Mecca Bingo welcome bonus: Get £40 bingo bonus + 50 free spins (2025)

To claim the Mecca Bingo welcome bonus, new UK players can sign up, deposit and spend £10 on selected bingo games to get £40 in bingo tickets, 50 free spins for slots, and a £20 voucher to redeem at your preferred Mecca Bingo club. No Mecca Bingo bonus code is required.

Mecca Bingo welcome bonus overview for 2025

Operated by Rank Interactive, it holds a dual licence from the Great Britain Gambling Commission and Gibraltar Gambling Commission, with the entire game library, including slots and table games, certified by eCOGRA. With Mecca Bingo, you can play online, via iOS/Android, or at your local club.

Mecca Bingo regularly updates its welcome offer. There's a three-part signup offer with a bonus for bingo, slots, and club play. We’ve outlined the key details in the table below:

Mecca Bingo offers Bonus details Bingo offer £40 bingo bonus Slots offer 50 free spins Club offer £20 club voucher

Mecca Bingo welcome bonus details: Spend £10, get a £40 bingo bonus

The three-part Mecca Bingo sign up offer requires a £10 minimum deposit and £10 bingo spend. This will activate a £40 bonus with a 28-day validity and 5x playthrough requirement – no Mecca Bingo bonus code required. The winnings are withdrawable after wagering is met.

Mecca Bingo slots welcome bonus: Get 50 free spins

For the slots section, you will receive 50 free spins alongside the bingo bonus. The key terms and conditions include:

Worth £0.10 per spin

Valid for 21 days

No wagering requirements on winnings

Exclusive to King Kong Cash Even Bigger Bananas slot

Mecca Bingo Club welcome offer: Get a £20 club voucher

After meeting the £10 spend, check your inbox for a QR code for a £20 voucher to redeem at your preferred Mecca Bingo club.

QR code sent via email

Valid at any Mecca Bingo retail club

Can be used for bingo tickets, slots, food & drinks

Membership card required for redemption

Mecca Bingo welcome bonus terms and conditions Before claiming the welcome bonus, it's important to understand the key terms and conditions that apply: New UK players only, aged 18+

Minimum deposit of £10 required, but PayPal and PaySafeCard deposits are excluded

required, but PayPal and PaySafeCard deposits are excluded Must spend £10 on selected bingo rooms within 7 days. Play on Deal or no Deal 75 and Deal or no Deal 90 bingo rooms don’t count towards your spend.

on selected bingo rooms within Play on Deal or no Deal 75 and Deal or no Deal 90 bingo rooms don’t count towards your spend. £40 bingo bonus comes with 5x wagering requirement and expires in 28 days

and Free spins (£0.10 per spin) are valid for 21 days with no wagering requirements on winnings

with on winnings £20 club voucher requires a membership card and can be used for bingo, food, and drinks

How to register and claim your Mecca Bingo sign up bonus

The whole registration process is a cinch and should take you five minutes tops. You don’t need Mecca Bingo promo code to claim this welcome offer. Just click any of the links in this article to unlock the offer.

Follow these steps when registering on the site:

Click our signup link to visit Mecca Bingo – From here, click the purple Join button on the top right corner. If you’re already a Mecca Bingo club member, you can use your details for express signup. Account setup – Enter your email address, preferred password and username Enter your personal details – Give your name, phone number, home address, and date of birth. Finish your registration – Opt in to your contact preferences and then click the Register button to complete your signup. Opt-in to the welcome offer – After verifying your account and identity, you check the box to receive the three-part signup Deposit – Make your first deposit (note the minimum is £10 to be eligible for the offer) Play bingo – Spend at least £10 on real money bingo at any room except for Deal or no Deal 75 and Deal or no Deal 90.

Once you have met the minimum spend, £40 bingo bonus will be credited automatically, alongside 50 free spins. Check email for £20 club voucher QR code, which you can claim with your membership card for bingo, food, and drinks.

Where to use the Mecca Bingo welcome bonus | Top games to try

The Mecca Bingo intro offer gives you plenty of options both online and at the club. As mentioned, you'll need to deposit and wager at least £10 on eligible bingo games within 7 days of registration.

Software: Playtech, Pragmatic

Bingo rooms: 25+

Total games: 750+

Popular bingo rooms this week at Mecca Bingo

The bingo lobby at Mecca features roughly 25 rooms spanning 90-ball, 75-ball, 50-ball and special variants. About half of these rooms run at any given time, giving you plenty of ways to trigger the signup offer. Note that Deal or No Deal 75 and Deal or No Deal 90 games are excluded from the qualifying spend.

Here are some of the most popular and rewarding bingo rooms to consider:

Bingo room Ticket price Max prize Bingo type Fluffy Favourites Bingo £0.02 £1,000 90-ball Loose Women Bingo £0.05 £200 90-ball Supersonic Speed Bingo £0.01 £50 90-ball Fiesta Bingo Room £0.02 £500 90-ball 2's Company £0.02 £100 90-ball Snakes and Ladders £0.03 £500 90-ball Best Odds Bingo £0.50 £50 50-ball Born in the USA £0.05 £1,000 75-ball

Free spins eligible slots and top games

The welcome package includes 50 Mecca Bingo free bonus spins specifically for King Kong Cash Even Bigger Bananas by Blueprint Gaming. This Megaways slot offers 4,096 ways to win and a competitive 96% RTP rate, putting it on par with other popular titles at Mecca Bingo.

