonus code to claim the Heart Bingo welcome offer. The current promotions activate automatically when you opt in via the Promos tab, deposit £10, and play £10 within 7 days on your chosen game type.

All winnings from both the bingo tickets and the free spins offer are paid as cash with no wagering requirements, making any winnings immediately withdrawable. Simply create your account, navigate to the Promos section, opt into your preferred welcome offer, make a qualifying deposit using a debit card, Apple Pay, or Google Pay, and start playing to unlock your rewards automatically.

One crucial detail: offers are completed in the order you opt into them. If you opt into the bingo offer first, your wagering will only count towards that promotion. Once you’ve completed one offer, your wagering will begin counting towards the next offer you’ve opted into.

How to claim your Heart Bingo welcome offer

Claiming the Heart Bingo welcome offer takes about two minutes: register an account, opt into your chosen bonus via the Promos tab, deposit £10+, and play £10 on bingo or slots within 7 days. The platform mirrors the Global Player and Heart Radio interface, so existing users will find navigation familiar.

Step 1 – Click the link to go to Heart Bingo

Click through any of our registration links on this page to be directed to the Heart Bingo sign-up bonus page. You’ll be greeted by the “Pick Your Welcome Offer” screen, which displays both available bonuses.

Step 2 – Click the Sign-Up button to create your new Heart Bingo account

If you’re on the welcome offer page, click Join Here under your preferred bonus to get started. The Sign Up button should also be visible in the top-right corner of the screen, regardless of your location on the official website or app.

The first screen requests your personal details, including gender, name, date of birth, and mobile number. Next, set up your account with your home address and email address, then create a password. Finally, select your currency and marketing notification options, check the box to agree to their Terms and Conditions, and click ‘Create My Account’ to complete your registration.

You can also make an express sign-up using a Global iD (an account that helps you access Heart Radio, Gold Radio, Global Player, LBC, and other Heart affiliates).

Step 3 – Opt into your chosen welcome offer

This step is critical and new players sometimes miss it. Navigate to the Promos tab and explicitly opt into either the bingo welcome offer (500 tickets) or the slots welcome offer (100 free spins). Your choice here determines which bonus you’ll receive — there’s no going back once you’ve opted in and started playing.

Step 4 – Make your initial deposit of at least £10

Go to the Cashier area and select Deposit to see the available methods. Based on my experience, the deposit process was easy and took roughly 90 seconds. Methods I found included debit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and bank transfers. Of course, you must make a first deposit of £10 or more to be eligible.

Step 5 – Play £10 on your chosen game type

For the bingo offer: Stake at least £10 on any bingo room within 7 days of signing up to release your 500 free bingo tickets. I found about 15 bingo rooms to choose from, with the Penny Hits room being a personal favourite. One thing to keep in mind is that video bingo variants do not count towards your minimum bonus play.

For the slots offer: Stake at least £10 on any slot game within 7 days of signing up to release your 100 free spins on Make Me a Millionaire. The entire slots library counts towards this requirement, so you can explore different games while working towards your bonus.

Step 6 – Claim and use your free tickets or spins

For bingo players: Once you’ve met the minimum £10 play on bingo, you will see a pop-up offering your 500 free tickets when you enter any bingo room. Click OK to collect them. To actually play with these free tickets, make sure to click the Free Tickets button first — this switches your game to free ticket mode so you can use the tickets you’ve collected. Free tickets can only be used on games up to 10p per ticket.

For slots players: Launch Blueprint Gaming’s Make Me a Millionaire slot to activate your 100 free spins. The spins are valued at £0.10 each and will be available immediately once your qualifying play is complete.

Watch the clock, regardless of which offer you chose. You have 7 days to use both free bingo tickets and free spins once they’ve been credited.

Heart Bingo payment options: Few but top-tier deposit & withdrawal methods

I must say the payment options at Heart Bingo are not as many or as wide-ranging as those at big online casinos in the UK. Those looking for e-wallets like PayPal, Neteller, or Skrill will be a bit disappointed here. The site makes up for this by offering mobile pay favourites Apple Pay and Google Pay with a player-friendly minimum limit of £5.

As with other UK betting sites, Heart Bingo does not accept credit cards. They do not have max limits, but winnings are capped at £250,000 per day.

Deposit methods: How do I make a deposit at Heart Bingo?

Making deposits at Heart Bingo is straightforward, and several trusted methods are available. All deposits are processed instantly, letting you start playing right away. The minimum deposit across all methods is £5.

