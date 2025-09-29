Romain Grosjean eyes shock F1 return after emotional Haas test

Romain Grosjean says his surprise return to the cockpit of a Formula 1 car has reminded him that he still has what it takes to race at the top level.

The 39-year-old Frenchman, whose last F1 outing ended with his fiery crash in Bahrain in 2020, drove a 2023-spec Haas at Mugello on Friday in wet conditions. "It was a really nice day despite the weather," Grosjean told L’Equipe.

"We relived a bit what we experienced in 2016 — Ayao (Komatsu) was talking to me on the radio, I had my chief mechanic with me. "They even had me do some qualifying laps in the afternoon and a test start." His early laps, however, were a shock to the system.

"On the first lap I was a bit like an Indian in the city," he laughed. "Plus it was wet! I didn’t have to go full throttle once on that first lap." The most emotional moment came when he returned to the pits. "

All the mechanics formed a guard of honour. I wasn’t expecting that. Luckily I still had my helmet on, because I shed a few tears." Grosjean praised the new ground effect cars.

"Even in the rain, the aerodynamics are amazing. There are corners where you think you won’t go flat — and then yes. But they are huge. Sometimes I thought I was just brushing the kerb and then boom, I was on top of it."

When asked if the test rekindled thoughts of a comeback, Grosjean admitted: "Experiencing this day showed me I haven’t lost it. Yes, I could see myself coming back. But it would require specific conditions — a team that wanted me. You never know what life is made of."

