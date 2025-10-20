Preparations for Madrid’s 2026 Formula 1 debut are running “faster than expected,” according to regional president Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who visited Austin over the weekend to study how major grands prix are staged.

Speaking to DAZN from the Circuit of the Americas — where F1 confirmed a new contract keeping the United States GP until 2034 — Ayuso revealed that construction on the new Madring circuit is progressing rapidly. “The work is going well — in fact, it’s going faster than expected,” she said.

“We’ll start paving the stadium area in the coming days. We’re now looking at access points, trying to make everything as comfortable as possible for everyone.” Ayuso said the Austin trip provided crucial lessons about logistics and the wider impact of hosting a global F1 event.

“We’re very happy to be here and see firsthand how an event like this is organised,” she explained. “It’s impressive — the movement throughout the city, the atmosphere, the scale, the magnitude. You have to see it from within to truly understand it.”

The Madrid leader added that anticipation in Spain for the race continues to grow, highlighting the enthusiasm surrounding local hero Carlos Sainz. “There’s a lot of excitement about the Grand Prix in Madrid,” Ayuso said.

“Everyone has talked to us about it, asked about it. And with Carlos Sainz acting as an ambassador for Spain, it makes the whole project even more exciting. There’s huge expectation.” The new Madring circuit — located around the IFEMA exhibition centre in the city’s northeast — has put the future of Barcelona’s long-running Spanish GP in jeopardy as Formula 1 prepares to shift its Spanish home to the capital.