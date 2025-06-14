Schumacher in talks with F1 teams over 2026 comeback

Mick Schumacher says he remains in discussions with Formula 1 teams as he continues to pursue his goal of returning to the grid.

The 26-year-old former Haas driver, now racing for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship and competing this weekend at Le Mans, confirmed that conversations about a return to F1 are ongoing.

"It's still a big topic for me," Schumacher told German broadcaster ntv. "I'm always in talks for the future. I deal with it when I'm not at the race tracks here and I have time to deal with it."

Rumours have linked Schumacher to a possible seat with Alpine's Formula 1 team or with the incoming Cadillac F1 outfit, which will join the grid in 2026.

Schumacher, son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, said his dream of returning to F1 remains very much alive.

"Formula 1 is my big goal in life - my lifelong dream," he said. "What I want is to drive in Formula 1 and return there. That's why I'm having discussions, even if I haven't found any answers yet."

In a separate interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ), Schumacher made his case to team principals still weighing up options for the coming seasons.

"I think the Formula 1 teams know what they have in me," he said. "I can be at the front in any car and be fast, as my performances so far this year demonstrate."