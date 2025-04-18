Foxy Games welcome offer 2025: £20 slot bonus + 30 free spins

The Foxy Games welcome offer gives new customers a £20 slot bonus plus 30 free spins when they register, deposit, and spend at least £10 on any slot games. Read on to learn how to claim the signup bonus, what terms to meet, and how it stacks up against welcome offers from other top UK online casinos.

Foxy Games welcome offer overview

Foxy Games welcomes new customers with a £20 slot bonus and 30 free spins. All you need to do is register, deposit, and play £10 or more on slots, then claim both offers under the Promotions tab.

Bonus Details Foxy Games sign up offer Get £20 slot bonus and 30 free spins Minimum deposit £10 Minimum wager £10 or more on any slot game Wagering requirement 40x on slot bonus, no playthrough on free spins winnings Wagering period 30 days from registration Foxy Games promo code Activate

Foxy Games new customer offer: Get £20 slot bonus + 30 free spins

New players at Foxy Games can claim a welcome package that includes a £20 slot bonus and 30 free spins after signing up. This offer pulls double duty, especially for those who love top slots.

To activate both parts of the Foxy Games welcome bonus, you must follow these straightforward steps:

Create a new Foxy Games account and make your first deposit of £10 or more in a lump sum Play £10 or more on any slot game Visit the My Bonuses section to claim your £20 slot bonus Go to the My Free Spins section to activate your 30 free spins

The slot bonus has a 40x wagering requirement, so you must spend £800 total before cashing out. The free spins are playable on select slots, including Lock O' The Irish, Fishin' Frenzy The Big Catch, King Kong Cash Even Bigger Bananas JK, Pig Banker Fiesta, or Clucky Golden Eggs. Each free spin is worth £0.10, and any winnings from them are paid as cash with no wagering requirements.

Note: New customers can also claim the Foxy Bingo welcome offer of £20 and 30 free spins, meaning new players can receive up to £50 from the sign up offers.

Terms & conditions of the Foxy Games sign up offer

Here are other key terms you should know before claiming the offer:

You must be over 18 and a first-time depositor with a verified account to be eligible for the offer

and with a verified account to be eligible for the offer Some deposit methods do not qualify, including Skrill, PayPal, and Neteller

You have a 30-day window to use both offers and meet the wagering requirements

to use both offers and meet the wagering requirements The slot bonus is available on select games only , such as Double Bubble and Big Bass Splash

, such as Double Bubble and Big Bass Splash Bonus can be forfeited if the terms are not met

if the terms are not met One bonus per customer – cannot be combined with other offers

How to claim the Foxy Games welcome offer

Here's a surefire guide on how to claim the Foxy Games sign up offer with ease:

Step 1 – Click our signup link to go to the official website or download the app

This will activate the offer and redirect you to the Foxy Games welcome bonus page.

Step 2 – Create a new Foxy Games account

On the site or app, click the orange REGISTER button to sign up. You will need to choose your country and currency, enter your email address, and create a secure password.

Complete your registration by providing the required personal details and verifying your account through the confirmation email sent to you.

Step 3 – Make your first deposit

To make your minimum first deposit of £10, click the Deposit button at the top of the page. From here, select your preferred payment method and follow onscreen instructions.

Expert tip: Use a debit card (Visa or MasterCard) for your initial deposit to claim the sign up bonus. Deposits via e-wallets like PayPal and prepaid cards are not eligible for the welcome offer.

Step 4 – Play at least £10 on slots

After depositing, you must spend a minimum of £10 on any Foxy Games slots.

Step 5 – Claim your slot bonus and free spins

After playing £10 on any slot game, visit the My Bonuses section of the Promotions tab on the website. Click to claim your £20 slot bonus, which will be credited to your Bonus Balance.

Next, head to the My Free Spins section of the Promotions tab to claim your 30 free spins. Once claimed, they'll be automatically credited to your account. You must use the free spins within 30 days on selected games, including Lock O' The Irish and Fishin' Frenzy The Big Catch.

