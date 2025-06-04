Stroll undergoes wrist surgery after Spanish GP tantrum

Lance Stroll has reportedly undergone another surgery on a hand and wrist injury that worsened in the hours leading up to his sudden withdrawal from the Spanish Grand Prix.

The Aston Martin driver's absence from the race — which left the team running only Fernando Alonso on Sunday — has fuelled intense media speculation.

The team has confirmed that the 26-year-old son of team owner Lawrence Stroll was "upset" after failing to immediately comply with the mandatory FIA weighing procedure after qualifying.

However, Aston Martin denies that Stroll re-aggravated his wrist injury during an alleged garage outburst.

Whatever the truth, Spanish outlets Diario Sport and Marca report that Stroll underwent surgery on Tuesday at the Quiron Dexeus hospital in Barcelona.

The procedure was reportedly performed by Dr Xavier Mir, the same surgeon who treated Stroll in 2023 following his cycling accident.

Diario Sport, citing "the driver's entourage," claims there is "every indication" Stroll will recover in time to race at his home event in Montreal next weekend.

Marca added that the surgery was "not excessively complex."

Should Stroll be forced to miss the Canadian GP, Aston Martin's main reserve driver is Felipe Drugovich — although he is currently scheduled to race at Le Mans.

"First of all, we have to wish Lance the best," Drugovich told Rede Bandeirantes in Brazil.

"Formula 1 has always been my priority and that remains. But at the moment, I don't know exactly what will happen next. The decision has not been made yet.

"As for me and Le Mans, I am ready to get behind the wheel (of Stroll's Aston Martin) if the team invites me."

