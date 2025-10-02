Carlos Sainz Jr says getting behind the wheel of his father’s Ford Dakar Raptor ranks among the highlights of his career.

During Formula 1’s summer pause, the Williams driver headed to the San Gregorio military base in Zaragoza to join four-time Dakar champion Carlos Sainz Sr at a Ford test.

"It's like we did a year ago (at Ferrari), but with the roles reversed. First I'll be his co-driver, and then the other way around," the 31-year-old explained in a YouTube video of the day.

Riding alongside his father, Sainz Jr was quickly overwhelmed. "Papa, be careful!" he screeched multiple times. The Spaniard later admitted: "I was suffering. It's a crazy experience, like a huge rollercoaster. It feels like the last lap of your life. Being a co-driver in these things is tough - it's claustrophobic, and then they say an F1 car is small."

When it was his turn at the controls, Sainz confessed to feeling "very stressed" initially before enjoying the experience.

"The car gives you a lot of confidence, I loved it, it's a lot of fun," he said. "It's one of the best cars I've ever driven. I didn't expect it to be so wild - top two or three experiences of my life, along with the first time I tried an F1 car." S

ainz Jr also saluted his 63-year-old father. "He's a monster, completely crazy. That he's still doing this at 63 blows my mind. I already admired him, but after this even more," he said.

He admitted he may one day follow his father into rally raid. "I've already spoken with my father that I might one day take on the Dakar. I see myself trying," he revealed.