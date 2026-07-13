2026 Open tee-times in full: Who are Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler paired with at Royal Birkdale?

By Darren Plant | 13 Jul 2026 15:37

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler has been paired alongside Bryson Dechambeau for the opening two rounds of the 2026 Open Championship.

After a 78-tournament streak of making cuts came to an end at last week's Scottish Open, the world number one will be extra motivated to defend a crown that he lifted at Royal Portrush 12 months ago.

The American will go out on Thursday alongside two of the stars of LIV Golf in Dechambeau and Tyrrell Hatton.

Meanwhile, six-time major champion Rory McIlroy will play alongside Xander Schauffele and Matt Fitzpatrick.

While Scheffler and co will go out at 9:58am on Thursday morning, McIlroy will have to wait until 3.15pm to get his tournament underway.

Recently-crowned US PGA Championship champion Aaron Rai will start at 2:53pm alongside Brooks Koepka and Shane Lowry.

© Iconsport / Bildbyran

The Open first-round tee-times in full:

6.35am: Matthew Baldwin, Thomas Detry, James Nicholas

6:46am: Michael Kim, David Hillier, Andy Sullivan

6:57am: Ryan Fox, Andrew Novak, Matthew Jordan

7:08am: Henrik Stenson, Max Homa, Joe Dean

7:19am: Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler, Alex Fitzpatrick

7:30am: David Duval, Martin Couvra, Matthew Southgate

7:41am: Sungjae Im, Daniel Brown, Fifa Laopakdee

7:52am: Gary Woodland, Jake Knapp, Jordan Smith

8:03am: Francesco Molinari, Tom McKibbin, Lev Grinberg

8:14am: Hennie Du Plessis, Jose Luis Ballester Barrio, Dan Bradbury

8:25am: Angel Ayora, Victor Perez, Mateo Pulcini

8:36am: Stewart Cink, Scott Vincent, Joakim Lagergren

8:47am: Michael Thorbjornsen, Kota Kaneko, Travis Smyth

9:03am: Alex Smalley, Sam Stevens, Ryo Hisastune

9:14am: Akshay Bhatia, Harris English, Rasmus Hojgaard

9:25am: Ben Griffin, Hideki Matsuyama, Min Woo Lee

9:36am: Russell Henley, Justin Rose, Viktor Hovland

9:47am: Justin Thomas, Alex Noren, Jason Day

9:58am: Scottie Scheffler, Tyrrell Hatton, Bryson Dechambeau

10:09am: Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm

10:20am: Brian Harman, Si Woo Kim, Nick Taylor

10:31am: Ryan Gerard, Maverick McNealy, David Puig

10:42am: Kazuma Kobori, Tom Sloman, David Howard

10:53am: Antoine Rozner, Ren Yonezawa, Caleb Surratt

11:04am: MJ Daffue, Frederic Lacroix, Jack McDonald

11:15am: Jeongwoo Ham, Ryutaro Nagamo, Alejandro De Castro Piera

11:41am: John Parry, Eric Cole, Tiger Christensen

11:52am: Eugenio Chacarra, Matt Wallace, Max Greyserman

12:03pm: Michael Brennan, Sahith Theegala, Laurie Canter

12:14pm: Cameron Smith, Keith Mitchell, Stuart Grehan

12:25pm: Sepp Straka, Joaquin Niemann, Kurt Kitayama

12:36pm: Sami Valimaki, Shaun Norris, Jackson Suber

12:47pm: Darren Clarke, Adrien Saddier, Bernd Wiesberger

12:58pm: Keegan Bradley, Corey Conners, Casey Jarvis

1:09pm: Matt McCarty, Harry Hall, Haotong Li

1:20pm: Padraig Harrington, Marco Penge, Michael Hollick

1:31pm: Tom Kim, Billy Horschel, Mason Howell

1:42pm: Johnny Keefer, Pierceson Coody, Keita Nakajima

1:53pm: Louis Oosthuizen, Jesper Svensson, Jack Buchanan

2:09pm: Bud Cauley, Jayden Schaper, Lucas Herbert

2:20pm: Kristoffer Reitan, Patrick Reed, JT Poston

2:31pm: Chris Gotterup, Sam Burns, Adam Scott

2:42pm: Collin Morikawa, JJ Spaun, Nicolai Hojgaard

2:53pm: Shane Lowry, Aaron Rai, Brooks Koepka

3:04pm: Cameron Young, Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Aberg

3:15pm: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick

3:26pm: Jacob Bridgeman, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Tim Wiedmeyer

3:37pm: Patrick Cantlay, Daniel Berger, Nico Echevarria

3:48pm: Peter Uihlein, Alistair Docherty, Francesco Laporta

3:59pm: Cameron John, Austen Truslow, Sam Bairstow

4:10pm: Naoyuki Kataoka, Marcus Plunkett, Baard Bjoernevik

4:21pm: Kazuki Higa, Jiho Yang, Nevill Ruiter