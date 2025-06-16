Briatore dismisses concerns over de Meo resignation

The surprise resignation of Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo will have no effect on the Alpine Formula 1 team, according to Flavio Briatore.

Briatore, who was appointed by de Meo almost exactly a year ago as his personal executive advisor for the F1 division, has since taken on informal overall leadership duties within the Enstone-based outfit following the departure of former team principal Oliver Oakes.

When asked in Montreal what de Meo’s upcoming exit means for Alpine, Briatore was clear: "Nothing," he said.

The F1 paddock was taken aback on Sunday when Le Figaro reported that 58-year-old de Meo had resigned and was preparing to take up a new CEO role at Kering, the luxury conglomerate that owns Gucci.

Renault soon confirmed the news in an official statement: "After five years at the head of Renault Group, Luca de Meo has announced his decision to step down and pursue new challenges outside the automotive sector."