Deposit method Minimum deposit Maximum deposit Processing speed Fees Apple Pay £5 £1,000 Instant £0 Google Pay £5 £40,000 Instant £0 MasterCard £5 £30,000 Instant £0 Visa £5 £30,000 Instant £0 Maestro £5 £30,000 Instant £0

Note: Credit cards are not accepted due to UK gambling restrictions. Bank transfers take longer, but all other methods are processed instantly.

Withdrawals: How long do withdrawals take at Heart Bingo UK?

Heart Bingo offers several withdrawal options with reasonable processing times. Most methods process within 24 hours, though some are even faster. The minimum withdrawal is £5 across all methods.

Withdrawal method Minimum withdrawal Maximum withdrawal Processing time Apple Pay £5 £50,000 Up to 24 hours Google Pay £5 £40,000 Up to 24 hours MasterCard £5 £30,000 Up to 24 hours Visa FastFunds £5 £30,000 Instant/within 40 mins Maestro £5 £30,000 Up to 24 hours Bank Transfer £5 No limit Up to 3 banking days

Note: Visa Fast Funds is the speediest withdrawal method, delivering your payout within 40 minutes upon approval. Withdrawals are often paid back using the deposit method.

Top 6 Heart Bingo bonuses and promos for existing customers

Heart Bingo offers 28 ongoing promos for existing players, with most geared towards bingo and slot enthusiasts. These regular offers include free bingo tickets, free spins, reload bonuses, and prize draws that keep the action going long after you’ve used your welcome package.

Feel Good 5 Daily Free Game

This exclusive 75-ball progressive bingo game gives Hearties who’ve deposited £10 in the last week a proper shot at daily prizes. You’ll reveal eight bingo balls each day from Monday to Sunday, building towards potential wins across five lines.

Match numbers horizontally and you could bag anything from free spins and bingo tickets to £100 cash. Your progress saves throughout the week before resetting on Monday, so there’s no rush to complete lines in one go.

Newbie Room Welcome

Brand new Hearties get seven days of exclusive bingo access after spending just 1p on their first game. Two free sessions run daily at 11am-12pm and 5:30pm-6:30pm UK time, with over £10,000 in prizes up for grabs during your qualifying period.

Access unlocks immediately upon your first wager, giving you a proper chance to settle in without risking much. There’s no better way to get familiar with the rooms and community before diving into the bigger games.

Feel Good Free Wheel

Spin this completely free daily wheel from midnight to 11:59pm for instant prizes including free spins, bingo tickets, slot bonuses, cash rewards, and exclusive offers. No deposit or stake required, just opt in through the Promos tab and give it a whirl.

You get one spin per 24-hour period, with prizes credited immediately to your account. All rewards must be claimed the same day and carry a seven-day expiry.

Instant Flip and Win

Available in various themed versions across the site, this promo lets you flip cards or select symbols to reveal prizes after spending a qualifying amount on specific games.

Most versions require £10 stake on designated bingo rooms or slots. Prizes range from free tickets and bonuses to cash, credited immediately to your withdrawable balance. Results are instant (no waiting or additional requirements once you’ve met the qualifying spend).

2p Tuesdays

On Tuesdays, select bingo rooms reduce ticket prices to 2p, including games like Beachball Blast and Heart Bonanza. These discounted games run throughout the day with their usual frequency—typically every few minutes.

Prize amounts vary depending on how many players buy in, as pots are often based on participation. Tickets are purchased the same way as regular-priced games, just at the reduced Tuesday rate.

Weekend Free Bingo

This promo does what it says on the tin: free bingo sessions run at set times on Saturdays and Sundays. Players just need to opt in via the promotions page to access these rooms, which operate at scheduled intervals throughout both days.

Winnings from free games are paid as cash with no wagering requirements. Availability and session times are listed in the promotions section and typically vary by week.

Heart Bingo welcome offer vs competition: How does it compare?

The Heart Bingo welcome offer beats most UK online casinos on bingo ticket quantity, providing 500 tickets (£50 value) versus Virgin Games’ 50 tickets or Foxy Bingo’s variable amounts. The trade-off is a shorter 7-day expiry compared to the 30 days offered by bet365, Virgin, and Foxy.

