Gary Woodland records emotional Houston Open win 924 days after undergoing brain surgery

Gary Woodland has recorded a five-shot victory at the Texas Children's Houston Open, just 924 days after he underwent brain surgery.
Earlier this month, Woodland - the 2019 US Open champion - gave a revealing interview where he explained that he had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after having an operation for a brain tumour in September 2023.
However, the 41-year-old has achieved one of the most incredible feats in the history of the PGA Tour by sealing a dominant win in Texas and securing a return to the Masters.
Woodland comes through Hojgaard test
Woodland held a one-shot lead over Nicolai Hojgaard heading into the final round, the general consensus being that the Dane may have the advantage given what success would mean for Woodland.
3 straight birdies.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 29, 2026
Gary Woodland leads by 6 entering the back nine @TCHouOpen.
? NBC pic.twitter.com/o9l842g6aU
Instead, Woodland relished the pressure that he was under, hitting four birdies between holes five and nine at the same time as Hojgaard played the front nine in one-over-par.
A bogey on 14, with Hojgaard making birdie on 13 and 15, kept things interesting, but Woodland remained unflappable during the closing holes.
After two-putting from more than 90 feet on the 17th, another par followed on the last to post a round of 67 on Sunday.
What a moment ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nwPC0Y75sf— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 29, 2026
Victory makes it five PGA Tour triumphs for Woodland and his first since 2019. He also earns a place at all four majors.
Despite bogey on the last, Hojgaard still secured an impressive second, with Min Woo Lee and Johnny Keefer a shot further behind in a share of third.
Harry Hall and Shane Lowry were the best performers of the British and Irish contingent, finishing in a share of 28th position.