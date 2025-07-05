Haas owner rejects repeated offers to sell team

Jul.5 (GMM) Gene Haas is not looking to sell his Formula 1 team, according to team principal Ayao Komatsu, despite persistent rumours and recent interest from potential buyers.

The American outfit may have one of the lowest profiles on the grid, but as speculation about team sales swirled around the Silverstone paddock, Komatsu set the record straight.

While some believe that recent shakeups at Alpine—including Flavio Briatore’s controversial return—may signal an effort to prepare that team for sale, Haas finds itself in a very different position.

At the British GP, whispers circulated that former Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer is backed by US investors keen on purchasing a team. But Komatsu insists Haas is not on the market.

"Honestly, he's seen a lot of changes," Komatsu told Sport1, referring to Gene Haas. "He's so dedicated now. He understands the details, too.

"How can I best express this? He's always been very passionate about the sport and the result. He always wants us to improve, and that's exactly what we need from an owner. He's always been behind us."

The team hit rock bottom at the end of 2023, finishing last in the constructors’ standings—an outcome that led Gene Haas to part ways with long-time team boss Gunther Steiner.

At the time, speculation about a possible sale intensified, but Komatsu—who was then a senior engineer—says the team owner has since doubled down on his commitment.

"I don't know everything," he admitted, "but over the past 18 months, he's had numerous offers to buy the team.

"He's not interested. He truly enjoys being the owner of a Formula 1 team. Currently one of ten, and starting next year, one of eleven. It's such a privileged position."

Despite the firm stance, Komatsu says unsolicited interest still pops up regularly.

"I can tell you that I've had some people recently who were really pushing to buy it, but Gene isn't interested," he added. "He's even annoyed that these people ask so often."]]>