Mecca Bingo banking options | Deposit & withdrawal methods

Mecca Bingo provides a handful of payment methods for depositing and cashing out your payouts. They go heavy debit cards with a couple of e-wallets. In the table below, we’ve outlined the deposit & withdrawal options plus their processing speed and limits:

Payment method Deposits Withdrawals Processing time Min deposit Max deposit Min withdrawal Visa ✅ ✅ 1-3 days £5 £50,000 £5 PayPal ✅ ✅ Instant £10 £5,500 £5 Apple Pay ✅ ✅ Same day £5 £5,000 £5 Paysafecard ✅ ❌ N/A £5 £5,000 N/A MasterCard ✅ ✅ Same day £5 £50,000 £10

Mecca Bingo bonus comparison

How does the Mecca Bingo signup offer stack up against the best UK bingo sites? Let's compare:

UK online bingo sites Welcome offer Min deposit Wagering Expiry Mecca Bingo £40 bingo bonus + 50 free spins + £20 club voucher £10 5x 28 days Gala Bingo £10 bingo bonus + 100 free spins £10 2x 7 days Double Bubble Bingo 50 free bingo tickets or 50 free spins £10 4x 30 days Foxy Bingo £20 bingo bonus + 30 free spins £10 2x 40 days Kitty Bingo 50 free spins & a £30 bingo bonus £10 15x 7 days

Mecca Bingo's welcome bonus checks all the right boxes across the board with the highest total bonus value at £80 (combining online and club benefits). It helps that the free spins have no wagering requirements. The Gala bingo welcome offer provides solid mid-range value with £10 bingo bonus plus 100 free spins, featuring the lowest wagering requirement at just 2x and quickest 7-day expiry for fast bonus clearing.

Mecca Bingo ongoing promotions and bonuses for existing customers

Mecca Bingo rewards loyal players with an onslaught of bonuses. There's something special happening every day of the week, with a rotating selection of bingo offers, jackpots, free spins, etc. Here's a quick overview of current promotions for account-holders.

Mecca's Mystery Parcel – £10,000 prize pool – Thu 24 Jul – Thu 31 Jul

– £10,000 prize pool – Thu 24 Jul – Thu 31 Jul Summer Special Week – Multiple boosted games – Mon 28 Jul – Sun 3 Aug

– Multiple boosted games – Mon 28 Jul – Sun 3 Aug £120K Big Game – £120,000 total prizes – Fri 1 Aug

– £120,000 total prizes – Fri 1 Aug £15K Big Game – £15,000 prize share – Sat 2 Aug

– £15,000 prize share – Sat 2 Aug Cashback on Mega Money Live – 25% cashback (£3) – Mon 28 Jul – Fri 1 Aug

– 25% cashback (£3) – Mon 28 Jul – Fri 1 Aug Summer Winner Spinner – Up to £500 weekly – Every day

– Up to £500 weekly – Every day Escalator Mondays – £5K Escalator Jackpot – Every Monday

– £5K Escalator Jackpot – Every Monday Mecca Prize Promise – £12,000+ weekly – Every day

– £12,000+ weekly – Every day £15K Saturday Bingo Game – £15,000 prizes – Every Saturday

– £15,000 prizes – Every Saturday Daily £5K Game – £5,000 daily prize share – Every day

– £5,000 daily prize share – Every day Drops and Wins Tournament – £2,000,000 monthly – Wed 4 Jun – Wed 19 Nov

– £2,000,000 monthly – Wed 4 Jun – Wed 19 Nov Free Spins – 5 spins daily – Mon 2 Jun – Thu 31 Jul

Current highlights include the Summer Special Week with boosted prizes, Big Money Weekend events, and the £15K Saturday Bingo Game.

Players can enjoy daily offers like the £5K Daily Game in the Fiesta room, Escalator Mondays with growing jackpots, and the Mecca Prize Promise guaranteeing over £12,000 in weekly prizes. The Summer Winner Spinner provides free daily rewards, while Drops & Wins tournaments offer £2,000,000 in monthly prizes.

Additional perks include the Mecca Perks loyalty programme, combining online and club rewards, plus regular free spins and cashback offers on selected slot games.

Mecca Bingo games & features overview

Mecca Bingo is right up there among the best UK betting sites. Although it has deep roots in bingo, operating over 80 bingo clubs in the UK, the site has a well-stocked casino section. It runs more than 25 bingo rooms across 90-ball, 80-ball, 75-ball, 50-ball, and special variants. The tickets for most bingo rooms start from 1p and the prizes can stagger up to £100k.

