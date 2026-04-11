Rory McIlroy sets history-making halfway Masters lead at Augusta

By Darren Plant | 11 Apr 2026 00:20

Defending champion Rory McIlroy has established a history-making six-shot lead after the second round of the 2026 Masters.

Despite taking a break since the Players Championship last month, the Northern Irishman has been a class above the field during the opening 36 holes at Augusta.

Never in the illustrious history of the tournament has a player held more than a five-shot advantage at the halfway stage, but McIlroy was at his brilliant best to set a bigger lead.

A first-round 67 was backed up by a majestic 65 that featured nine birdies, four of which were posted on the final four holes.

The highlight came when McIlroy chipped in on the 17th hole, before that was backed up by a short birdie conversion on the last to break new ground at the first major of the year.

RORY MCILROY CHIP IN!!! ? pic.twitter.com/k1Za1P69BC — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) April 10, 2026

American duo Sam Burns and Patrick Reed are in joint-second, the pair hitting one-under and three-under rounds to lead the chasing pack.

Justin Rose, Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood are all on five-under-par - seven shots adrift of McIlroy - and will take encouragement from their performances on Friday.

However, world number one Scottie Scheffler only recorded a 74 to finish on level-par and 12 shots behind the 2025 winner.

Meanwhile, Bryson Dechambeau's triple bogey on the last saw him join a host of big-name players who missed the cut.

US Open champion J.J. Spaun, former Masters winner Danny Willett and Akshay Bhatia were among the stars to narrowly missed out.

Cameron Smith and Robert MacIntyre were also among those who will not be participating at the weekend.