What if I do not receive my Foxy Games welcome bonus?

If your slot bonus or free spins don’t appear, you should first check that you made your first deposit with an eligible payment method. It could be that you did not meet the minimum deposit or used the wrong method (remember e-wallets like PayPal, Paysafecard, or some cards don’t qualify).

Next, ensure you've manually claimed the slots promo in the My Bonuses section and free spins in the My Free Spins section – both located under the Promotions tab. The bonus won't be automatically added by making a deposit and playing; you must actively claim it within 30 days.

If you've checked both the deposit method and claiming steps but still don't see your bonus in your Bonus Balance, contact customer support via live chat right away. Don't continue playing as this could affect your eligibility.

Can I withdraw my slot bonus at Foxy Games?

You cannot withdraw the £20 slot bonus. Instead, you must first wager it 40x before you can cash out any resulting winnings.

Foxy Games casino game selection

Foxy Games has a huge game library with over 3,200 titles. Slots are the main focus here, making it one of the best slot sites in the UK. You can play fan-favourites like Double Bubble, Fishin’ Frenzy, and the Big Bass series.

Players can choose from over 200 exclusive slots and live-dealer games you won’t find elsewhere. We’re talking Foxy Speed Roulette with added side bets, Pig Banker Three Little Piggies, and Tiki Tower.

The vibrant casino lobby features a nice mix of games from around 90 software providers, including big names like Thunderkick, Evolution, and Yggdrasil Gaming. Aside from slots, there are plenty of other games, from table games and Slingo to scratch cards and instant wins. One gripe we have is the lack of game filters, but Foxy Games makes up for this with a detailed search function.

Let’s break down the game selection at Foxy Games.

What are the best slots at Foxy Games?

There are 2,900+ slot titles awaiting players at Foxy Games, sourced from 85+ software providers, including some of the biggest developers like NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, and Blueprint. There are over 150 Foxy exclusives, Megaways with up to 117,649 ways to win, and progressive slots with jackpots north of £3.5 million. The slot selection at Foxy Games is second to none.

Megaways are only the tip of the iceberg. Slots at the online casino run the gamut from classic three-reel to video slots with special features, such as stacked scatters, cascading reels, Pragmatic Drops & Wins, free spins, bonus rounds, and expanding wilds.

However, the best slots are those that come with high returns to players (RTPs), multiple bonus features, and top payout potential at the right volatility and paylines. We’ve outlined below the top slots you can try at Foxy Games:

Slot title Provider RTP Max payout Best feature Mega Joker NetEnt 99% 2,000x stake Supermeter with re-spin feature 1429 Uncharted Seas Thunderkick 98.6% 670x stake Expanding wilds Blood Suckers NetEnt 98% 1,014x stake Low volatility Fortunes of Sparta Blueprint 97.05% 10,000x stake Stacked wilds, 243 ways to win Immortal Romance Games Global 96.86% 12,150x stake 2 bonus games, 6x multiplier

Roulette games at Foxy Games

At Foxy Games, roulette has its own tab with over two dozen European, French, and American roulette variants with a wide range of betting limits. There are over ten live roulette games, but the most popular options include:

Gold Vault Roulette – A live roulette game with random multiplier boosts on lucky numbers

– A live roulette game with Cash Collect Roulette – Features a Cash Collect bonus , awarding cash prizes and free spins

– Features a , awarding cash prizes and free spins 100/1 Roulette – A variant with massive payouts up to 100x your stake

– A variant with massive payouts up to your stake Sweep & Win Roulette – This game has progressive jackpot elements and special side bets

Blackjack selection at Foxy Games

Blackjack fans can take their pick from 18+ variants, including Foxy exclusives and six live-dealer versions. Most are from Evolution, Blueprint, and Hacksaw Gaming. Our favourites include Realistic Gaming’s Blackjack Perfect Pairs/21+3, which combines extra payouts of perfect pairs and 21+3 side bets.

