Gary Woodland records emotional Houston Open win 924 days after undergoing brain surgery

By Darren Plant | 29 Mar 2026 23:32

Gary Woodland has recorded a five-shot victory at the Texas Children's Houston Open, just 924 days after he underwent brain surgery.

Earlier this month, Woodland - the 2019 US Open champion - gave a revealing interview where he explained that he had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after having an operation for a brain tumour in September 2023.

However, the 41-year-old has achieved one of the most incredible feats in the history of the PGA Tour by sealing a dominant win in Texas and securing a return to the Masters.

Woodland comes through Hojgaard test

Woodland held a one-shot lead over Nicolai Hojgaard heading into the final round, the general consensus being that the Dane may have the advantage given what success would mean for Woodland.

3 straight birdies.



Gary Woodland leads by 6 entering the back nine @TCHouOpen.



? NBC pic.twitter.com/o9l842g6aU — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 29, 2026

Instead, Woodland relished the pressure that he was under, hitting four birdies between holes five and nine at the same time as Hojgaard played the front nine in one-over-par.

A bogey on 14, with Hojgaard making birdie on 13 and 15, kept things interesting, but Woodland remained unflappable during the closing holes.

After two-putting from more than 90 feet on the 17th, another par followed on the last to post a round of 67 on Sunday.

What a moment ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nwPC0Y75sf — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 29, 2026

Victory makes it five PGA Tour triumphs for Woodland and his first since 2019. He also earns a place at all four majors.

Despite bogey on the last, Hojgaard still secured an impressive second, with Min Woo Lee and Johnny Keefer a shot further behind in a share of third.

Harry Hall and Shane Lowry were the best performers of the British and Irish contingent, finishing in a share of 28th position.