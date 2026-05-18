Aaron Rai wins US PGA Championship, holes fairytale monster putt to end 107-year wait for English victor

By Darren Plant | 18 May 2026 00:24 , Last updated: 18 May 2026 01:02

England's Aaron Rai has won the 2026 US PGA Championship with a stunning final round at Aronimink.

Trailing overnight leader Alex Smalley by two shots, Rai posted bogeys on three of the opening eight holes to suggest that he would fall short among a packed leaderboard in Philadelphia.

However, the Wolverhampton-born player holed an eagle putt on the ninth before playing a faultless back nine that featured four birdies to end a 107-year wait for a new English winner.

Ahead of playing in the 13th major of his career, the 31-year-old had never finished higher than 19th place.

The highlight of Rai's famous win was his putt on the 17th, a time when he held a two-shot lead.

In his post-tournament interview, Rai conceded that he was not aiming to hole the putt from 68 feet. Nevertheless, the ball looked in from 10 feet out, and it sparked pandemonium among the fans.

AARON RAI FROM LONG RANGE! ?? pic.twitter.com/bSxLkIreyP — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) May 17, 2026

With Matti Schmid dropping a shot on 15, Rai held a four-shot advantage on the last, and the perfect tee shot and approach was followed by a routine two-putt from 12 feet seven inches.

Victory for Rai, who started the week in 44th place in the World Golf Rankings, was his second in the United States and fifth of his career.

Aaron Rai is a major winner. pic.twitter.com/zIPkWENwUu — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) May 17, 2026

Rahm, Thomas among best of the rest

Spain's Jon Rahm secured a share of second alongside Smalley, the world number 87 who will take the positives from shooting a level-par round when leading the final round of a major.

Justin Thomas recorded a 65 earlier in the day to finish in a share of fourth alongside Schmid and Ludvig Aberg.

Masters champion Rory McIlroy had to settle for a tie for seventh alongside the likes of Xander Schauffele and Cameron Smith.

World number one and defending champion Scottie Scheffler finished in 14th place, extending his streak without a tournament win to nine.