Other top blackjack games at Foxy Games include:

Elevation Blackjack – This Evolution Gaming live variant offers many side-betting options.

– This Evolution Gaming live variant offers many side-betting options. Infinite Blackjack – Live blackjack game with unlimited seats and low minimum bets .

– Live blackjack game with . Hi Lo Blackjack – A classic blackjack variation where players can bet on whether the next card will be higher or lower .

– A classic blackjack variation where players can . Cashback Blackjack – A unique twist that lets players cash out mid-hand for a partial return instead of continuing.

– A unique twist that lets players instead of continuing. Buster Blackjack – A blackjack side bet that rewards players when the dealer busts , with bigger payouts for more cards.

– A blackjack side bet that , with bigger payouts for more cards. Platinum Blackjack Pro – A high-stakes, VIP blackjack game

Live casino at Foxy Games

For an online casino that markets itself on the back of slots, the 200+ live casino catalogue at Foxy Games isn’t too shabby. Over 20 live tables are powered by Elevation Studios at Evolution, but there are plenty of live games from Ezugi, Pragmatic Live, and NetEnt. Live roulette and game shows make up many live-dealer games, but expect to find multiple variants of Ultimate Texas Hold’em, blackjack, Dream Catcher, and even live bingo and lotto.

Top live casino games include:

Monopoly Live – A game-show with a bonus board game feature and an RTP of 96.23% .

– A game-show with a and an . Sweet Bonanza Live – A candy-themed wheel game with random multipliers

– A candy-themed wheel game with Immersive Roulette – Features slow-motion replays and an RTP of 97.30%

– Features Sakura Fortune Live – A Japanese-themed live casino game

– A Elevation Blackjack 6 – A premium live blackjack game with six decks and an RTP of 99.29%

– A premium live blackjack game with Well Well Well Live – An Irish-themed live game with bonus rounds and a 96.00% RTP

Other games at Foxy Games

Foxy Games goes well beyond just slots, live casino, and table games. The site offers a rich variety of other games, from Slingo to Lucky Tap titles:

Game type Description Popular games in the category Slingo Fast-paced games that combine the best of bingo and slots Slingo Da Vinci, Foxy Slingo, Rainbow Riches Slingo Scratchcards Digital scratchers King Kong Cash Scratchcard, Rainbow Rewards Scratchcard Instant Wins Quick games with instant payouts Shootin' Hoops, Bar-X Pulltab Lucky Tap Tap-to-reveal games Fluffy Favourites Lucky Tap, Flippin Rich Lucky Tap

Foxy Games promotions and bonuses for existing players

Bonuses and promotions don’t end with claiming the Foxy Games sign up offer. Many ongoing promos are also available to current players, with the best of the bunch going to slot fans.

Foxy Perks – Earn tokens to win monthly prizes

With Foxy Perks, you can earn tokens by spending £40 or more weekly on slots. Each token collected helps you unlock bigger monthly prizes that grow with your participation.

How to participate:

Opt in to the promotion

Play your favourite slots games

Collect daily prizes (typically 10 Free Spins)

Earn weekly tokens to unlock monthly rewards

The system rewards loyal players with Free Spins based on collected tokens – one token gets you 10 Free Spins, while collecting all four weekly tokens earns 40 Free Spins. All Free Spins winnings come with no wagering requirements, and they expire after 7 days.

Slot tournaments

The Foxy Games welcome bonus ropes you in, but daily slot tournaments keep players coming back. These competitions let you compete against other players using tournament spins on selected games to earn points and climb the leaderboard.

Here is how to join:

Access the Slot Tournaments lobby

lobby Opt in to your chosen tournament

Launch the Tournament Game

Use your allocated spins during the tournament period

The top-ranked players on the leaderboard receive free spins on the same game. They must be used within 24 hours of being credited, but any winnings have no wagering requirements.

Foxstar Rivals Battles – Get a share of 20k free spins daily

The Foxstar Rivals Battles give you free chances to win from a pool of 20,000 free spins daily. This free-to-play multiplayer game lets you battle against other players in quick tournaments running throughout the day.

