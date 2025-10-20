Max Verstappen applauds Kalle Rovanpera’s bold leap toward Formula 1

Max Verstappen says he admires Kalle Rovanpera’s daring decision to swap rally stages for racing circuits, calling the Finnish driver’s move toward Formula 1 “crazy” but exciting.

Max Verstappen says he admires Kalle Rovanpera’s daring decision to swap rally stages for racing circuits, calling the Finnish driver’s move toward Formula 1 “crazy” but exciting.

“It’s a crazy step to take, but I like it,” Verstappen told Viaplay in Austin. “Of course, I’d love to see him stay in rallying too — rallying is amazing to watch. But moving to Super Formula is a big leap.” The Dutchman believes Rovanpera’s natural ability gives him a real shot at success. “It’s a huge challenge, but he’s incredibly talented,” Verstappen said.

“I’m really curious to see how it goes for him.” Rovanpera, 25, will make the transition with Toyota’s backing, competing in Japan’s Super Formula series in 2026 before targeting Formula 2 the following year. Toyota’s growing collaboration with Haas has only strengthened speculation that the WRC champion could find his way onto the F1 grid through the American team. Finnish racing figure Marko Koiranen told Iltalehti that the connection is obvious.

“It’s easy to add one and one and get two,” he said. “Toyota supports Kalle, and it works with Haas in Formula 1. If everything goes as they’ve planned, I have no doubt he’ll reach F1.” Before that, Rovanpera faces the immediate challenge of earning enough FIA Super Licence points to qualify.

Reports suggest he may contest the Formula Regional Oceania Championship early next year to begin accumulating the necessary credentials. A series representative confirmed discussions were underway but declined to elaborate. “We’d be happy to welcome him,” the spokesperson told Iltalehti. “It would be an ideal way for him to take his first steps in formula racing. But beyond that, I can’t comment further for now.”