Online casino Casino welcome offer Min deposit/wager Offer validity Heart Bingo Get 500 free bingo tickets or 100 free spins £10 7 days Bet365 Casino Get 200 free spins £20 30 days Virgin Games Get 100 free spins or 50 free bingo tickets £10 30 days Foxy Bingo Get £20 slots bonus + 30 free spins £10 30 days Gala Spins Get £25 slots bonus + 40 free spins £10 7 days

Heart Bingo clearly stands out with its generous 500 free bingo tickets, offering significantly more value than competitors. The addition of 100 no-wagering free spins on Make Me a Millionaire makes this package particularly attractive.

However, the 7-day expiry is shorter than most rivals, with the Bet365 bonus code, the Virgin Games promo code and the Foxy Bingo welcome offer all allowing 30 days. This could pressure players to use their bonuses quickly, though the Gala Spins welcome offer has the same time frame. The £10 minimum deposit matches industry standards and remains accessible to most players.

Heart Bingo casino games overview: Game selection, software, and RTPs

Heart Bingo impresses with over 3,000 games from more than 15 top software providers. The platform excels in both bingo and slots, offering everything from classic 90-ball bingo to modern video slots with progressive jackpots. Players can expect titles from Pragmatic Play, Blueprint Gaming, Playtech, and Games Global, ensuring high-quality graphics and fair RTPs.

Reviewing Heart Bingo slot games

From our Heart bingo review, we found their slot collection features over 3,000 titles from industry-leading providers. The slots section is neatly organised into categories, making it easy to find your preferred games. Popular titles include Big Bass Splash, Starburst, Rainbow Riches, and Guns n Roses. The platform offers everything from low-volatility classics to high-volatility jackpot slots.

The progressive jackpot section deserves special mention, featuring daily jackpots that must drop every 24 hours and Mega Jackpots with multi-million jackpots. A recent UK player won £2 million on Make Me a Millionaire while betting just 40p per spin, showing the potential rewards available. This same game features in the Heart Bingo sign-up offer, giving new players a chance at the big prizes.

Bingo games at Heart Bingo

Heart Bingo truly lives up to its name with an exceptional bingo selection. The platform offers four main bingo variants: 90-ball, 80-ball, 75-ball, and 30-ball, plus the faster-paced Bingo Blast. With 13 dedicated bingo rooms, there’s always action available around the clock.

The flagship Heart Bonanza Bingo Room operates 24/7 with ticket prices from 1p to 10p. Heart and Soul offers weekly prizes topping £87,000, while Candy Hearts features Drop Pot games with Mini, Midi, and Maxi jackpots. New players who spend just 1p on bingo cards gain access to the Newbie Room for 5 days, with £1,000 in cash prizes available daily across two sessions. The Heart Bingo no deposit bonus verification offer provides extra funds to explore these rooms.

Heart Bingo customer service

Heart Bingo provides 24/7 customer support through multiple channels. The live chat feature is particularly responsive, with most queries resolved within minutes.

The customer service team is knowledgeable about all aspects of the platform, including the Heart Bingo welcome bonus terms and conditions.

Contact methods:

💬 Live chat – available on-site 24/7

– available on-site 24/7 🐦 Twitter/X – @HeartBingo

– @HeartBingo 📞 Phone number – Callback service available at +447897 015 152

– Callback service available at +447897 015 152 📩 Email address – [email protected]

– [email protected] 📱 Text – +447897 015 152

Gamble aware at Heart Bingo

Heart Bingo takes responsible gambling seriously, providing a comprehensive suite of tools to help players stay in control. The platform has a dedicated section helping players manage their betting on both the site and mobile app.

Responsible gambling tools include deposit limits, stake limits, session time limits, and self-exclusion options. Players can set daily, weekly, or monthly limits that cannot be increased immediately.

Summary of Heart Bingo welcome offer

The Heart Bingo welcome offer is one of the most generous bingo bonuses in the UK, providing either 500 free tickets (£50 value) or 100 free spins on a progressive jackpot slot with no wagering requirements on any winnings. The choice between offers respects different playing styles rather than forcing everyone into a one-size-fits-all promotion.

Bingo players get more tickets than virtually any UK competitor, while slot players get a clean, wagering-free spin package on a progressive jackpot game. The no-wagering requirement on winnings from both offers deserves emphasis.

My concerns are mainly the rushed 7-day expiry period and the lack of payment options, notably the absence of e-wallets like PayPal. However, the quality of the games, particularly the bingo selection with its active community and variety of rooms, more than makes up for these shortcomings.