Here is how to get in on the action:

Log in and access Foxstar Rivals

Spin the reels to collect points

Use props to attack opponents or defend yourself

Compete in multiple battles during each tournament

The top-performing players on the leaderboard win prizes ranging from 3 to 100 free spins. Some tournaments even offer £1 cash prizes for certain rankings. All Free Spins must be used within 24 hours and have no wagering requirements on winnings.

Foxy Games banking options | Deposit & withdrawal methods, limits, & delays

Foxy Games brings its A-game in payment methods, with deposits and withdrawals covering almost every base. We're talking e-wallets, debit cards, instant banking, mobile payments, and bank transfers. With a £5 minimum, instant deposits, and some instant withdrawals up to £250k, the online casino checks all the right boxes.

Foxy Games deposits – How do I make a deposit at Foxy Games?

After registering, you must deposit at least £10 to activate the Foxy Games welcome offer. You will be happy to find a good selection of payment methods under the Deposit tab, including mobile pay, e-wallets, and debit cards. However, remember that some deposit options are excluded from the Foxy Games welcome offer.

We've outlined the top deposit methods in the table below:

Deposit method Min deposit Max deposit Processing time Visa Debit £5 £10,000 Instant Mastercard Debit £5 £10,000 Instant Instant Bank Transfer £5 £5,000 Instant PayPal £5 £5,500 Instant Neteller £5 £5,500 Instant Apple Pay £5 £5,500 Instant Trustly £5 £5,500 Instant Skrill £5 £5,500 Instant MuchBetter £5 £5,500 Instant Bank Transfer £5 £10,000 Instant Paysafecard £5 £2,000 Instant

Note: Foxy Games accepts debit cards only, as UKGC laws prohibit using credit cards for gambling.

Foxy Games withdrawals – How long does it take for payouts at Foxy Games?

Payouts are equally quick, with more than a dozen withdrawal methods accepted. Even better, Foxy Games processes most withdrawals instantly or within 40 minutes, especially via Instant Bank Transfer, Trustly, and e-wallets like PayPal. The same is true for payouts via Visa Fast Funds, which post instantly to within 4 hours as detailed in the table below:

Withdrawal method Min withdrawal Max withdrawal Payout speed Visa Debit £5 £10,000 1-3 days Mastercard Debit £5 £10,000 1-3 days Visa Direct £5 £10,000 Within 4 hours Instant Bank Transfer £5 £5,000 Instant PayPal £5 £5,500 Instant Neteller £5 £5,500 Instant Apple Pay £5 £5,500 1-3 days Trustly £5 £5,500 Instant Skrill £5 £5,500 Instant MuchBetter £5 £5,500 Instant Bank Transfer £5 £10,000 1-5 days

Expert tip: For the fastest payouts to your bank account, go with Instant Bank Transfer, PayPal, Visa Direct, or Trustly.

Foxy Games rating – Player reviews, user feedback, and trends on Trustpilot, Google Play & App Store

Foxy Games has plenty to like, including a 3200+ game library, a high payout percentage of 96.8%, and nearly instant payouts. The online casino seems to be well-liked by iOS and Android users, with a 4.6-star or higher rating across both app stores. However, overall player feedback is a mixed bag, especially on Trustpilot, as highlighted in the table below:

Platform Rating # of reviews # of downloads iOS App Store 4.7/5 7,900+ 150k+ Google Play 4.4/5 2,800+ 100k+ Trustpilot 1.3/5 2,200+ NA

Foxy Games app is slightly more popular on the iOS App Store, where it has over 150,000 downloads and a stellar 4.7-star rating after over 90% of a little shy of 8,000 reviews gave it at least 4 stars. The Android app has been downloaded over 100,000 times on Google Play, where it is equally favoured, with 81% of users rating it at 4 to 5 stars from over 2,800 reviews.

