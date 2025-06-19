Alpine not planning to drop Colapinto, says Briatore

Flavio Briatore has hit out at a journalist who questioned him about ongoing speculation regarding Franco Colapinto’s position at Alpine.

When Jack Doohan was officially replaced by Colapinto earlier this year, Alpine's announcement noted the Argentine rookie would be given five races - leading many to interpret that as a trial period rather than a permanent promotion.

Briatore, serving as Alpine’s executive advisor, pushed back on that notion. Although he admitted to feeling “unhappy” with Colapinto’s early performances, he rejected the idea of a five-race cutoff.

The matter resurfaced when a reporter from La Voz del Interior pressed Briatore on whether Colapinto’s place in the team remained under evaluation.

“What rumours?” Briatore snapped in response. The journalist clarified that it appeared Colapinto’s performance was still being assessed. “I don’t think there are any rumours,” Briatore repeated.

“The team is fine with Franco, period. He is part of the team. I don’t know what you are talking about.”

Despite that insistence, observers have noted that Briatore often brings up reserve driver Paul Aron in discussions about Alpine’s lineup, while Mick Schumacher continues to be loosely linked to the Renault-owned squad.

“The problem is that the press publishes a lot of rubbish,” Briatore retorted. “It’s your fault, not ours.

“All of these stories come from Argentina. Don’t ask me - you keep saying ‘Franco this, Franco that’.

“In fact, if you continue like this, it’s not good for Franco at all. If you’re really a professional and want the best for him, you have to support him, not push him.”

As per Alpine’s original release, the Austrian Grand Prix would mark Colapinto’s fifth start since debuting at Imola, potentially completing the run mentioned earlier.

When questioned about that, Briatore stood firm: “I already said – the only deadline is for you. “We have to support Franco. He is young, a good asset to Argentina and he is doing well. We have to support him and in Argentina they have to do the same.

“Forget those rumours. If there are rumours, ask me.”