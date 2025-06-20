Vasseur stirs exit talk with 'another job' joke

Frederic Vasseur’s quip about job-hunting may carry more weight than it seems, as speculation continues to mount over his future at Ferrari.

According to Corriere della Sera, Ferrari already has a potential replacement in mind - current WEC (World Endurance Championship) boss Antonello Coletta.

The 57-year-old Vasseur made light of the situation while attending the premiere of the new Formula 1 film in New York, telling Canal Plus: “Am I thinking of becoming an actor?” He laughed before adding, “Perhaps yes - I'm already looking for another job.”

But the discussion in Italy is anything but light-hearted. Ignazio La Russa, president of the Italian Senate, floated another name entirely: Flavio Briatore.

"Flavio would be an asset that could give a real shake-up to Ferrari," La Russa told Italian broadcaster Rai. "He wouldn't just be content with progress - he could do more, with serious reforms. Yes, Flavio is a good friend of mine, but everything he does, he does well.

"However, Ferrari is in such a state now that even if we appointed the most wonderful manager, I don't think it would be enough," he added. "Unlike my son, I have little to do with motoring, but I believe that the issue is much deeper than just a change of team principal."

Former F1 driver Jarno Trulli echoed that sentiment, suggesting Ferrari is aiming at the wrong target. He believes the problem isn’t leadership - it’s technical.

"It seems that there is a technical director missing," Trulli told La Stampa. "Last year, a certain (Adrian) Newey was available. Maranello needs a person who can design a car. It's very similar to what I had at Toyota in 2009 - the car was competitive only at times."

Others think geography may be the root of Ferrari’s problems. With most F1 teams and suppliers based in the UK, Ferrari’s base in Maranello puts it at a disadvantage.

"I get the impression that Lewis (Hamilton) wants to get involved, but that there are perhaps too many decision-makers," said Nico Rosberg, Hamilton’s former teammate.

"I'm also hearing that Ferrari is once again toying with the idea of setting up an office in Great Britain, simply because the entire Formula 1 ecosystem is there."

Briatore, currently serving as executive advisor at Alpine, supports that idea.

"It's difficult to win in Formula 1," he said. "Ferrari doesn't need new bosses - they've had enough of those. They need to become more international.

"They must finally open a technical centre in England. If you want to make champagne, it's smarter to be in France." But that approach still sparks internal resistance.

Piero Ferrari - son of founder Enzo Ferrari - recalled a past effort to internationalise Ferrari that, in his view, failed.

"My biggest mistake was John Barnard," he told Speed Week. "I was the one who persuaded my father to hire the Englishman in 1986. I believed we needed a mastermind from abroad.

"But Barnard was never able to fit into our culture. It was an incredible mistake that I regret to this day. We must return to the winning path ourselves, without injecting genes that are incompatible with ours."