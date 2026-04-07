Masters tee-times: Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler playing partners for first two rounds at Augusta revealed

By Darren Plant | 07 Apr 2026 17:24

Defending champion Rory McIlroy will play alongside Cameron Young and amateur Mason Howell for the opening two rounds of the 2026 Masters.

After donning the green jacket 12 months ago, the Northern Irishman lines up alongside recently-crowned Players Championship victor Young.

Meanwhile, world number one Scottie Scheffler will play with Scotland's Robert MacIntyre and former US Open champion Gary Woodland on the first two days in Augusta.

Here, Sports Mole brings you the full list of the tee-times for Thursday's opening round.

Masters first round tee-times in full (BST)

12:40pm: John Keefer, Haotong Li

12:50pm: Naoyuki Kataoka, Max Homa, Carlos Ortiz

1:02pm: Jose Mariz Olazabal, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Aldrich Potgieter

1:14pm: Angel Cabrera, Sami Valimaki, Jackson Herrington (a)

1:26pm: Charl Schwartzel, Max Greyserman, Ryan Fox

1:38pm: Vijay Singh, Matt McCarty, Rasmus Hojgaard

1:50pm: Kurt Kitayama, Kristoffer Reitan, Casey Jarvis

2:02pm: Bubba Watson, Nicolas Echavarria, Brandon Holtz (a)

2:19pm: Cameron Smith, Sam Burns, Jake Knapp

2:31pm: Keegan Bradley, Ryan Gerard, Nick Taylor

2:43pm: Dustin Johnson, Shane Lowry, Jason Day

2:55pm: Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood, Akshay Bhatia

3:07pm: Bryson Dechambeau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele

3:19pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa, Russell Henley

3:31pm: Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young, Mason Howell (a)

3:43pm: Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, Alex Noren

4:03pm: Samuel Stevens, Sungjae Im

4:15pm: Andrew Novak, Tom McKibbin, Brian Campbell

4:27pm: Mike Weir, Wyndham Clark, Mateo Pulcini (a)

4:39pm: Zach Johnson, Michael Kim, Nicolai Hojgaard

4:51pm: Danny Willett, Davis Riley, Ethan Fang (a)

5:03pm: Adam Scott, Daniel Berger, Brian Harman

5:15pm: Fred Couples, Min Woo Lee, Fifa Laopakdee (a)

5:27pm: Sergio Garcia, Aaron Rai, Jacob Bridgeman

5:44pm: Harry Hall, Corey Conners, Michael Brennan

5:56pm: J.J. Spaun, Maverick McNealy, Tyrrell Hatton

6:08pm: Jon Rahm, Chris Gotterup, Ludvig Aberg

6:20pm: Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka

6:32pm: Sepp Straka, Ben Griffin, Justin Thomas

6:44pm: Scottie Scheffler, Robert MacIntyre, Gary Woodland

6:56pm: Harris English, Marco Penge, Si Woo Kim

Click here to read our full preview for the 2026 Masters, including a prediction for who will become the latest winner of the first major of the year.