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The Paddy Power World Cup offer is bet £5, get £40 in free bets, one of the largest bonus-to-stake ratios for a UKGC-licensed bookmaker. With over 70 group stage fixtures already priced ahead of the 11 June opener, there is no shortage of where you can use your free bets.

Here’s how it works for new customers, what existing account holders can use during the tournament, and how it stacks up against the rest of the UK market.

Offer Bonus amount Qualifying details Sign up link Sports welcome offer Bet £5, get £40 in free bets 1/1 min odds. New customers only. Deposit via card, Apple Pay or Pay by Bank Claim offer Bet builder welcome offer Bet £10 on football, get £50 in bet builder free bets 1/2 min odds. New customers only. Valid 90 days Claim offer £1 World Cup free bet £1 free Bet Builder per shot on target across the tournament Bet £10 on the World Cup Golden Boot between 9am, 1 June & 9pm,17 June Claim offer Additional T&C apply.

Is this offer for new or existing customers? Both welcome offers are for new customers only, one per person, household and payment method, and you can only claim one of them. If you already hold a Paddy Power account you can’t claim either, but there are tournament promotions you can use, covered further down. One worth flagging here is the £1 free Bet Builder for every shot on target your Golden Boot pick has across the tournament, which is open to existing customers as well as new ones.

Paddy Power’s two welcome offers

Paddy Power runs two new-customer offers side by side, and you choose one when you sign up.

The sports welcome offer (£40 from a £5 bet at evens) is the better fit if you want flexibility across the board: outright winner, match odds, totals, specials. It’s the higher bonus-to-stake ratio of the two.

(£40 from a £5 bet at evens) is the better fit if you want flexibility across the board: outright winner, match odds, totals, specials. It’s the higher bonus-to-stake ratio of the two. The Bet Builder welcome offer (£50 from a £10 football bet at 1/2) gives more in the bank if you mainly bet Bet Builders, and the 90-day expiry is generous.

For most punters claiming a World Cup offer, the £40 sports deal is the easier choice unless you know you’ll spend most of the tournament inside the Bet Builder.

Paddy Power World Cup promotions for existing customers

Once you’ve claimed the welcome offer, or if you already hold an account, there are ongoing promotions through the tournament:

£1 free Bet Builder per shot on target. Pick a player in the World Cup Golden Boot market and earn a £1 free Bet Builder for every shot on target they have across the tournament. Triggered by your first £10 bet on the Golden Boot market, with the qualifying window running from 9 am on 1 June to 9 pm on 17 June 2026. Open to new and existing customers.

Pick a player in the World Cup Golden Boot market and earn a £1 free Bet Builder for every shot on target they have across the tournament. Triggered by your first £10 bet on the Golden Boot market, with the qualifying window running from 9 am on 1 June to 9 pm on 17 June 2026. Open to new and existing customers. Power Prices. Daily enhanced odds on selected World Cup matches and markets.

Daily enhanced odds on selected World Cup matches and markets. Match Odds Enhanced Price. A boosted match result market is priced on top of the standard 1X2 for many fixtures.

A boosted match result market is priced on top of the standard 1X2 for many fixtures. Super Sub. On selected player markets, if your player is substituted, the bet rolls onto their replacement at the original price.

On selected player markets, if your player is substituted, the bet rolls onto their replacement at the original price. 2 Up early payout. A standalone Match Odds 2 Up market that settles as a winner once your team leads by two goals, priced slightly shorter than the regular match result.

A standalone Match Odds 2 Up market that settles as a winner once your team leads by two goals, priced slightly shorter than the regular match result. Paddy’s Rewards Club. Place five qualifying bets in a week and a free bet of up to £50 lands the following Monday. In my test week, five bets earned a £15 free bet.

How to claim the Paddy Power World Cup promo

Activating the Paddy Power sign up offer takes five minutes tops. The mobile form runs across two screens but is otherwise the same as the desktop.

Go to the website or app. Tap any ‘Claim offer’ link on this page. You’ll land on the World Cup welcome offer page with the offer applied automatically. Register. Tap the blue ‘Join Here’ button, then fill in the form: name, age, address and mobile number, then email, password, and a security question. Set a deposit limit (I started with £200 monthly, with daily and weekly options available) and confirm. Make a qualifying deposit. Open the cashier from the profile icon. The minimum deposit is £5 on the three qualifying methods (debit card, Apple Pay, Pay by Bank), which sit under the ‘Popular’ tab. PayPal, Skrill, Neteller and Paysafecard are all available but don’t unlock the offer, and they carry a higher £30 minimum. My £10 Apple Pay deposit went through instantly with no fee. Place your qualifying bet. Stake £5 or more on any sports market at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or longer, and don’t cash out. Markets that cleared the threshold while I was testing included the Netherlands to win against Japan at 1/1, over 2.5 goals on South Korea v Czechia at 6/5, and outright winner selections such as France or Spain at 9/2. Receive your free bets. Whether the qualifying bet wins or loses, £40 in free bets lands once it settles. Tap the dropdown next to your cash balance and you’ll see the £40 under the Free Bets tab. Use them. Make a selection, set your stake on the bet slip, and toggle ‘Use free bets balance’ before submitting. They work across all 104 World Cup fixtures and any other sport, and are valid for 30 days.

