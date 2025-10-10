Rovanpera confirms Toyota support for F1 switch

Double world rally champion Kalle Rovanpera has sent shockwaves through the sport by revealing plans to leave the World Rally Championship and embark on a Formula 1-targeted programme backed by Toyota.

The 25-year-old Finn, widely known as the “Max Verstappen of rallying”, said he will contest Japan’s Super Formula series next season as the opening stage of what he described as “a journey of new dreams”.

Toyota - Rovanpera’s WRC employer and now a technical partner to Haas - has given full approval to the move.

“This decision has not been an easy one, but it's one that I have been thinking about for a while,” Rovanpera explained. “Having already achieved so much in rallying at this age, I started to think about what other possibilities I might have and what other challenges I would like to take on.”

Speaking later to Finland’s MTV Urheilu, Rovanpera outlined the long-term ambition. “Of course, it's always difficult to talk about being realistic, but we're aiming for a higher level,” he said.

“I'm going to do this project with the idea that if I do it well enough, Toyota will support me all the way to the end, and possibly even Formula 1.”

His long-time manager Timo Jouhki confirmed the new deal includes an F2-level test programme, signalling the seriousness of the push toward F1.

“We are going to do this with the goal of opening all the doors we can and looking at the cards,” Rovanpera added. The youngest champion in WRC history remains in contention for a third title this season before switching fully to single-seaters early next year.