Schumacher brushes off Indycar safety concerns

Mick Schumacher says he has no fear about the risks of oval racing as he weighs up a full-time move to Indycar next season.

The 26-year-old German impressed during his first test with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing at Indianapolis this week and made clear that if he joins the American series, he intends to contest the entire championship rather than a partial program. “If I were to choose something, I would commit myself to it 100 percent,” he said.

Several figures — including his uncle Ralf Schumacher — have cautioned him against the dangers of Indycar’s high-speed ovals, which have long been viewed as particularly hazardous by European drivers. Even his father Michael expressed concerns about the discipline’s safety during his F1 days. But Mick says he isn’t deterred. “I’m not worried,” he told reporters in Indianapolis.

“I’ve never driven an oval, so I can’t say much more about that. But so far, I haven’t heard anything that would put me off.” “Safety is, of course, a high priority for everyone,” he added. “Indycar has made many adjustments and changes to make it safer, and I’m sure they will continue to improve. Safety is guaranteed only to a certain extent at the speeds one drives, but I think all precautions are being taken.”

The former Haas driver said his feel for car balance could prove an advantage. “If you have a good feeling for a stable car and a good sense of when you’re approaching the limit, you’ll do well,” he said.

Schumacher confirmed a decision on his 2026 plans will come soon. “It won’t take too long for me to decide,” he said, making clear that a dual campaign between Europe and the US is off the table. “I don’t want to compete in two different disciplines.”