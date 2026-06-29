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Things are heating up as the 2026 World Cup approaches the knockout stages, and while England have underwhelmed somewhat in their last two games, they’re still among the top four favourites to lift the trophy on 19th July.

With that in mind, we like the 100/1 boosted odds that BetVictor are offering new customers who sign up and opt in before 6th July. Feeling patriotic? This Three Lions special may be just the betting promo you’re looking for! Meanwhile Betano are also offering a “Treble Your Winnings” odds boost token that would see you get odds of 33/2 on England to go all the way. Sure that doesn’t sound as tasty as 100/1, but the max stake is £10 as opposed to £1, so it really depends on how confident you’re feeling!

Betvictor sign up offer: Back England to lift the World Cup trophy at 100/1

While most of the best World Cup betting sites in 2026 have some kind of promo offer for betting on England, we have rarely seen them give boosted odds on England to go all the way.

BetVictor have stepped in to fill this void and they offer odds of 100/1 on England to win the World Cup! Given that England are one of the main favourites to win, it is a rather enticing offer.

To claim it, use our promo link to sign up at BetVictor, and after you make your initial deposit, you can then place your bet on England to win the tournament outright. Keep in mind that the most you can bet is £1 and that the winnings from the enhanced odds are paid out as Free Bets, which you can use for 7 days after you receive them.

4.5 rating Betvictor England offer Get 100/1 on England to win the World Cup Terms & Conditions 18+ New customers only. Opt in, deposit and bet max £1 on England to win - World Cup 2026 - Outright. No cash out. Enhanced winnings paid in Free Bets; to be used on any Sports market. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Offer valid until 12:00 UK time on 29.06.26. T&Cs Apply, see below. gambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly Claim offer

What are the odds of England winning the 2026 World Cup?

After looking at this offer from BetVictor, we wanted to find out what the odds are on England to win the tournament, just to put into perspective how much BetVictor boosted the odds.

So, here’s a look at the outright odds on England to win the World Cup from a few different bookies:

The odds were correct on June 22. Keep in mind that odds can change.

Back your favourite team to win the World Cup and triple your winnings at Betano

If you don’t believe in England to lift the trophy and you want to back a different team to win the World Cup, Betano have a special offer for you that allows you to treble your winnings if you manage to guess the winner.

To claim this offer, simply use our promo link to sign up at Betano and place a max £10 bet on the team of your choosing in the Lift The Trophy – World Cup 2026 Outright Winner market. If your team wins the World Cup, your winnings will be trebled.

4.5 rating Betano World Cup offer Treble your winnings on the World Cup winner! Terms & Conditions 18+ New Customers only. Opt in, deposit £10+ Get 1 Boost Token (max stake) for Lift The Trophy - World Cup 2026 Outright Winner. Boost Token expire in 7 days. Offer valid until 16:00 UK time on 19.07.2026. Scroll Down for T&Cs. GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly Claim offer

There’s a whole host of boosted odds offers just like these every day. We’ll be showcasing the very best deals throughout the tournament, so be sure to check back regularly for the latest opportunities and fresh promotions.