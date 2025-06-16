Briatore dismisses concerns over de Meo resignation

Briatore dismisses concerns over de Meo resignation
The surprise resignation of Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo will have no effect on the Alpine Formula 1 team, according to Flavio Briatore.

Briatore, who was appointed by de Meo almost exactly a year ago as his personal executive advisor for the F1 division, has since taken on informal overall leadership duties within the Enstone-based outfit following the departure of former team principal Oliver Oakes.

When asked in Montreal what de Meo’s upcoming exit means for Alpine, Briatore was clear: "Nothing," he said.

The F1 paddock was taken aback on Sunday when Le Figaro reported that 58-year-old de Meo had resigned and was preparing to take up a new CEO role at Kering, the luxury conglomerate that owns Gucci.

Renault soon confirmed the news in an official statement: "After five years at the head of Renault Group, Luca de Meo has announced his decision to step down and pursue new challenges outside the automotive sector."

