Rory McIlroy blasts Bryson DeChambeau as Sam Burns leads Open after third round

By Darren Plant | 18 Jul 2026 20:01

Rory McIlroy has blasted Bryson DeChambeau for 'taking the Open hostage' on Friday night as Sam Burns leads the tournament at the conclusion of the third round.

Having initially reached the halfway stage sitting one shot off the lead, DeChambeau was penalised two shots for "inadvertently improving his lie" on the fifth hole.

DeChambeau, as expected, was furious and was seen arguing with officials late into Friday evening, subsequently leading to the announcement of the third-round tee times being delayed.

That caused anger among the field, particularly the early starters, and McIlroy has not shied away from airing his opinion on the situation.

Not only does the Northern Irishman feel that the decision, which has divided opinion, was justified, McIlroy claimed that it was "not a great look" and revealed that he was "not particularly fond" of DeChambeau.

Bryson DeChambeau is involved in a HEATED exchange with officials back at the fifth! ? pic.twitter.com/JmCuKW3KaR — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) July 17, 2026

McIlroy blasts DeChambeau for holding 2026 Open "hostage"

He told reporters, as quoted by BBC Sport: "I think there's no doubt that he improved the line of his backswing.

"Whether it was careless or whether it was intentional, I don't think it matters. Hopefully it was careless, but I think the two-shot penalty was justified for sure."

McIlroy added: [It was a] late night for everyone. I won't pretend to defend Bryson. I'm not particularly fond of him. I think a lot of it's performative. I think a lot of it's for attention.

"To hold the tournament hostage like that, and to have all of us, players, volunteers, everyone waiting on him to depart, I didn't feel like it was a great look."

Sam Burns leads by two.



His third shot into the par-5 17th leaves him a short putt for birdie, which he taps in to get to -10. pic.twitter.com/wKP7xAjOQz — The Open (@TheOpen) July 18, 2026

Burns seizes Open advantage after round three

Burns defied a 62 from Ryan Fox early on Saturday to take a two-shot lead into the final round.

The American, who has had several near misses in major tournaments, hit six birdies to post a 65.

Meanwhile, Fox became the third player in this tournament to equal the all-time lowest round in a major tournament.

Si Woo Kim sits alongside the New Zealander on eight-under-par, two shots adrift of the frontrunner.

As for DeChambeau, he carded a 69 to leave himself four shots off the lead, his frustration heightened by a bogey on the final hole.