Paddy Power World Cup markets and features

When I signed up, every group-stage fixture was already priced and the headline outright markets were live (tournament winner, Golden Boot, group winners). Getting to the World Cup section took two clicks from the football tab, and the universal search bar was a lifesaver on mobile: typing “world” pulled up the full first-round fixture list in seconds. The markets sit under three tabs (Matches, Outrights and Groups), which is clean.

Per fixture, the depth is strong, with markets split across Popular, Goals, Bet Builder and Other Markets tabs. Match odds, over/under goals, handicap betting and enhanced prices live under Popular, with deeper player and goal markets behind the other tabs. The outright list is broad too, covering tournament winner, Golden Boot, group winners and qualifiers, group stage outrights and a long list of specials.

On each-way terms: the outright winner pays two places at 1/2 odds and the Golden Boot pays four places at 1/4 odds, both useful given the 48-team field. The main features for the tournament:

Bet Builder and Bet Builder+. Combine markets within a single fixture, or stack selections across multiple matches with Bet Builder+. I put together a Bet Builder+ across England v Croatia and Mexico v South Africa (home wins plus over 2.5 goals plus both teams to score) that priced up at over 9/1.

Combine markets within a single fixture, or stack selections across multiple matches with Bet Builder+. I put together a Bet Builder+ across England v Croatia and Mexico v South Africa (home wins plus over 2.5 goals plus both teams to score) that priced up at over 9/1. Cash Out and partial Cash Out. Available pre-match and in-play, though using it on the qualifying bet voids the offer.

Available pre-match and in-play, though using it on the qualifying bet voids the offer. Super Sub. Player-market bets transfer to the substitute if your player is taken off.

Two things to know on the live side. Paddy Power doesn’t stream the 2026 World Cup. UK rights sit with the BBC and ITV, who are showing all 104 matches free-to-air, so the live experience at Paddy Power is in-play betting and Cash Out. And on specials, the tournament board runs deep: I placed a small bet on five-or-more hat-tricks across the tournament at 11/10, and the fastest goal scored in under 51 seconds is priced at 17/10.

Bet pre-tournament on goals, corners & other World Cup specials

Paddy has some punt-worthy group-stage and outright specials running right now. Ahead of the kick-off, there are odds on goals and corners specials. I have already placed a bet on “5+ hat-tricks to be scored in the 2026 FIFA World Cup” at 11/10. The fastest tournament goal to find the net in under 51 seconds is priced at 17/10.

Paddy pays 2 spots on outright winner and 4 places on the Golden Boot market

Outright markets have already been priced. The tournament winner market pays two places at 1/2 each-way odds. The Golden Boot also runs each-way, with 4 places paid at 1/4 odds. I like those each-way terms because they improve the chances of winning in a market where 48 teams are fighting for the spot.

Match Odds – Enhanced Price | Top odds boosted World Cup market

I fancy the enhanced prices over regular match odds. For example, the enhanced price for Mexico to win over South Africa is 1/2 compared to 4/9 match odds. The price boost can add up in an acca.

World Cup Bet Builder

The standard PP Bet Builder covers multiple markets within a single fixture. With the Bet Builder+, you can build an acca that includes bet-builders. In my first bet builder+ wager, I got over 9/1 combined odds for home win + over 2.5 goals + BTTS across both England v Croatia and Mexico v S. Africa.

Which payments qualify for the offer?

For the welcome offer, only three methods unlock it. The full rundown of deposits and withdrawals is in our Paddy Power review.

Method Qualifies for the offer? Min deposit Debit card (Visa, Mastercard) Yes £5 Apple Pay Yes £5 Pay by Bank Yes £5 PayPal No £30 Skrill, Neteller, Paysafecard No £30

Two things to note. Withdrawals to Apple Pay and Pay by Bank are effectively instant (my Apple Pay withdrawal cleared in two minutes during testing), and Paddy Power runs a closed-loop policy, so withdrawals return to the deposit method.

