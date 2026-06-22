Wyndham Clark wins 2026 US Open, holds off Sam Burns in nail-biter after six-shot lead almost wiped out

By Darren Plant | 22 Jun 2026 10:03

Wyndham Clark has held his nerve to win the US Open at Shinnecock Hills, but only after nearly blowing a six-shot lead.

The American, who also lifted the trophy in 2023, held a mammoth advantage after the third round, but three bogeys on the first seven holes saw him fall back into the clutches of the chasing pack.

At the same time, Sam Burns posted four birdies during a sensational opening nine holes to leave him in contention for an unlikely victory.

However, a birdie on the 10th helped settle Clark as Burns struggled to maintain his momentum, only for a long-range birdie on 16 to keep the prospect of playoff drama a realistic possibility.

Clark edges out Burns in Shinnecock US Open showdown

However, Burns failed to convert birdie opportunities on the final two holes, while Clark survived a wayward tee shot to birdie 16 from distance.

A CLUTCH putt from Wyndham Clark! ? pic.twitter.com/9fCR2J4Dyo — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) June 21, 2026

Despite following up with a bogey on the 17th, two putts from 53 feet on the last - the second a simple tap-in - proved enough to secure the win.

Clark's winning score of four-under par is the joint-lowest to top the leaderboard across the last five US Opens at Shinnecock Hills.

A CLUTCH putt from Wyndham Clark! ? pic.twitter.com/9fCR2J4Dyo — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) June 21, 2026

Tom Kim joined Clark and Burns as the only three players to finish under-par, with world number one Scottie Scheffler one of three players to finish level-par in a share of fourth.

England's Tyrrell Hatton was among those to end the tournament in seventh, while US PGA Championship winner Aaron Rai, Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose were in 11th position.

Rory McIlroy finished in 32nd place after a second successive round of 73.