Sainz watches Ferrari turmoil unfold from afar

For the first time in years, Carlos Sainz is observing the latest turbulence at Ferrari from the outside.

As the 2025 season progresses with Ferrari again unlikely to fight for the championship, the Italian press has begun to intensify its scrutiny.

A bold headline in Corriere della Sera read: "(Charles) Leclerc has lost confidence and could leave. And (Lewis) Ferrari doesn't feel listened to."

The same report suggested Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur may be under a three-race ultimatum, with his position on the line unless the team's form improves.

"Vasseur's work is being scrutinised by the top of the company amid Hamilton's outbursts and Leclerc's doubts," it said.

"His (Vasseur's) position is no longer unassailable."

There are suggestions Ferrari may consider replacing Vasseur with Antonello Coletta, the head of the marque’s increasingly successful World Endurance Championship (WEC) program.

"In the past, he (Coletta) was approached to lead the F1 branch, but he politely declined. Now that he has won everything, it would be harder to say no again," Corriere noted.

Meanwhile, Leclerc's long-term contract is also reportedly under the microscope.

"From his immediate environment, it can be heard that questions are being asked about the contract that ties him to Maranello until 2029," the article added.

"His fear is that in 2026 he will be back in a red car that cannot keep up with the new regulations.

Mercedes, on the other hand, are considered to have a technical advantage thanks to their engine."

La Gazzetta dello Sport echoed the sentiment, claiming the “next three races will be decisive” for Ferrari’s leadership and direction.

Asked about the swirling speculation, Leclerc said in Montreal: "I don't comment on rumours. You know I love Ferrari.

"I don't want to hear these things about Fred either, so I have nothing to comment on. I believe in Fred as Fred has always believed in me."

On Hamilton’s role in the speculation, Leclerc added: "Fred, Lewis and I share a long term vision and a common goal and we want to achieve it together." Hamilton, 40, told reporters in Canada: "Please stop making stuff up."

And as the media frenzy intensifies, Sainz - now watching from outside the Scuderia - offered his own thoughts.

"It's the same thing as always - whenever Ferrari doesn't perform, the media tries to point the finger at who is responsible," he said on Thursday.

"That's why all this chaos happens." Ferrari responded to the reports and rumours with a short statement: "No comment."