Trustpilot users paint a rather gloomy picture of Foxy Games, with over 90% of the 260+ reviews giving the online casino a 1-star rating. Only one percent of Trustpilot users think Foxy Games deserved a 5-star rating, but the negative feedback isn’t out of the ordinary for casinos on the review platform.

Positive user reviews – What players like about Foxy Games

Most reviews mention the fast withdrawals at Foxy Games, with some players saying payouts clear almost instantly. Based on user feedback, other positives include lucrative jackpots, a range of responsible gambling tools, and telephone support.

One App Store commenter said: “Set my winnings to withdraw at around 11 am and by 3:30 pm the winnings were straight in my bank account – now that IS FAST SERVICE that I like!!!” – ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Common complaints & disputes – What users want to see improve

Some of the loudest gripes we saw across the board surround bonus wagering requirements, free games, and perceived low win rate (longer losing streaks).

One complainant on Trustpilot aired his frustration on a losing streak, saying: “I haven't seen something worse than this site. I deposited 40 in 2 weeks time and no winnings at all” – ⭐

How Foxy Games sign up offer compared

Here’s a comparison of the Foxy Games welcome offer alongside the welcome bonuses from other top betting offers in the UK:

Online casino Welcome offer Wagering requirement Bonus expiry Foxy Games £20 slot bonus + 30 free spins 40x on slot bonus 30 days MrQ 200 free spins No wagering on winnings 48 hours Neptune Play £100 match casino bonus 40x on casino bonus 14 days Virgin Games 100 free spins or £50 bingo bonus No wagering on winnings 7 days

The Foxy Games welcome offer sits nicely in the middle ground among its competitors. While it doesn't offer the highest bonus, you get a decent mix of both bonus funds and free spins with a generous 30-day window to meet requirements. This longer timeframe gives new players plenty of time to play through the industry standard 40x wagering requirement.

Foxy Games customer service

Foxy Games significantly emphasizes customer service, including toll-free UK telephone support. However, I found the Zendesk-powered Help & Support centre to be the most helpful option. Thanks to neatly organized categories, rich FAQs, and a search function, it is easy to find the answers you need.

Other ways to get customer service at Foxy Games include:

✉️ Email: Use online contact form

💬 Live chat: Available via Help Centre Monday to Sunday from 10 AM to 11 PM GMT

📱 Social media: Contact @foxygames on X, Instagram, or Facebook

Why claim Foxy Games welcome offer: Final thoughts

You can claim a free spins offer or a slot bonus at most UK casinos. Foxy Games gives you access to both a £20 slot bonus and 30 free spins when you deposit and play £10. That’s a rare double win, which goes the extra distance given its huge game catalogue with 3200+ titles, a wide range of payment methods, and almost instant payouts.

The 40x wagering requirement on the slot bonus is a small dent on an otherwise perfect score, but since this is an industry standard at most online casinos, we won’t dwell on it. All things considered, the Foxy Games sign up offer covers all the right bases and is well worth taking advantage of.

Pros Sign up offer includes both free spins & slot bonus Huge slots & game catalog with 3200+ titles No wagering requirement on free spins winnings Cons High 40x wagering on slot bonus No game filters for providers

Foxy Games welcome offer – FAQs

How do I claim the welcome bonus on Foxy Games? To claim the Foxy Games new customer offer, register, deposit, and play £10+ on slots. Then claim your slot bonus in the ‘My Bonuses’ section and free spins in the ‘My Free Spins’ section under Promotions. Who owns Foxy Games? Foxy Games is owned and operated by ElectraWorks Ltd.

Is Foxy Games trustworthy? Foxy Games is a legit online casino licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission. It also has valid licenses from the MGA and GLA, with all games 3rd-party tested and certified by eCOGRA. What payment methods are available at Foxy Games? Foxy Games offers a wide range of payment methods for UK players. These include debit cards (Visa and Mastercard), e-wallets (PayPal, Neteller, Skrill, and MuchBetter), Apple Pay, Instant Bank Transfer, Trustly, standard Bank Transfer, and Paysafe.