Ryan Fox wins 2026 Open at Birkdale, holds off long-term clubhouse leader Cameron Young

By Darren Plant | 19 Jul 2026 19:34

Ryan Fox made a final-hole birdie to win the 2026 Open Championship at Birkdale.

The New Zealander, who had never posted a top-10 finish in 28 previous appearances at majors, made the headlines on Saturday after posting just the eighth-ever round of 62 in a major tournament.

Throughout Sunday, however, he was chasing, most notably Cameron Young who went out early and recorded a round of 64 to take the clubhouse lead.

As overnight leader Sam Burns faltered and failed to make a birdie after the second hole, bogeys at the ninth and 11th for Fox left him facing an uphill task.

However, the 39-year-old posted four birdies on his final six holes, defying the unfortunate bogey that he had on the 15th when his ball was left against the wall of the bunker.

Nevertheless, Fox made amends at the 16th and settled par on the 17th, leaving him aware that a birdie on the last would see him lift the Claret Jug.

New Zealand's second-ever Champion Golfer of the Year, Ryan Fox ??@TheOpen pic.twitter.com/vm3ruMcX2I — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 19, 2026

A monster drive was followed by a nerveless approach shot to within 10 feet, before Fox paced his putt to perfection for the moment of his career.

Fox, who started the tournament as the world number 56, had previously counted the BMW PGA Championship and Canadian Open triumphs as the biggest wins of his career.

Where did Scheffler, McIlroy finish 2026 Open?

World number one and defending champion Scottie Scheffler mounted his own challenge with four birdies during a faultless opening 12 holes.

A birdie on the last would have seen him join Young on nine-under-par, but the subsequent bogey was his third dropped shot in six holes.

The final leaderboard of The 154th Open. pic.twitter.com/4iICVyeToR — The Open (@TheOpen) July 19, 2026

He ultimately finished fourth alongside hometown favourite Tommy Fleetwood, whose 68 was his fourth successive round in the sixties.

Rory McIlroy finished in a share of 40th place after shooting a one-over-par 71 on Sunday.