Vasseur points to stability in WEC team as F1 scrutiny grows

As pressure mounts over his position at the helm of Ferrari’s Formula 1 team, Frederic Vasseur turned his attention to the success of Ferrari’s endurance racing arm - and his former driver Robert Kubica.

As pressure mounts over his position at the helm of Ferrari’s Formula 1 team, Frederic Vasseur turned his attention to the success of Ferrari’s endurance racing arm - and his former driver Robert Kubica.

While speculation continues to swirl, La Gazzetta dello Sport’s Luigi Perna says the frontrunner to replace Vasseur in 2026 and beyond is Antonello Coletta - currently in charge of Ferrari’s thriving WEC (World Endurance Championship) operation.

"It is normal that Vasseur is under discussion," Perna claimed. "The name of Coletta, the man of the Ferrari miracle at Le Mans, is being circulated as a replacement, and it is not surprising.

"(John) Elkann's confidence in him is at its highest, while Vasseur, whose contract is expiring, is paying for the team's lack of growth and some questionable internal decisions."

Ferrari scored a major victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans over the weekend, with 40-year-old Robert Kubica among the drivers behind the wheel of the winning hypercar.

Vasseur, who worked closely with Kubica in earlier stages of the Pole’s career, praised the achievement.

"I have a close relationship with Robert," Vasseur said. "He was at Alfa Romeo with me for two years and before that in Formula Renault. For me, what he is able to do is incredible.

"I remember when (Kimi) Raikkonen had covid, Robert got into the car at Zandvoort on Saturday morning and in that narrow pitlane he could hardly turn the steering wheel or activate the clutch.

"He had never driven the car that year, but in that race he fought with (Sebastian) Vettel until the last corner.

"It was incredible. He's had a hectic career, but thinking back to the determination he put into it makes me really happy with the result he achieved."

Reflecting on what sets the Le Mans operation apart, Vasseur pointed to a factor he believes is lacking in the F1 side of Ferrari’s motorsport programme.

"I think one of the advantages for the Le Mans team is stability," he said. "This consistency and the experience of those who run the team are key. This stability is a very good thing."

Meanwhile, signs of unease continue to emerge from inside Ferrari’s Formula 1 camp. Lewis Hamilton, who joined the team for 2025, departed Montreal with carefully chosen words.

"There are things I would like to tell you but I can't," the seven-time world champion said. "There are a lot of things going on in the background.

"My aim is to influence the changes in a positive way so that there can be long-term success."