Paddy Power World Cup bonus comparison | Best return on deposit, min odds, and bonus expiry

Bookmaker Offer Min. deposit Min. odds Bonus to stake % Free bets expiry Paddy Power Bet £5, get £40 in free bets £5 1/1 (2.0) 800% 30 days Ladbrokes Bet £5, get £30 in free bets £5 1/2 (1.5) 600% 7 days Betfred Bet £10, get £50 in free bets £10 1/1 (2.0) 500% 7 days William Hill Bet £10, get £30 in free bets £10 1/2 (1.5) 300% 7 days bet365 Bet £10, get £30 in free bets £5 1/5 (1.2) 300% 7 days Unibet Bet £10, get £30 in free bets £10 1/1 (2.0) 300% 7 days

Paddy Power is one of the strongest options among the best World Cup betting sites. You get the best bonus-to-stake ratio at 800% and the longest free-bet expiry at 30 days against the seven-day windows at most rivals.

The Ladbrokes World Cup offer is the closest comparator on minimum spend, with the same £5 entry but £30 in free bets instead of £40, and a tighter seven-day usage window. The Bet365 World Cup offer sets the lowest qualifying odds at 1/5, useful if you’d rather not back evens. Betfred’s £50 is the biggest cash amount but needs a £10 bet at evens.

Paddy Power’s main catches are the 1/1 minimum odds, which rule out heavy favourites for the qualifier, and the e-wallet exclusions. For a wider view of the field, see our roundup of the best World Cup betting sites, and our World Cup betting guide covers the tournament format, dates and groups.

Is Paddy Power a trustworthy bookmaker?

Paddy Power was established in 1988. It falls under the umbrella of Flutter Entertainment, a company listed on both the NYSE and LSE, and one of the world’s biggest gaming and betting groups. It is the same group behind Sky Bet, FanDuel, Betfair, and PokerStars.

For Great Britain customers, Paddy Power is operated by four PPB Ltd brands. That means it is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission under UKGC licence numbers 39439, 39426, 39411 and 52819. PP is the official sponsor of the PDC World Darts Championship.

Customer service

Paddy Power operates primarily through live chat. The Help & Contact button sits at the bottom of the left-hand navigation menu on desktop, and at the bottom of the homepage on the mobile app. From there, the Message Us button to start a live chat is at the bottom of the Help Centre page.

Here are the methods you can get customer service:

Live chat – 24/7, via the Help Centre footer

– 24/7, via the Help Centre footer X – @AskPaddyPower

@AskPaddyPower Facebook – @PaddyPower

– @PaddyPower Help centre – helpcenter.paddypower.com

Paddy Power World Cup offer FAQs

Is there a Paddy Power World Cup promo code? No. To get this offer, simply click through the links on this page. No code is needed. Can existing customers claim this World Cup offer? The £40 free bets offer is for new customers only. Existing account holders can use the ongoing promotions instead, such as Power Prices, Super Sub, 2 Up and Paddy’s Rewards Club. Do I have to use my Paddy Power free bets only on the World Cup? No. You can use the £40 in free bets on any World Cup fixture or other markets across the 30+ sports available at Paddy Power. The 30-day window should cover most of the 104 group-stage and knockout matches. Can I cash out my qualifying bet, and what will happen then? You can cash out your qualifying bet at any time in full or partially, but that will disqualify you from the Paddy Power World Cup 2026 promo. Does Paddy Power offer live streaming for the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches? No. You won’t be able to live-stream the World Cup. However, in-play betting will be available across all 104 fixtures on the Paddy Power app and website. What’s the £1 free Bet Builder offer from Paddy Power? It’s a side World Cup promotion that runs alongside the welcome deal: place your first £10 bet on the World Cup Golden Boot market between 9 am on 1 June and 9 pm on 17 June, and you’ll earn a £1 free Bet Builder for every shot on target your selection has across the tournament. It’s open to new and existing customers. Final thoughts The Paddy Power World Cup offer is one of the better-value UK welcome deals around: £40 in free bets from a £5 bet at evens or longer, with 30 days to use them, which is more than four times the window most rivals give. The £1-per-shot-on-target free Bet Builder on the Golden Boot market is a useful extra, open to existing customers too, and it can add up if you back a high-volume forward. The 1/1 minimum odds rules out backing heavy favourites for the qualifier, and the e-wallet exclusions (no PayPal, Skrill, Neteller or Paysafecard) are worth knowing if those are your default. On balance, for a low-stakes entry with a long usage window and a deep market list to point the free bets at, it’s an easy one to recommend. Responsible gambling

You must be 18+ to bet in the UK. Before claiming the Paddy Power World Cup offer, I was able to set a £200 monthly deposit limit directly during registration. It gave me more control from the get-go. The site and app also have a whole section with Safe Gambling tools.

The responsible gambling tools you can use there include deposit & loss limits, a budget calculator, reality checks, self-exclusion, and more. Betting on sports should be for entertainment only. Never bet beyond what you can afford or chase losses.

If you need help, reach GamCare on 0808 8020 133, Gordon Moody on 01384 241292, or BeGambleAware.org.