What’s more, Mecca Bingo provides more than bingo, with stocked categories for slots, table games, game shows, Slingo, scratch cards, keno, and jackpots. More details in the table below:

Mecca Bingo games | Play in 25+ bingo rooms plus 600+ slots

We’ve outlined in the table below top bingo and casino games you can try at Mecca Bingo today:

Mecca Games Category Game Details 🎱 Bingo 90-ball, 75-ball, 80-ball, 50-ball variants 🎰 Slots 500+ games including exclusives 💰 Jackpots Progressive prizes up to £1M+ 🎲 Table Games Blackjack, roulette, poker 🎮 Live Game Shows Deal or No Deal Live, Monopoly Live ⚡ Instant Wins Scratchcards and quick-win games 🎯 Slingo Combination of slots and bingo 🏆 Tournaments Regular bingo competitions

Bingo rooms aren’t the only features on the site. Mecca Bingo also has a mobile app, slots section, live game shows, a loyalty programme, and much more. Our top three features are detailed below:

Mecca Perks rewards program: Our favourite feature

This is a two-tier loyalty scheme combining online and club rewards. Two-tier rewards program. Visit club + spend £20 online for £15 in perks. Second visit + £50 spend unlocks £20 in perks plus extras.

Level 1 (£15 in perks):

Visit any Mecca club once per month

Deposit and stake £20 online

Receive £5 all-games bonus, £5 slots voucher, £5 bingo voucher

Level 2 (£20+ in perks):

Second club visit in same month

Deposit and stake £50 online

Get £10 bingo bonus, 50 free spins, £10 slots voucher

Bonus free main game session for you and friend

Mecca slots

Speaking of slots, the Mecca Bingo has some of the best slots in the UK. It houses over 600 games from 28+ providers. The Megaways take the cake here and they include favourites like:

Piggy Riches Megaways

Monopoly Megaways

Who Wants to be a Millionaire Megaways

Buffalo King Megaways

Deal or No Deal Golden Box Megaways

Fishin' Frenzy Megaways

The Dog House Megaways

Rick and Morty Megaways

Drops & Wins slots make another popular category, which features plenty of titles. We are talking about the Big Bass series, Sugar Rush 100, Sweet Bonanza 1000, Hands of Midas 2, and Chili Heat.

Mecca Bingo club

Mecca Bingo runs over 80 land-based clubs across the UK and Scotland. Here, you can play slots, buy no deposit bingo tickets, and mingle with other players over food or drinks. They also have a year-round event programme, including holiday parties. Expect:

Combined online and retail rewards

Cross-platform promotions

Events such as comedy night, adult parties

Special club vouchers for online players

Regular Mecca Bingo bonus code offers

Mecca Bingo customer support options

Here's how to get in touch with the Mecca Bingo customer service team:

Live chat: Visit the site from 7 am- 7 pm (average response time: 2 minutes)

Visit the site from 7 am- 7 pm (average response time: 2 minutes) Email: [email protected] (replies within 24 hours)

[email protected] (replies within 24 hours) Phone: 0800 083 1988, from 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM (5-minute wait time)

0800 083 1988, from 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM (5-minute wait time) X/Twitter: @MeccaBingo) (average response time: 1 hour)

@MeccaBingo) (average response time: 1 hour) Facebook: @MeccaBingoOfficial (replies typically within the hour)

Mecca Bingo sign up experience recap

Mecca Bingo checks most of the right boxes with a decent selection of bingo rooms across 90-ball, 80-ball, 75-ball, and 50-ball variants. The buy-ins are player-friendly, starting from 1p, with decent prizes across the board. The best part is the membership to land-based Mecca Bingo clubs where you can play bingo, slots, and enjoy events with other players.

We love that you can play more than bingo on the betting site. It features a huge slot library alongside table games, Slingo, jackpots, keno, scratch cards, and live game shows. The Mecca Bingo bonuses aren’t too shabby either, with a welcome offer of £40 bingo bonus, free spins, and club voucher for spending £10. The ongoing promotions are plenty, with a trustworthy UK licence, eCOGRA stamp of approval, and secure payment options. One word: try.

Be gambler aware

Owned by The Rank Group, Mecca Bingo is part of a well-established casino company which complies with responsible gambling standards set by the Great Britain Gambling Commissio. Under UKGC licence number 38750, Mecca Bingo offers responsible gambling features including deposit limits, time-outs, and self-exclusion. It offers safe gambling resources and works alongside links to support organisations:

BeGambleAware.org

GamCare (0808 8020 133)

GAMSTOP

Mecca Bingo sign up bonus FAQ

Is Mecca Bingo legit? Yes. Mecca Bingo is duly licensed by the Great Britain Gambling Commission. It has operated since 1961, making it one of Britain's most trusted gaming brands. Do I need a Mecca Bingo bonus code to claim the welcome offer? No, you don’t to enter the Mecca Bingo bonus code 2024 during the registration. Simply click our signup links to automatically qualify for the welcome offer – no bonus code needed. Does Mecca Bingo offer birthday bonuses? Yes, registered players receive special birthday bonus code offers via email around their birthday. How long do withdrawals at Mecca Bingo take? Most withdrawals are processed instantly and will post in your account on the same day. Fast Withdrawal service can deliver funds within 15 minutes to selected payment methods. Does Mecca Bingo have a mobile app? Yes, dedicated apps are available for both iOS and Android devices, offering full access to bingo games, slots and promotions.