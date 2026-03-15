Cameron Young wins Players Championship, edging out Matt Fitzpatrick to extend wait for English victor

By Darren Plant | 15 Mar 2026 22:35

Cameron Young has won the 2026 Players Championship after Matt Fitzpatrick bogeyed the final hole to miss out on a playoff at Sawgrass.

The final round commenced with Ludvig Aberg holding a three-shot lead, and the Swede remained ahead of the field heading into the back nine.

However, shots into the water on holes 11 and 12 ensured that the 26-year-old lost all momentum, subsequently having to settle for a share of fifth.

That opened the door for Young and Fitzpatrick - who were in the same group - to go toe-to-toe in a battle that swung different ways down the stretch.

Fitzpatrick held a one-shot lead, only to bogey two of the final five holes, and Young proceeded to play a faultless run over the same period.

At the famous 17th, the turning point came as the American nailed a stunning tee-shot to set up a nine-and-a-half foot putt for birdie.

Conquering the 17th!



Cameron Young’s birdie ties him for the lead heading to the final hole.



? NBC | @THEPLAYERS pic.twitter.com/iEXDPQ0mgk — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 15, 2026

Once he sent a booming tee-shot down the last, Fitzpatrick found the pine straw, ultimately leading to a conservative approach being required with a par his best hope.

Nevertheless, after Young missed a 15-foot putt for the title, Fitzpatrick missed a putt to force a playoff from just over eight feet.

As a result, the wait for an English winner at Sawgrass goes on, while 28-year-old Young wins his second PGA Tour title.

Where did Scheffler, McIlroy finish at Players Championship?

Xander Schauffele claimed third - two shots adrift of Young - while Scotland's Robert MacIntyre finished in fourth place.

For the third successive tournament, world number one Scottie Scheffler finished outside of the top 10, having to settle for 22nd spot.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy had to be content with 46th place, the Northern Irishman having shaken off a back issue sustained last week and the first part of this week to complete his title defence.